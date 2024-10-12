NLDS Game 5: Dodgers shut out Padres 2–0, advance to NLCS

The Padres didn't score in their last 24 innings of the series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are returning to the National League Championship Series for the first time in three seasons. The Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2–0 on Friday in Game 5 of their NLDS to advance.

Enrique Hernández and Teoscar Hernández hit home runs to provide all the offense the Dodgers needed in the first low-scoring game of this series. Enrique's homer came in the second inning, and Teoscar's blast was in the seventh.

Both home runs were served up by Yu Darvish, who pitched well enough to win, had he gotten some run support. He threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. But the Padres didn't score any runs in the game.

Kiké Hernández gave the Los Angeles Dodgers their first run in Game 5 with a second-inning home run off San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave the Dodgers the start they needed in a must-win contest. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts on 68 pitches. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the Fox telecast that he was hoping to get four innings out of his starter.

It was a nice bounce-back from Yamamoto's Game 1 start, in which he threw 60 pitches and gave up five runs on five hits, two walks and one strikeout.

With Friday's shutout, the Padres went the final 24 innings of the NLDS without scoring a run. Their last run was a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run in the second inning of Game 3, which San Diego won 6–5.

Tatis went 0-for-4 in Game 5, and Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill each batted 0-for-3 as the Padres managed only two hits. The Dodgers' bullpen pitched four innings of no-hit ball in relief of Yamamoto.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto strikes out Fernando Tatis Jr. to get the @Dodgers crowd BUMPING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TTlTcwfqNu — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2024

The Dodgers will next host the New York Mets, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS matchup, in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Dodgers and Mets faced each other in the 1988 NLCS, with Los Angeles winning in seven games before winning the World Series.

First pitch of NLCS Game 1 is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

