Patriots vs. Jaguars score, live updates: Jacksonville plays second-straight NFL London Game, looks to bounce back

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back on the field in London for a second consecutive week, this time taking on the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium in the fourth of five international games the NFL will play this year. The Jags stayed in London after last week's 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears and have much to work on from the first six weeks of the season, particularly on defense. Jacksonville's has been among the worst in the league, ranking 31st in yards allowed per game (390.0) and points allowed per game (29.7), while also allowing a league-worst 276.7 passing yards per game.

The good news for the Jaguars, at least on paper, is that rookie quarterback Drake Maye will be making his second career start for New England. While facing a rookie QB can be a good thing for a defense trying to get right, Maye did throw for 243 yards and three touchdown passes —along with two interceptions — in his debut start last week against the Texans. Also, Jacksonville faced another rookie QB in Week 6, and Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes.

This is the NFL's last game in London this season. The final international game of 2024 will be Giants vs. Panthers in Munich on Nov. 10.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars: NFL London Game