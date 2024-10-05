Live
UFC 307 live results: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., Pennington-Peña updates, highlights, analysis
It's fight night in Salt Lake City with UFC 307 on tap and the stakes couldn't be higher. Alex Pereira, the light heavyweight champion known for his devastating knockout power, defends his title against underdog Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event. Despite another quick turnaround, Pereira's on a roll after back-to-back knockouts in 2024. Rountree, however, is determined to seize his moment and has embraced his underdog role with a promise of no-holds-barred striking.
In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington looks to defend her belt against former champ Julianna Peña. After a decade-plus in the UFC, "Rocky" finally claimed gold in January with a unanimous decision win over Mayra Buena Silva at UFC 297. Peña returns from a 798-day layoff to reclaim her throne after losing the title to Amanda Nunes in July 2022.
With two explosive title fights — and an action packed undercard — fans can expect plenty of MMA brilliance Saturday inside the Delta Center. Who will rise to the occasion in Salt Lake City's high elevation? Follow the card right here on Yahoo Sports where we'll be sharing live updates, highlights and analysis from the entire Uncrowned staff.
Court McGee taps out Tim Means in the first round with a rear naked choke. A massive win for the 39-year-old in front of his home crowd.
