Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Premier League player ratings
Liverpool (4-3-3)
Caoimhín Kelleher Another key contribution when spreading himself well to deny Foden. Got away with one when punching against the same player. 7/10
Conor Bradley Started strongly, defending stoutly and finding gaps in attack in the first half, before fading. 6
Jarell Quansah An assured display from the 21-year-old. Alert to danger and helped keep Haaland and Álvarez quiet. 7
Virgil van Dijk Marshalled an inexperienced defence superbly and foiled Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne with perfect interceptions. 8
Joe Gomez Recovered well after a torrid start against Foden. Much stronger and sharper in the second half, and more effective at right-back. 7
Alexis Mac Allister Always positive, tidy on the ball and hungry off it – a display you might expect from a Guardiola midfielder. 9
Wataru Endo At his best when City threatened to get on top. Made numerous recoveries and frustrated De Bruyne. 8
Dominik Szoboszlai A big ask to start for the first time in six weeks in a game of this intensity and it showed. 6
Harvey Elliott Won’t get the plaudits but his tenacity, versatility and industry were so important in limiting City. 7
Darwin Núñez Pounced to win the penalty but otherwise on the margins. Frequently offside and shocked to be subbed. 7
Luís Diaz Work rate and trickery merit praise but missed three huge chances in quick succession to make the difference. 6
Substitutes: Mohamed Salah (for Szoboszlai 60) Troubled City when he came on but lacked the sharpness to torment them again. 6
Andy Robertson (for Bradley 60) Improved Liverpool’s balance and threat from the left. 6
Cody Gakpo (for Núñez 76) Little chance to make an impression. 5
Manchester City (4-1-4-1)
Ederson Slow to react to the pace of Núñez for the penalty and injured in the process. Could be a big miss. 6
Kyle Walker Speed of mind and foot enabled him to thwart several Liverpool attacks. Overhit several deliveries. 7
John Stones Polished in central defence, alongside Rodri in midfield and in front of goal. An outstanding contribution. 9
Manuel Akanji Relished the physical battle with Núñez and commanding in the air. Gave Stones the freedom to roam. 8
Nathan Aké Ruined a solid display with the poor backpass that cost his team the lead and their goalkeeper. 6
Rodri Controlled the tempo of the first half but booked close to half-time and less influential afterwards. 8
Phil Foden Found the openings but not the end product to repeat his Manchester derby heroics. What a first touch. 7
Kevin De Bruyne Unhappy to be taken off but could have no complaints after a wasteful display. “We were better after,” said Guardiola, pointedly. 6
Bernardo Silva Sacrificed his creative flair to improve City’s control in central midfield. Rattled in the second half but improved out wide. 6
Julián Álvarez Given plenty of opportunity to hurt the Liverpool defence but lacked conviction. Replaced by the more effective Jérémy Doku. 6
Erling Haaland The big showdown with Van Dijk failed to materialise. Starved of chances and subdued as a result. 6
Substitutes: Stefan Ortega (for Ederson 56) Minimised the potential disruption with an assured performance. 7
Jérémy Doku (for Álvarez 69) Improved City’s pace on the counter and overall threat. Unlucky not to win it. 7
Mateo Kovacic (for De Bruyne 69) Helped City regain the degree of control they had lost early in the second half. 7