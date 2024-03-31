Liverpool 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Mohamed Salah scores winner at Anfield

Mohamed Salah scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season - but his first since 17 February [Getty Images]

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League - for a couple of hours at least - as Mohamed Salah ended Brighton's resistance to secure a vital victory at Anfield.

With title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal meeting later on Sunday, Liverpool knew the significance of beating the resolute Seagulls in the early kick-off.

But Brighton striker Danny Welbeck stunned the hosts by thumping a strike into the top corner with only 87 seconds on the clock.

Liverpool responded strongly and began to dominate possession, with Luis Diaz poking home the equaliser from close range before the half-hour mark.

Salah, making his first league start since New Year's Day, had missed a host of chances but eventually made one count when he coolly slotted in from Alexis Mac Allister's pass in the 65th minute.

The hosts thought they had all but sealed the win when Diaz fired in after 73 minutes but his effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee for a tight offside.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk came closest to snatching a draw for the visitors, but saw two headers saved by home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher in quick succession.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana also fired wide just moments after coming on as a substitute late on.

Ultimately Salah's strike proved the difference as relieved Reds fans greeted the final whistle with an exuberant celebration.

Liverpool move on to 67 points, three ahead of Arsenal - who have a superior goal difference - and four in front of City before their match at Etihad Stadium.

Salah the match-winner - eventually

The title race has developed into a fascinating three-way battle where it feels like every dropped point could be crucial.

And, with Liverpool playing before their two rivals go head-to-head, Easter Sunday has long been circled as a potentially pivotal day in the league campaign.

All the Reds could do was focus on winning their game against a Brighton side with a good record against Jurgen Klopp's team, and led by a manager in Roberto de Zerbi being touted as a potential successor to the German.

The hosts had to show fight, belief and patience before Salah, not for the first time, ended up being the match-winner in a game of huge magnitude.

For more than an hour it had looked like it was not going to be the Egyptian forward's day as a host of chances went begging for the Reds talisman.

Salah had seven shots in the first half without really stretching Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen, while he could not quite reach Diaz's dinked cross to the far post after half-time.

Another opportunity came when Mac Allister's slick through ball cut through his former club's defence and this time Salah found the bottom corner with a composed finish.

Only time will tell - especially with so many twists and turns to come in the remaining nine rounds of games - exactly how important this victory will be.

