I lived in Athens for a year in the 1980s – it taught me you can belong anywhere

My job at a small publishing house involved collecting book orders and riding the tram to downtown bookshops from the firm’s three-room office in Mets, an old district in the south of Athens. The office was at the top of two steep flights of outdoor steps, and the tram stop was at the bottom, opposite the Temple of Olympian Zeus, scavenging ground for hundreds of cats.

As in all small businesses, as the junior staffer I did everything, including, in winter, feeding the wood-burning stove with discarded wooden shoe-lasts purchased as fuel. I was twenty-one.

Most days I carried books in a canvas bag slung over my shoulder and delivered them with invoices I had cut after customers rang in orders. I often stopped for a thimble of gritty coffee with the friendly booksellers at Folia tou bibliou, Eleftheroudakis and a series of tiny shops that were little more than dusty cubbyholes.

Some of the younger staff became friends. Everything was cheap. We went out dancing so often that I kept a frock at the office, as sometimes it was eight in the morning before we called it a day. At that time the wholesale meat market on Athinas Street had a series of small restaurants that fed meatpackers and nightclubbers, and we would sit alongside one another, blood-soaked overalls next to glitter dungarees. This was before the EU took its cleaver to the Dimotiki Agora and insisted on refrigeration and other nonsense.

I lived not far from the office, high up in Pangrati, minutes east of the marble Panathenaiko Olympic stadium. My studio flat was on the ground floor of a polikatikia, a modern, six-storey block with a corner shop attached. I used to meet the neighbourhood matrons in the pantopoleion (“everything shop”) in the mornings, all of us in nighties, purchasing a bag of coffee or a tin of honey.

It was from them I learned how to make staple Greek dishes that I still turn out regularly. (“Do I squeeze a lemon into the tzatziki?” SNORTS: “Do you want it PIKRI [bitter] to tzatziki sou?”)

The window of my studio room looked onto Kiniskas Street, and naturally, when I was there, the blind was up and the window open. A passer-by regularly poked his or her head in to ask, “How much do you pay for this?”

Snow fell that winter, and from the communal roof I could look over at the Acropolis glimmering on its fresh white carpet. The speckled Parnitha mountains arced behind, the lower sentinels of Agra and Ardettos standing watch on either side.

To me Athens was a beautiful city, more beautiful than Paris had been when I had lived there three years previously. It was less sanctified, and I somehow had a stake in it, which I had never had in Paris.

In Athens I began to understand that one can belong anywhere. In My Ántonia, her superlative Great Plains novel, Red Cloud-raised Willa Cather writes of the joy of being “dissolved into something great and complete”. That was what belonging meant: the place did not have to be literally great like a Nevada plain or an Antarctic snowfield.

I had a boyfriend from a communist bookshop who took me to Athenian beaches in the evenings on a scooter. At home we carried wicker-clad bottles down to Megarites’ taverna where our friends the waiters refilled them with retsina from a barrel. The place in Platia Varnava, which everyone called Costas’s but which officially had no name, had no menu either. Each night Costas himself reeled off the three or four dishes.

In these small tavernas we listened to proper music – the Greek kind, not the Western pop hits we danced to at the clubs. Theodorakis, of course. O psilos (the tall one), as people in Mets and Pangrati referred to him, was part of the fabric of life, mentioned as if he were a friend. I never glimpsed him, or heard him play, an omission I regret.

Bouzouki was at the root of his music, despite the fact that he trained as a classical composer. He had not yet joined Mitsotakis’s (centre) right New Democracy government, or written operas. All that was to come.

The colonels’ dictatorship had ended eight years before I moved to Athens. It was still fresh in the collective consciousness, looming as the Second World War had in my childhood in 1960s bombed-out Bristol. Theodorakis and his music represented something essentially of the Greek people; his songs made his working-class audience proud, and allowed them to feel superior to the filthy elite who had supported the dictators, passively, or even actively. And they were superior.

Friends and others piled into the studio on Kiniskas, often swinging their legs over the sill and entering through the window. My friends and I were always swapping clothes, and as I did not have a full-length mirror we would open the front door of my flat and enter a small lift opposite which did have a mirror. This regularly resulted in the lift ascending containing a preening youth who grinned goofily when a startled neighbour opened the door somewhere above. Once, I went up in a bikini.

