I lived through Piers’s TV break-up. This is what it taught us

“Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: What Went Wrong?” “Was THIS the moment Phillip Schofield knew it was over?” “Can This Morning Survive The Death Of This TV Marriage?” I’m sure This Morning will – but can I? Our national fixation with the cosy couple we’ve invited into our homes every weekday morning for 13 years is giving me PTSD. Two years ago I lived through the dissolution of a TV marriage first hand – and my God it was messy.

Even back in March 2021, however, when my husband stormed off GMB, I don’t remember the fallout being this frenzied, making front page after front page and being referenced, as it was last week, by the deputy PM at PMQs. “We all know what’s going on with her and her leader,” said Oliver Dowden of opposition leader Keir Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner. “It’s all lovey-dovey on the surface, they turn it on for the cameras, but as soon as they’re off, it’s a different story. They’re at each other’s throats.”

As with divorce, you’d think close family members would always see a split coming – and maybe, in Phil and Holly’s case, they did. But when my husband left GMB it wasn’t because of any build-up of tension between him and his on-screen wife, Susanna Reid (they’ve remained close friends since). Certainly there was no personal scandal of the kind Schofield recently went through when his brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy. No, the asteroid that hit their TV marriage was Meghan Markle-shaped, and as we all now know, that uniquely hard-hitting missile doesn’t just obliterate everything at the point of impact but opens up deep fissures that continue to spread years later.

I found out that the Susanna and Piers show was over in the same way everyone else did: by watching my husband question Markle’s “truth” live on air.

Everything snowballed fast, as Phil and Holly will know all too well – and I hope for both of their sakes that the madness abates soon. Within hours a dozen reporters and paparazzi were camped outside our house. One had a ladder and a lens longer than Princess Pinocchio’s nose. Another a bag of supermarket sandwiches that he was handing out to the assembled gathering. All of this my then nine-year-old and I took in from a chink in the bedroom shutters and I remember steeling myself for her questions: “Why are they calling daddy a racist just because he doesn’t believe that lady?” Or perhaps: “Do we have to believe everything people say?” As it was, the only thing my daughter asked was: “Do you think I could sell them some of my homemade bracelets?”

Yes, in amongst the crazy there was plenty of funny. The local dignitary who rang the bell and held out a freshly baked jam tart with the words: “Team Piers!” A tart we were too scared to eat lest she turned out to be a Markle sympathiser in disguise who had laced her offering with arsenic. The dog-walker who felt duty-bound to approach us in the park as we took a rare walk during that wild week and announce she would be “with Susanna – no matter what”.

Still good friends: Piers Morgan and his former TV wife Susanna Reid - ITV

When a couple gets divorced, their friends and loved ones rush to tell them they wouldn’t take sides. When a TV marriage breaks down, I discovered, the opposite is true – people are desperate to declare their allegiances. So convinced they know the “real”, “true” inner machinations of an on-screen couple, when you’d think the “on-screen” part might be a bit of a clue.

Before Piers and Susanna’s conscious uncoupling, weekly gossip magazines had occasionally featured them on their covers, leaning into one another, “unable to hide” their “sizzling chemistry” – presumably from me, also occasionally featured looking wan and broken by the betrayal. When this happened I would message Susanna: “Et tu, Brute?” or “Please, take him off my hands”, chuckling at her hilarious comebacks.

After their split – even when what had caused it wasn’t in question – total strangers would remember a particular “put-down” that spelt trouble, reference one of the many times Piers had butted into an interview or mansplained something to Susanna. Sometimes the end of their morning TV romance was charted back to a single “black look”.

The language being employed with the Phil and Holly fallout today is the exact same. Suddenly we’re in a Shakespearean tragedy; people are talking about “campaigns of destruction” and being “knifed in the back”. There are “skeletons in closets” and dark murmurings that “it’ll all come out”.

What is it about TV marriages that gets us so amped-up, so invested? No one can deny that there is often tension behind the curtains, whether it’s with co-hosts or actors falling out (or in love) with their co-stars on set. But I suspect it’s that TV couples mirror our own domestic frustrations and we’re “projecting”, to use therapy speak – or perhaps we just don’t have enough drama in our own lives.

So, despite some predictions, the Phil and Holly saga won’t spell the end to the format. We’re hooked to TV couples, because we never really know what goes on inside a marriage.

