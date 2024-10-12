NLDS Game 5: Dodgers shut out Padres 2–0, advance to NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the National League Championship Series for the first time in three seasons. The Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2–0 on Friday in Game 5 of their NLDS to advance.
Enrique Hernández and Teoscar Hernández hit home runs to provide all the offense the Dodgers needed in the first low-scoring game of this series. Enrique's homer came in the second inning, and Teoscar's blast was in the seventh.
Both home runs were served up by Yu Darvish, who pitched well enough to win, had he gotten some run support. He threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. But the Padres didn't score any runs in the game.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave the Dodgers the start they needed in a must-win contest. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts on 68 pitches. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the Fox telecast that he was hoping to get four innings out of his starter.
It was a nice bounce-back from Yamamoto's Game 1 start, in which he threw 60 pitches and gave up five runs on five hits, two walks and one strikeout.
Tatis went 0-for-4 in Game 5, and Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill each batted 0-for-3 as the Padres managed only two hits. The Dodgers' bullpen pitched four innings of no-hit ball in relief of Yamamoto.
The Dodgers will next host the New York Mets, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS matchup, in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Dodgers and Mets faced each other in the 1988 NLCS, with Los Angeles winning in seven games before winning the World Series.
First pitch of NLCS Game 1 is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here is how the action played out on Yahoo Sports' live blog of Game 5:
Live33 updates
Ian Casselberry
Dodgers' 24 scoreless innings to end NLDS is a franchise record
The Dodgers finishing the NLDS with 24 scoreless innings is the longest streak in the team's postseason history and the longest such run in MLB history.
longest scoreless IP streaks to end a postseason series:
Tanner Scott does his job, striking out Shohei Ohtani on four pitches to end the eighth inning.
Ian Casselberry
Tanner Scott on to pitch for San Diego
Jason Adam retired Gavin Lux on a grounder to first base and Tommy Edman on a ground ball to second. But he's coming out in favor of left-hander Tanner Scott, who will face Shohei Ohtani.
Ian Casselberry
23 scoreless innings for Padres
Michael Kopech took over for Alex Vesia, who injured himself warming up for the eighth.
The right-hander kept the Padres off the board, getting Xander Bogaerts to line out to second base and David Peralta to pop up to shortstop. He then struck out Jake Cronenworth on three pitches to end the inning.
Yu Darvish continues to keep the Padres in the game. He threw a 1-2-3 sixth inning, getting Tommy Edman to fly out to left field, striking out Shohei Ohtani (0-for-3 with 2 Ks) and getting Mookie Betts to ground out to shortstop.
Through four innings, Darvish has thrown 47 pitches and allowed one run on two hits.
Ian Casselberry
Dodger Stadium keeping Manny Machado in the park
Manny Machado is 0-for-2 thus far, but that might not have happened if he was hitting anywhere but Dodger Stadium.
Manny Machado's first warning-track fly out tonight would have been a home run in five stadiums, according to Statcast. His second would have been a home run in a dozen ballparks. The Padres have not scored in 19 innings.
The bottom of the second began with Max Muncy drawing a walk. But he was erased on a double-play started by Manny Machado off a line drive to third by Will Smith. Hernandez followed with his solo homer, and the inning ended with Gavin Lux grounding out to second base.
Ian Casselberry
Another scoreless frame for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Manny Machado sent the first pitch of the second inning deep to the warning track in right field, but Mookie Betts caught it for the first out.
Jackson Merrill followed with a groundout to second base. Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk before David Peralta grounded out to second.
Velocity is up for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, though he's yanked a few fastballs. Very fastball-heavy early on through two innings.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the San Francisco 49ers 36-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks and go into Week 5 of the "QB Room" for updates on the Jets, Falcons, Browns, and more.