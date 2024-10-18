Yankees vs. Guardians: Cleveland stuns New York with HRs from Jhonkensy Noel, David Fry

The Guardians avoided a 3-0 hole with one of the greatest games in franchise history

A Cleveland Guardians fiasco on Thursday turned into one of the greatest games in franchise history, with a 7-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS that they now trail 2-1.

After a strong 7 2/3 innings from starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the elite Cleveland bullpen, Emmanuel Clase entered for a four-out save in the eighth inning and blew it by allowing back-to-back homers from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. It was a gut punch of a game — until the bottom of the ninth inning.

With two outs and a runner on second, Guardians rookie Jhonkensy Noel introduced himself to the world with a game-tying, pinch-hit home run, sending Progressive Field into a frenzy. He knew it the instant he made contact.

JHONKENSY NOEL TIES IT WITH TWO OUTS IN THE NINTH 🔥 🔥 🔥



One inning later, David Fry hit his own two-run homer to give Cleveland a walk-off win and life in the ALCS. It was a game in which each team's closer blew a four-out save, and it was exactly what Cleveland needed to get back into the series.

Game 4 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET Friday (TBS), with Gavin Williams taking the mound for the Guardians against rookie Luis Gil for the Yankees.

Here's how it all went down on Yahoo Sports: