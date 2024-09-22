NFL Week 3 live updates: Saints host reeling Eagles, Texans take on Vikings in battle of unbeatens

The New Orleans Saints have been a buzzsaw over the first two weeks of the season and have a home tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles that highlights the early slate in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. The Saints have 91 points in two games, and an offense humming like that could spell trouble for an Eagles team that came up short while trying to put away the Falcons last week, allowing Kirk Cousins and Co. to drive 70 yards for the winning touchdown in the waning moments of the game.

Also highlighting the early window in Week 3 are the 2-0 Texans taking on the 2-0 Vikings. The league has been on notice for C.J. Stroud — who hasn't thrown an interception since before last Thanksgiving — since last season, so the Texans being here isn't much of a surprise. The same can't be said for the Vikings. Sam Darnold has been very good over the first two weeks of a season he was expected to start on the bench behind J.J. McCarthy, who was lost for the year to a knee injury in the preseason.

Here's a look at today's slate of games

Early Window

Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT — Fox

Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — Fox

Bears at Colts, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — CBS

Texans at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — CBS

Eagles at Saints, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — Fox

Broncos at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — Fox

Late Window

Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS

Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS

Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox

Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — NBC

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT — ESPN

Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT — ABC