UFC 308 live results: Highlights, updates, fight card, start time for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway face off in the UFC 308 main event on Oct. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Get UFC 308 live results for the Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway event on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria defends his title for the first time against former champion Max Holloway in the main event.

Topuria and Holloway collide in a five-round 145-pound contest. Undefeated as a mixed martial artist, Topuria is a perfect 7-0 under the UFC banner and earned the belt in February with a monster second-round knockout of longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski. He now faces a tough test in Holloway, another former featherweight titleholder who scored what will likely be 2024's Knockout of the Year with a literal last-second stoppage of Justin Gaethje to win the UFC's symbolic BMF title in April.

Follow along with all the action with live updates below when the UFC 308 fight card kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-vew.

The complete UFC 308 fight card can also be seen below.

Main event (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV:

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria (C) vs. Max Holloway, championship bout

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card (10 a.m. ET, ESPN+):

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira