'Lively' 30-Lb. Cat Named Sterling Finds Home After Humane Society's Cry for Help

Sterling the cat has a new home!

The feline, who weighs 30 pounds, has been adopted after the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor, Michigan, issued a plea on Instagram earlier this week.

"Please, someone help us help Sterling," the organization wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of Sterling, adding, "This 30lb boy needs a special adopter to help him lose weight."

It seems someone has answered the call, as the profile on the HSHV website page that once belonged to Sterling, according to Fox 10 Detroit, states that he now has a home. He's also not listed on the adoption page with other animals awaiting a new home.

HSHV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In its social media post, the Humane Society pointed out that though Sterling's "plump cheeks are adorable," obesity is a serious issue for felines. According to the post, while he "is fastidious about hygiene," he's unable to clean himself. "We had to shave matted fur off his back," the Humane Society wrote, sharing more limitations Sterling faces due to his size.

"He's so lively and playful, but can't chase after toys. He's curious about the world, but can't jump up to look out the window. He's so affectionate, but can't comfortably snuggle with his people."

The organization then explained that whoever gives Sterling a home will have to prioritize his health and "discuss his diet with their vet." They'd also need to provide accommodations like making litter boxes convenient and accessible until he's able to move around more easily.

"His transformation will be so rewarding, and we can't WAIT to see it…can you imagine??" the HSHV added. "If Sterling is already so adventurous, confident, loving and playful, imagine what a joy he'll be once he's comfortable and healthy! It will truly turn his life around, and we know there's a hero out there who can help him!"

This week, a Humane Society in Colorado also made its own plea hoping to reunite a cat that suffered significant burns in the Marshall fire with its owner.

On the morning of Dec. 30, a massive wildfire broke out in the Boulder County area, starting as grass fires and soon forcing thousands of people in the area to flee their homes.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley recently shared photos and updates regarding an 8-year-old orange tabby cat, who was found in Louisville, a city where the wildfire raged for two days at the end of last year.

The agency's Facebook page posted pictures of the neutered male medium-haired feline on Thursday, writing that he's made "incredible progress" after "suffering from severe burns" in the fire.

He was found on Jan. 4, just days after the fire went out, according to the Humane Society's listing for the cat.

"After a few visits with our partners at local emergency veterinary clinics, he was transferred to us for specialized treatments and extended care," the post continued.

"His face and paws were extremely burned, and our compassionate veterinary team quickly began treating him for the burns, cleaning his wounds and ensuring his pain is well-managed."

As the cat continued to heal, a potential match for a family looking for their lost cat got in touch, but soon determined that the pet was not theirs.

"We have cross-checked the lost cat reports, spoken to many hopeful guardians, and have unfortunately not yet been able to find his family," the Humane Society wrote.

The agency also has a dedicated webpage for animals displaced due to the Marshall fire, with forms to be filled out both for lost pets as well as animals that have been found.

