Tigers vs. Guardians score, live updates: AL Central rivals play ALDS Game 5 for chance to face Yankees in ALCS

After the New York Yankees punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series with a 3-1 series win over the Kansas City Royals, the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians face off on Saturday in a decisive Game 5 for the chance to advance. The game was moved from the evening to the afternoon because of impending weather in Cleveland. In Thursday night's Game 5, the Tigers had a chance to close things out, but the Guardians refused to fold, with pinch-hitter David Fry hitting a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.

The Tigers haven't been to the ALCS since 2013, when they fell to the eventual champion Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Guardians beat the Blue Jays in the 2016 ALCS before their crushing World Series defeat at the hands of the Cubs.

Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers on Saturday and look to build on his brilliant season, including his two postseason starts — he has yet to allow a run in 13 innings pitched so far this October. For the Guardians, it'll be Matthew Boyd, who pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Cleveland's Game 2 loss to Detroit. Boyd made just eight starts late this season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Game 1 of the ALCS is in New York on Monday.

How to watch Tigers vs. Guardians in ALDS Game 5

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field | Cleveland

Channel: TBS