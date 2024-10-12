Advertisement
NLDS Game 5: Dodgers shut out Padres 2–0, advance to NLCS

The Padres didn't score in their last 24 innings of the series

yahoo sports staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the National League Championship Series for the first time in three seasons. The Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2–0 on Friday in Game 5 of their NLDS to advance.

Enrique Hernández and Teoscar Hernández hit home runs to provide all the offense the Dodgers needed in the first low-scoring game of this series. Enrique's homer came in the second inning, and Teoscar's blast was in the seventh.

Both home runs were served up by Yu Darvish, who pitched well enough to win, had he gotten some run support. He threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. But the Padres didn't score any runs in the game.

Kiké Hernández gave the Los Angeles Dodgers their first run in Game 5 with a second-inning home run off San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave the Dodgers the start they needed in a must-win contest. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts on 68 pitches. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the Fox telecast that he was hoping to get four innings out of his starter.

It was a nice bounce-back from Yamamoto's Game 1 start, in which he threw 60 pitches and gave up five runs on five hits, two walks and one strikeout.

With Friday's shutout, the Padres went the final 24 innings of the NLDS without scoring a run. Their last run was a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run in the second inning of Game 3, which San Diego won 6–5.

Tatis went 0-for-4 in Game 5, and Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill each batted 0-for-3 as the Padres managed only two hits. The Dodgers' bullpen pitched four innings of no-hit ball in relief of Yamamoto.

The Dodgers will next host the New York Mets, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS matchup, in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Dodgers and Mets faced each other in the 1988 NLCS, with Los Angeles winning in seven games before winning the World Series.

First pitch of NLCS Game 1 is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here is how the action played out on Yahoo Sports' live blog of Game 5:

    Dodgers' 24 scoreless innings to end NLDS is a franchise record

    The Dodgers finishing the NLDS with 24 scoreless innings is the longest streak in the team's postseason history and the longest such run in MLB history.

    Padres go scoreless in final 24 innings of NLDS

    The last time the Padres scored in this NLDS was in Game 2 on a second-inning homer by Fernando Tatis Jr.

    Dodgers return to NLCS for first time in 4 seasons

    The Dodgers are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2021, when they lost to the eventual World Series champion Braves in six games.

    Shohei Ohtani has won a postseason series

    Dodgers win 2-0 and advance to the NLCS

    Blake Treinen throws a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the Dodgers.

    Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano grounded out to third base, followed by Luis Arraez flying out to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. then grounded out to third base to end the game.

    Shohei Ohtani 0–4 with 3 strikeouts

    Tanner Scott does his job, striking out Shohei Ohtani on four pitches to end the eighth inning.

    Tanner Scott on to pitch for San Diego

    Jason Adam retired Gavin Lux on a grounder to first base and Tommy Edman on a ground ball to second. But he's coming out in favor of left-hander Tanner Scott, who will face Shohei Ohtani.

    23 scoreless innings for Padres

    Michael Kopech took over for Alex Vesia, who injured himself warming up for the eighth.

    The right-hander kept the Padres off the board, getting Xander Bogaerts to line out to second base and David Peralta to pop up to shortstop. He then struck out Jake Cronenworth on three pitches to end the inning.

    Michael Kopech in to pitch for the Dodgers

    Michael Kopech is taking over for Alex Vesia, who appeared to hurt himself while warming up for the eighth inning.

    Jason Adam finishes 7th for the Padres

    Jason Adam relieved Yu Darvish with two outs in the seventh inning. He gave up a single to Will Smith, who then stole second base.

    However, Adam got Enrique Hernandez to ground out to third base to end the inning.

    But the Dodgers now lead 2–0 going to the eighth.

    Teoscar Hernández homer gives Dodgers 2-0 lead

    If not for hitters with the last name Hernández, Yu Darvish pitched a great game for the Padres.

    Teoscar Hernández pulled an inside slider into the left-field seats for the Dodgers' second run of the game.

    Darvish followed by getting Max Muncy out on a flyout to right-field foul territory, but he is done for the night.

    Padres haven't scored in 22 innings

    Left-hander Alex Vesia comes on to face Jackson Merrill and strikes him out on a high, inside fastball.

    Prior to Vesia pitching, Evan Phillips threw 1 2/3 hitless innings of relief with three strikeouts.

    Alex Vesia on to finish the top of the 7th

    Evan Phillips struck out Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado to begin the top of the seventh inning, but he's coming out now for Alex Vesia.

    Yu Darvish through 6 innings

    Yu Darvish continues to keep the Padres in the game. He threw a 1-2-3 sixth inning, getting Tommy Edman to fly out to left field, striking out Shohei Ohtani (0-for-3 with 2 Ks) and getting Mookie Betts to ground out to shortstop.

