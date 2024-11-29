Live
Raiders vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Black Friday football heads to Kansas City for one of the AFC's oldest rivalries
Kansas City is shopping for an early playoff berth, while the Raiders are dealing with serious QB trouble
The 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs have found a way to be competitive against every level of competition in the NFL this season. They've pulled out close wins over the playoff-contending Ravens, Chargers and Broncos, and the cellar-dwelling Panthers, Bengals and Raiders alike. This team is just finding a way, and with a defense that has terrorized opposing quarterbacks this season — the Chiefs lead the NFL in QB knockdown rate and are third in pressure rate — it'll be a tall order for Aidan O'Connell, who's returning from a thumb injury and is expected to replace Gardner Minshew, who was knocked out for the season with a broken collarbone last Sunday.
The Chiefs already beat the Raiders 27-20 at the end of October in Las Vegas, in a game where Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and two touchdown passes and Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 90 yards and a score. The Chiefs aren't just looking for a win this week, they're also looking to clinch a playoff berth. With Miami's loss to the Packers Thursday, Kansas City can clinch a spot in the postseason with a win.
How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Black Friday
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Huge sack from Chris Jones forces Raiders into a field goal
Chiefs tackle Chris Jones made another crucial play, getting a sack on Aidan O'Connell on third down. The move forces Las Vegas to kick a field goal instead of the go-ahead touchdown.
The kick is good, and it's a tie game at 3-all.
Aidan O'Connell kicks off the second quarter with a massive 43-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers
The Raiders caught the Chiefs sleeping, with QB Aidan O'Connell throwing a huge pass to Jakobi Meyers for a gain of 43 yards. O'Connell connected with Meyers again on the next play for a 25-yard gain, and suddenly Las Vegas is in the red zone.
Chiefs forced to punt despite strong start
The Chiefs started the drive strong, with Mahomes connecting with Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy in quick succession to move the ball down the field. Mahomes soon got another one to Kelce with a 24-yard pass.
But Kansas City got stuck around midfield, largely due to penalties — picking up two false starts and a holding penalty on the drive. The Chiefs are forced to punt, and Las Vegas will get a chance to make a play before the end of the first quarter.
Chiefs get the ball back...after a bit of chaos
Stuck at 3rd & 16, Aidan O'Connell's seven-yard pass to Brock Bowers wasn't enough to move the chains, so Las Vegas went for the punt...and Raiders punter AJ Cole was able to get the ball at the one. A holding penalty called on the Chiefs moved the ball further back, half the distance to the goal.
But wait! The referees corrected the mistake, saying that it was supposed to be called on the Raiders, and Cole redid the punt...and to make it more confusing, all of this happened during the commercial break.
So here we are. Chiefs have the ball at the 23. We're all on the same page now.
Kansas City settles for a field goal on the opening drive
The Chiefs got into the red zone off a pass interference penalty, but two incomplete passes from Mahomes forced Kansas City to go for the field goal.
Matthew Wright, who is replacing an injured Harrison Butker, nails the kick, and the Chiefs have an early 3-0 lead.
Isiah Pacheco is back
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who has been out for two months with a broken leg, is back on the field for Kansas City. The KC crowd gave him a hero's welcome as he got the ball, making two early runs for six yards total.
Patrick Mahomes' makes a classic 14-yard pass to Travis Kelce
And we're off!
Will the 10-1 Chiefs get another win at home? Or will the 2-9 Raiders play spoiler?