LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at LiveHire Limited's (ASX:LVH) future prospects. LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The AU$24m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$14m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on LiveHire's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

LiveHire is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$3.6m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 101%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for LiveHire given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 2.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

