LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 5.9% this week, taking three-year losses to 69%

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 69% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 68% in a year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 10.0% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for LivePerson isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

LivePerson isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, LivePerson saw its revenue grow by 22% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 19% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

LivePerson is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for LivePerson in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, LivePerson shareholders did even worse, losing 68%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LivePerson you should be aware of.

