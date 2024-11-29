PFL World Championship 2024 live updates: Round-by-round results and highlights for all six $1 million finals on Black Friday

Dakota Ditcheva and Taila Santos face off for $1 million at the 2024 PFL World Championships. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

Uncrowned has PFL World Championship 2024 results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for 2024's PFL championships on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Six tournament final matchups take place on the main card, with six $1 million grand prizes hanging in the balance for the winners.

In the main event, 2022 featherweight season winner Brendan Loughnane hunts for his second $1 million night with a finals showdown against undefeated Timur Khizriev.

The much-anticipated co-main event features burgeoning PFL star Dakota Ditcheva face her toughest test to date against one-time UFC title challenger Taila Santos in the women's flyweight finals.

The PFL World Championship 2024 start time for the main card is at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Follow along with Uncrowned's live PFL World Championship 2024 results and live blog below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. EST)

PFL featherweight final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev

PFL women's flyweight final: Dakota Ditcheva def. Taila Santos via TKO (punches) at 4:41 of R2 | Watch KO

PFL light heavyweight final: Dovlet Yagshimuradov def. Impa Kasanganay via TKO (punches) at :58 of R1 | Watch KO

PFL welterweight final: Shamil Musaev def. Magomed Umalatov via TKO (punches) at 1:44 of R3 | Watch KO

PFL lightweight final: Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Brent Primus via KO (punches) at 2:31 of R3 | Watch KO

PFL heavyweight final: Denis Goltsov def. Oleg Popov via submission (triangle choke) at 2:55 of R1 | Watch finish

Preliminary Card

PFL MENA featherweight final: Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Maraoune Bellagouit via TKO (punches) at 3:21 of R1 | Watch KO

PFL MENA welterweight final: Omar El Dafrawy def. Mohammad Alaqraa via KO (punches) at :57 of Round 2 | Watch KO

Hattan Alsaif def. Lilia Osmani via TKO (knees) at 1:37 of R2 | Watch KO

PFL MENA bantamweight final: Ali Taleb def. Rachid El Hazoume via KO (punch) at 1:25 of R1 | Watch KO

PFL MENA lightweight Final: Mohsen Mohammadseifi def. Georges Eid via unanimous decision

Mansour Barnaoui def. Alfie Davis via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:41 of R3 | Watch finish

Slim Trabelsi def. Abraham Bably via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gabriel Braga def. Jeremy Kennedy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Asael Adjoudj def. Jose Perez via submission (guillotine) at 1:10 of R3 | Watch finish

Costello van Steenis def. Joao Dantas via KO (head kick) at :48 of R1 | Watch KO