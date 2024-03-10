Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Premier League player ratings

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with the ball after scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot. Photograph: John Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Caoimhín Kelleher Another key contribution when spreading himself well to deny Foden. Got away with one when punching against the same player. 7/10

Conor Bradley Started strongly, defending stoutly and finding gaps in attack in the first half, before fading. 6

Jarell Quansah An assured display from the 21-year-old. Alert to danger and helped keep Haaland and Álvarez quiet. 7

Virgil van Dijk Marshalled an inexperienced defence superbly and foiled Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne with perfect interceptions. 8

Related: Doku involved at both ends as Liverpool and Manchester City share spoils

Joe Gomez Recovered well after a torrid start against Foden. Much stronger and sharper in the second half, and more effective at right-back. 7

Alexis Mac Allister Always positive, tidy on the ball and hungry off it – a display you might expect from a Guardiola midfielder. 9

Wataru Endo At his best when City threatened to get on top. Made numerous recoveries and frustrated De Bruyne. 8

Dominik Szoboszlai A big ask to start for the first time in six weeks in a game of this intensity and it showed. 6

Harvey Elliott Won’t get the plaudits but his tenacity, versatility and industry were so important in limiting City. 7

Darwin Núñez Pounced to win the penalty but otherwise on the margins. Frequently offside and shocked to be subbed. 7

Luís Diaz Work rate and trickery merit praise but missed three huge chances in quick succession to make the difference. 6

Substitutes: Mohamed Salah (for Szoboszlai 60) Troubled City when he came on but lacked the sharpness to torment them again. 6

Andy Robertson (for Bradley 60) Improved Liverpool’s balance and threat from the left. 6

Cody Gakpo (for Núñez 76) Little chance to make an impression. 5

Manchester City (4-1-4-1)

Ederson Slow to react to the pace of Núñez for the penalty and injured in the process. Could be a big miss. 6

Kyle Walker Speed of mind and foot enabled him to thwart several Liverpool attacks. Overhit several deliveries. 7

John Stones Polished in central defence, alongside Rodri in midfield and in front of goal. An outstanding contribution. 9

Manuel Akanji Relished the physical battle with Núñez and commanding in the air. Gave Stones the freedom to roam. 8

Nathan Aké Ruined a solid display with the poor backpass that cost his team the lead and their goalkeeper. 6

Rodri Controlled the tempo of the first half but booked close to half-time and less influential afterwards. 8

Phil Foden Found the openings but not the end product to repeat his Manchester derby heroics. What a first touch. 7

Kevin De Bruyne Unhappy to be taken off but could have no complaints after a wasteful display. “We were better after,” said Guardiola, pointedly. 6

Bernardo Silva Sacrificed his creative flair to improve City’s control in central midfield. Rattled in the second half but improved out wide. 6

Julián Álvarez Given plenty of opportunity to hurt the Liverpool defence but lacked conviction. Replaced by the more effective Jérémy Doku. 6

Erling Haaland The big showdown with Van Dijk failed to materialise. Starved of chances and subdued as a result. 6

Substitutes: Stefan Ortega (for Ederson 56) Minimised the potential disruption with an assured performance. 7

Jérémy Doku (for Álvarez 69) Improved City’s pace on the counter and overall threat. Unlucky not to win it. 7

Mateo Kovacic (for De Bruyne 69) Helped City regain the degree of control they had lost early in the second half. 7