Ngannou vs. Ferreira results: PFL Battle of the Giants main card live blog

Francis Ngannou meets Renan Ferreira in the main event of PFL Battle of the Giants on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. (Matt Ferris/PFL)

Get Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira live blogs for the PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs. Ferreira pay-per-view main card on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou returns to MMA for the first time since 2022 in the main event.

Ngannou and Ferreira face off in a five-round heavyweight contest. A former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou remains MMA's lineal heavyweight champion and was widely considered to be the No. 1 ranked heavyweight in the world when he last competed in MMA. Following two professional boxing bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou now debuts in the PFL, where he meets the promotion's 2023 heavyweight champion Ferreira, who has won four consecutive bouts.

For full PFL Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs. Ferreira results, check out Uncrowned's live Ngannou vs. Ferreira results post starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on Ngannou vs. Ferreira, check out Uncrowned's How to Watch post for the event.

Follow along with all the action with live round-by-round updates below when the Ngannou vs. Ferreira main card kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-vew and ESPN+ pay-per-vew.