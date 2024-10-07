Saints vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Monday Night Football heads to Kansas City in Week 5

The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC

Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are the last undefeated team standing in the AFC, and they'll look to keep it that way against the New Orleans Saints this week on "Monday Night Football."

Kansas City has won 10 straight games dating back to last season, including the playoffs. The four wins this season have all come by one possession, with the Chiefs either needing a late score or stop to seal a win.

The Saints have cooled after a monster offensive start to the season. After blasting through its first two opponents and scoring 91 points in wins against the Panthers and Cowboys, New Orleans has lost its last two,and scored a more pedestrian 12 (against the Eagles) and 24 points (against the Falcons) in those two losses. Still, the Saints are a solid rushing offense led by a resurgent Alvin Kamara, who is tied for the league lead with five rushing touchdowns.