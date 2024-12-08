'Lively performance but clear we need to strengthen'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Hibs' 3-0 defeat against Celtic.

Here's what some of you said:

Sandy: Bottled the finishing, should have scored at least three goals, however we still played pretty well overall. Seems even holding Celtic to just a 3-0 loss is pretty good at Celtic Park these days. Hibs will be alright. Some winnable games coming. Sleeves up and onwards.

Aidan: Not sure anything would have been taken from the game if any of the very clear-cut chances had been taken, but the reality is we're bottom of the table. It's been the same old story after every defeat that the performance has been there, but when you don't pick up points after 90 minutes, you don't stay in the league.

Kenny: A lively performance but it's very obvious we need to strengthen in quite a few positions. We had plenty of chances but we need to start taking them. Celtic didn't have to be at their best to win this and we really need to get back to winning ways quickly.

George: Played well enough. Gave away a soft first goal and then missed three great chances and you can't do that, never mind away at Celtic. Then picked apart by a well drilled side, but they were there for the taking.

James: We created so many chances, I think 3-3 would not have been an unfair result. Unfortunately the chances fell to the wrong guys. If we keep creating the goals, points will come. Must-win match next week against Ross County.

Sandy: Celtic punished Hibs. Hibs needed to take their chances. Hibs need a better goalkeeper and they need to trust David Gray and invest more in goal and then outfield.