    He's thrown 68 pitches through six innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

    Evan Phillips pitches a 1-2-3 6th inning

    Evan Phillips comes on in relief for the Dodgers and retires the Padres in order for the sixth inning.

    Kyle Higashioka struck out to lead off the frame, followed by a Luis Arraez groundout to first base and Fernando Tatis lineout to left field.

    The Padres have now gone 21 innings without scoring.

    Scoreless 5th inning for Yu Darvish

    Other than serving up a home run to Enrique Hernandez in the second inning, Yu Darvish has nearly matched Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

    He threw a 1-2-3 fifth inning on a Will Smith fly out to center field, a Enrique Hernandez strikeout and Gavin Lux groundout to first base.

    Darvish has thrown 60 pitches through five.

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the hug

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets a hug from Dave Roberts at the Dodgers dugout, indicating his night is probably over.

    Yamamoto pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning, striking out Xander Bogaerts, followed by getting David Peralta to pop out to second base and Jake Cronenworth grounding out to first.

    He finishes with five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts on 63 pitches.

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto finishes five scoreless innings

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets through five innings, which has to make Dodgers manager Dave Roberts happy. He's likely done so he doesn't have to go through the Padres lineup for a third time.

    Evan Phillips is warming up in the Dodgers bullpen, according to reporters.

    Yu Darvish throws 1-2-3 4th inning

    Yu Darvish gets all three Dodgers batters in the bottom of the fourth.

    Freddie Freeman flew out to left field, Teoscar Hernandez struck out and Max Muncy lined out to shortstop.

    Through four innings, Darvish has thrown 47 pitches and allowed one run on two hits.

    Dodger Stadium keeping Manny Machado in the park

    Manny Machado is 0-for-2 thus far, but that might not have happened if he was hitting anywhere but Dodger Stadium.

    Scoreless 4th inning for Yamamoto

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets Jurickson Profar to ground out to first, followed by Manny Machado flying out to right field and Jackson Merrill also flying out to right to end the top of the fourth inning.

    Dave Roberts said on the Fox broadcast that he'd like Yamamoto to get through four innings. He's done that now on 47 pitches.

    Yu Darvish gets a 1-2-3 inning

    Yu Darvish retires the Dodgers in order for the bottom of the third inning.

    Tommy Edman grounded out to shortstop, Shohei Ohtani popped out to third base, and Mookie Betts hit a grounder to first base to end the frame.

    We're on to the fourth inning with the Dodgers leading 1–0.

    Yamamoto escapes trouble in the 3rd

    Padres put two runners on with two consecutive one-out singles by Kyle Higashioka and Luis Arraez.

    But Yoshinobu Yamamoto got Fernando Tatis Jr. to hit a sharp grounder to third, which Max Muncy quickly turned to Gavin Lux, who threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

    Dodgers take 1–0 lead

    Enrique Hernandez hammers an inside fastball deep into the left-field seats to put the Dodgers on the board first.

    The bottom of the second began with Max Muncy drawing a walk. But he was erased on a double-play started by Manny Machado off a line drive to third by Will Smith. Hernandez followed with his solo homer, and the inning ended with Gavin Lux grounding out to second base.

    Another scoreless frame for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

    Manny Machado sent the first pitch of the second inning deep to the warning track in right field, but Mookie Betts caught it for the first out.

    Jackson Merrill followed with a groundout to second base. Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk before David Peralta grounded out to second.

    Scoreless 1st inning for Dodgers

    Yu Darvish allowed a two-out single to Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the first inning, but he was left on base after Teoscar Hernández popped out to first base to end the frame.

    Darvish also struck out Shohei Ohtani and got Mookie Betts to ground out to shortstop.

    On to the second inning.

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws a 1-2-3 1st inning

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto retires the Padres in order for the top of the first inning, including a strikeout of Fernando Tatis Jr.

    Dodger Stadium full of rally towels

    Intra-city motivation in the Dodgers' clubhouse

    The Dodgers are invoking another Los Angeles sports legend for some Game 5 motivation.

    Yu Darvish's last 6 starts vs. Dodgers

    In addition to the numbers below, Yu Darvish has 31 strikeouts in his past 36 1/3 innings facing the Dodgers.

    Darvish vs. Yamamoto = MLB postseason history

    Game 5's starting pitching matchup is the first between two Japanese-born starting pitchers, with Yu Darvish and Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound.

    Dodgers lineup, Game 5

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the Game 5 start for the Dodgers:

    Padres lineup, Game 5

    Yu Darvish on the mound for San Diego: