Raiders vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Black Friday football heads to Kansas City for one of the AFC's oldest rivalries

Kansas City is shopping for an early playoff berth, while the Raiders are dealing with serious QB trouble

The 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs have found a way to be competitive against every level of competition in the NFL this season. They've pulled out close wins over the playoff-contending Ravens, Chargers and Broncos, and the cellar-dwelling Panthers, Bengals and Raiders alike. This team is just finding a way, and with a defense that has terrorized opposing quarterbacks this season — the Chiefs lead the NFL in QB knockdown rate and are third in pressure rate — it'll be a tall order for Aidan O'Connell, who's returning from a thumb injury and is expected to replace Gardner Minshew, who was knocked out for the season with a broken collarbone last Sunday.

The Chiefs already beat the Raiders 27-20 at the end of October in Las Vegas, in a game where Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and two touchdown passes and Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 90 yards and a score. The Chiefs aren't just looking for a win this week, they're also looking to clinch a playoff berth. With Miami's loss to the Packers Thursday, Kansas City can clinch a spot in the postseason with a win.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Black Friday

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video