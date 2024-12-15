Liverpool 2-2 Fulham: Tactical Analysis of a Gritty Anfield Draw

It was one of those dreaded 3pm blackout games in the UK—where resourceful fans find their way to NBC’s Peacock stream via a trusty VPN. As Liverpool fell behind and Andy Robertson saw red after 17 minutes, I couldn’t help but wonder if this was a game worth all the effort. But as it turns out, it was an absorbing, chaotic match that reflected the grit and quality of this Liverpool team.

Playing with 10 men for 70+ minutes

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon was a testament to resilience. Reduced to 10 men for over 70 minutes after Andy Robertson’s sending-off, the team showed remarkable spirit to snatch a point. Given the circumstances, this was less about two points dropped and more about one very hard-earned gain.

In a Premier League title race, every non-win stings. But analytically, Liverpool’s recovery to draw after trailing and playing a man down was impressive. For context, starting with 10 men is worth roughly 0.8 goals to the opposition. Liverpool not only absorbed this disadvantage but created a notable amount of xG (expected goals). Chasing the scoreline may have inflated the numbers, but their attacking persistence emphasised the quality of the performance.

Before the red card, Liverpool pressed with a tweak—Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones pushed higher to aid the attackers. Yet Robertson’s poor touch, which led to the foul and the subsequent red card, was a moment of disarray. Unfortunately, these errors are becoming frequent; he conceded costly penalties against Real Madrid and Southampton last season.

Robertson’s Struggles and Left-Back Conundrum

Liverpool’s defensive structure had to adapt quickly after Robertson’s exit. Arne Slot’s second-half adjustments were key, particularly against a Fulham side that failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage. Marco Silva’s team were strangely passive, offering little in sustained attacks and instead looking content to protect their narrow lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, often Liverpool’s creative outlet, was unusually inconsistent with his passing. He completed 80% of his passes (53/66), but only 5 of his 13 long passes found their mark, and his crossing success was non-existent. Defensively, he lost six out of eight duels—numbers that highlight his struggles on the day.

Yet, Alexander-Arnold still had moments of brilliance. One standout pass bypassed five Fulham players and set Joe Gomez into a transitional attack. Moments like these remind us why Trent remains such a pivotal figure, even when his overall game falters.

Tactical tweaks and midfield tenacity

The midfielders stepped up admirably to compensate for Liverpool’s numerical disadvantage. Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai, in particular, were immense out of possession, while Harvey Elliott provided a spark in attack. Elliott’s performance was significant: leading the team in expected threat (xT) from open-play passes—a feat even more remarkable given his return from injury.

Liverpool’s xT heatmap revealed a reliance on creating from the right-sided half-spaces—a pattern shaped by necessity with 10 men. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Liverpool bypassed Fulham’s press well, with their midfield positioning helping to facilitate the build-up.

Gravenberch’s transformation this season has been extraordinary. After Robertson’s dismissal, he slotted in as a right-sided centre-back before returning to midfield when Jarell Quansah came on. His versatility and relentless work rate stood out. Alongside Szoboszlai and Jones, Liverpool’s midfield has the makings of a dominant force in Europe for years to come, especially with Alexis Mac Allister’s return on the horizon.

Jota’s sharp return and Szoboszlai’s growing influence

Diogo Jota, returning from injury, was sharp as ever—one of those rare players who seems to emerge from rehab fully match-ready. He took two shots from the danger zone and found the net with one, a clinical display of his value to this side.

If he can stay fit, Jota’s knack for timely goals will prove crucial in the coming months.

Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, continues to grow in influence. Leading the team in passes into the opponent’s box, his improved on-the-ball performance marks an upturn in form. The Hungarian midfielder is gradually finding his rhythm, and his creative spark will be vital in breaking down defences in tight games.

Despite the circumstances, Liverpool managed to generate a significant attacking threat. The combined grit, tactical discipline, and flashes of quality shown here bode well for the challenges ahead.

The Bigger Picture

A draw at home against Fulham may feel like two points dropped, particularly given Liverpool’s ambitions. But in reality, this was one point gained through sheer determination. The effort and resilience on display were clear indicators of a team capable of going the distance.

It wasn’t perfect—Alexander-Arnold’s struggles, Robertson’s error, and Fulham’s failure to kill the game all created an uneasy watch. And for those of us relying on transatlantic streams, as Liverpool laboured to a 2-2 result, I did begin to question whether a VPN-induced headache was worth it.

In the end, though, this was a reminder of Liverpool’s enduring fight and growing depth. The road ahead is long, but it is paved with justified hope.