UFC 307 live results: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., Pennington-Peña updates, highlights, analysis

It's fight night in Salt Lake City with UFC 307 on tap and the stakes couldn't be higher. Alex Pereira, the light heavyweight champion known for his devastating knockout power, defends his title against underdog Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event. Despite another quick turnaround, Pereira's on a roll after back-to-back knockouts in 2024. Rountree, however, is determined to seize his moment and has embraced his underdog role with a promise of no-holds-barred striking.

In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington looks to defend her belt against former champ Julianna Peña. After a decade-plus in the UFC, "Rocky" finally claimed gold in January with a unanimous decision win over Mayra Buena Silva at UFC 297. Peña returns from a 798-day layoff to reclaim her throne after losing the title to Amanda Nunes in July 2022.

With two explosive title fights — and an action packed undercard — fans can expect plenty of MMA brilliance Saturday inside the Delta Center. Who will rise to the occasion in Salt Lake City's high elevation? Follow the card right here on Yahoo Sports where we'll be sharing live updates, highlights and analysis from the entire Uncrowned staff.

Live 6 updates THE CRUSHER IN FRONT OF THE HOME CROWD 😤@Court_McGee secures the RNC in the first round! #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/Md8KSF56YT — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2024

RESULT: Court McGee def. Tim Means by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:19 of R1 COURT MCGEE GETS IT DONE EARLY IN HIS HOME STATE #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/9u08gP34KB — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 5, 2024

Court McGee taps out Tim Means in the first round with a rear naked choke. A massive win for the 39-year-old in front of his home crowd.

Uncrowned officially launches on Oct. 14, but we’re still working here. And it’s a big night:



UFC 307 coverage led by @Armandothe2nd here: https://t.co/0Umd6mLdq1



WWE Bad Blood coverage led by @AntSulla: https://t.co/NBh71feC0Z



Much more to come afterwards, too.



Enjoy! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2024



UFC 307 starts now! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of UFC 307. Saturday's main event features light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira facing No. 8-ranked challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington meets former champ Julianna Peña. But before the two title fights at the top of the card, we've got 10 fights starting with the early prelims matchup between Court McGee and Tim Means in the welterweight division. Follow all the action right here.

UFC 307 goes down Saturday night inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City headlined by two title fights. (Graphic by Joseph Raines/Yahoo Sports)

UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ESPN+ PPV)

UFC 307 prelims card, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

UFC 307 early prelims card, odds (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)