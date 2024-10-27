Yankees vs. Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads L.A. to 2-0 World Series lead, but everyone holds their breath for Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the World Series on Saturday, but they were left with the biggest possible question mark as the series heads to New York.

The good for the Dodgers was a stellar start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the New York Yankees, while Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández and Game 1 hero Freddie Freeman all homered off Yankees starter Carlos Rodón in a 4-2 victory.

Yamamoto's lone hit allowed was a home run from Juan Soto in the third inning. After that, he retired 11 straight batters to finish his biggest start since arriving stateside. His final line: 6 1/3 innings, one hit, one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts. Just about every one of his pitches was working, particularly a splitter that drew four whiffs on seven swings.

The bad for the Dodgers came in the seventh inning, when superstar Shohei Ohtani sustained a painful-looking shoulder injury while attempting to steal second base. He left the field with an athletic trainer, and the Dodgers, plus the MLB league office, will hold their breath as Ohtani's shoulder is examined.

Manager Dave Roberts referred to the injury postgame as a "little" subluxation. He said the team will do more tests, but early signs were positive.

Things got even more stressful for the Dodgers when the Yankees got the tying run on base in the ninth against Blake Treinen, but Treinen struck out Anthony Volpe, and then Alex Vesia came in and got the final out of the game to secure a 4-2 win after a lot of Yankee traffic in the final frame.

No matter the tension, a 2-0 lead in the World Series is the better place to be, even with one of the game's best players potentially injured. It's the Yankees' backs that are now against the wall, and they'll need a win with Clarke Schmidt on the mound against Walker Buehler in Game 3 on Monday.

Here's how it all went down on Yahoo Sports: