WWE Survivor Series WarGames live updates: Full card, winners and losers, results, grades and analysis

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 22: Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso and Silo Sikoa in ring during WWE SmackDown at Delta Center on November 22, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

WWE's latest premium live event (PLE), Survivor Series: WarGames, takes place Saturday night in Vancouver, Canada. It is the third year in a row that WWE is forgoing the traditional five-on-five, elimination-style Survivor Series match for the far more chaotic and destructive WarGames spectacle.

There are two separate WarGames matches on the card, one for the men and one for the women. On the women's side, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Rhea Ripley and late addition Bayley are taking on the heel team of WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Raquel Rodriguez. For the men, it will be the OG Bloodline and CM Punk taking on Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Bronson Reed. It will be the third consecutive year that Jey Uso and Sami Zayn compete in a WarGames contest.

Beyond those matches, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is taking on Damian Priest, United States Champion LA Knight is battling a recently returned Shinsuke Nakamura, and there is a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship between Bron Breakker (c.), Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

Here's a look at the full card for Saturday, which starts at 6 p.m. ET:

Men's WarGames match: The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed

Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Bayley vs. WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Raquel Rodriguez

World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c.) vs. Damian Priest

United States Championship match: LA Knight (c.) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship match: Bron Breakker (c.) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

