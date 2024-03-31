Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: Mohamed Salah nets winner as Reds return to top before Arsenal face Man City

If at first you don’t succeed: Mohamed Salah defied an off-day in front of goal to net a vital winner for Liverpool against Brighton (REUTERS)

Liverpool came from behind to defeat Brighton 2-1 and return to the Premier League summit.

The resurgent Reds opened up a three-point gap back at the top to pile the pressure in a thrilling three-way title fight on rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, who lock horns in a huge showdown at the Etihad Stadium later on Easter Sunday.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah both struck for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the latter with the decisive intervention despite missing a hatful of other chances, as they bounced back from their agonising FA Cup quarter-final extra-time loss to fierce rivals Manchester United before the international break.

The hosts had trailed with just 87 seconds on the clock in the first instalment of Sunday’s massive title double-header, with Danny Welbeck stunning Anfield into silence after thumping a brilliant effort past Caoimhin Kelleher after a fine run from the dangerous Simon Adingra, who Liverpool just could not live with early on.

It was the earliest goal scored by a visiting team in a Premier League game at Anfield since all the way back in October 2019, when England captain Harry Kane notched for Tottenham after only 47 seconds in another 2-1 defeat.

More to follow