Greece had joined the EU the previous year (in 1981), but the euro was still a long way off. The country was cheerfully derogating itself from supranational legislation and public finances were nowhere near as parlous as they would become.

In 2015 Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Commission, was rewriting history when he said, no doubt with Monty Python in mind, that Greece joined the Union because “We [Brussels] didn’t want to see Plato play in the second division”.

Greece had applied for entry in 1975, but over the following years the Commission noted that the country’s inclusion would “pose serious problems for both Greece and the community”. France was worried about the impact on farmers, Germany about cheap migrant labour, and everyone feared involvement in Greece’s dispute with Turkey. When the true cost of the debt emerged, “European grandees say it had been ‘a mistake’ to allow Greece to join the currency”. But Plato, a robust centre-half, played on in the top tier.

Looking through my friable diaries, it seems to me now that the Greeks were at the halfway point on the arc of their leap from donkey to Mercedes: in rural areas, if I asked how far somewhere was, a person sometimes replied, “three cigarettes” (meaning how long it took to smoke them, not the distance laid end to end).

In villages, they would demand, when I tottered in alone having walked from some whole-carton spot, “Are you Christian, or foreign?” – eisai christiani, i xeni? There is not a person alive in Greece today who would understand that question. But I often heard it.

The identification between being Greek and being Christian had roots in the Tourkokratia, four long centuries of Turkish occupation when Greeks were Christians and Turks the enemy. Turkish overlords actually turned the Greek Orthodox Church into the engine of the country’s administrative infrastructure.

Church was state, in a real sense, albeit within a hostile superstate. Many older Greeks perceived themselves as Christian rather than Orthodox, since as far as they were concerned no difference existed between the two. This link between past and present (Are you Christian, or foreign?), manifest so overtly in Greece, led me to my first book, and a preoccupation with the theme.

That book, published in 1992, told the story of a six-month journey around Evia, the second largest Greek island after Crete. (Greek books sometimes refer to it as the third, because they count Cyprus.)

Situated northeast of Athens, Evia – the ancient Euboea – is almost part of the mainland, as a bridge joins the two at Chalcis, where the Evian Gulf narrows to fifty metres. On Evia the sun rises over the Aegean and sets over the Gulf, and at one or two high places in the middle you can see both coasts.

Looking through my yellowing snaps I see again Sarakiniko in the northeast, where everyone in the village had the same surname and rounds of mizithra goat’s cheese dangled from rafters; Vangelitsa, the goatherd’s daughter, dancing at her wedding; the Dragon House on Ochi, the second highest mountain, probably a temple erected by migrant mine workers from Asia Minor during or after the fourth century BCE. Mythological dragon monsters had assisted by hauling the titanic stones up the steep slopes.

Kavodoro, directly east of Ochi on the island’s southern tail, was by far the most isolated region of the island. I remember a couple at Vrestides winnowing wheat on a circular threshing floor.

I stood on my own not far from there on the spot known in antiquity as Cape Kafireas where King Nauplius, son of Poseidon, held torches high to trick Greek triremes rowing home from Troy. He was mad with grief for his son Palamedes, killed by his own countrymen at Troy, and stood on the Evian cape luring Agamemnon and his fleet onto the rocks. The sailors thought Nauplius’s lights were guiding them to shelter. Euripides wrote about it in Helen. A mist rose off the water as I stood there looking down. Any sailor would have followed a light.

One night in Kavodoro I planned to sleep on the beach. A yacht had anchored in the bay. Not a superyacht, but a luxury one. As I was unrolling my sleeping bag at dusk, a couple appeared on the sundeck and sat opposite one another at a table. The vessel was so close, and the night so clear, that I could see they were wearing evening dress. White-uniformed crew glided round serving dinner. The still-warm air was like a balm. Then, as the rim of the sun slipped over the dark horizon, a rotund figure in white tie and what looked like tails emerged onto the top deck.

The moment lay in suspended silence, the water of the bay reflecting only a gibbous moon. The fat man raised an arm, and “E lucevan le stelle” from Tosca rang between the Kavodoro cliffs as the stars did indeed shine. “E non ho amato mai tanto la vita” (“And never has life been so dear to me”).

In ‘Glowing Still: A Woman’s Life on the Road’, Sara Wheeler looks back at a life on the road – from nubility (in her twenties) to invisibility (her sixties). Published by Abacus, RRP £22