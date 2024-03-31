Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: Key stats

Liverpool won a Premier League match which they had been behind in for a seventh time this season, now their most comeback victories in a campaign.

Since the start of December, only Brentford (8) have lost more away games (6) than Brighton in the Premier League. Indeed, the Seagulls have won just five points on the road in this period (W1 D2 L6), with only Crystal Palace (4) and Brentford (3) picking up fewer.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 Premier League goals against Brighton (nine goals, six assists), his most versus an opponent. Indeed, the only Liverpool player with more goals and assists against a side is Steven Gerrard v Newcastle (16 – eight goals, eight assists).

Since the start of last season, Brighton have scored the first goal of the game in all four of their Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W1 D2 L1). This is the joint-longest run by a team of opening the scoring against Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Arsenal also doing so home and away in the last two campaigns (W2 D2).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had 12 shots against Brighton today; his most in a game in the Premier League (254th appearance). Overall, it was the most shots attempted by a player in a match since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in October 2016 v Burnley (12 for Manchester United).