Steelers vs. Browns score, live updates: Russell Wilson leads Pittsburgh into Cleveland for Thursday Night Football tilt

Thanks to a huge win over the Ravens on Sunday and the Bills beating the Chiefs, the 8-2 Steelers are right in the thick of the chase for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Having won five straight games, Pittsburgh carries as much momentum as anyone in the NFL into Week 12, where the top team in the AFC North heads to Cleveland to take on a Browns team that's headed in the opposite direction.

The 2-8 Browns did stun Baltimore nearly a month ago in Jameis Winston's first start, but they've gotten handled in a pair of double-digit losses the last two weeks, including a 35-14 loss to the Saints in New Orleans last Sunday in which human Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill carved Cleveland up. Russell Wilson has activated the Pittsburgh passing attack since being inserted into the starting lineup. While he has just about the same passer rating as Justin Fields (Wilson 94.4, Fields 93.9), the nine-time Pro Bowler is averaging 60 more passing yards per game.