NFL Week 3 live updates: Saints host reeling Eagles, Texans take on Vikings in battle of unbeatens

The New Orleans Saints have been a buzzsaw over the first two weeks of the season and have a home tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles that highlights the early slate in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. The Saints have 91 points in two games, and an offense humming like that could spell trouble for an Eagles team that came up short while trying to put away the Falcons last week, allowing Kirk Cousins and Co. to
drive 70 yards for the winning touchdown in the waning moments of the game.
Also highlighting the early window in Week 3 are the 2-0 Texans taking on the 2-0 Vikings. The league has been on notice for C.J. Stroud —
who hasn't thrown an interception since before last Thanksgiving — since last season, so the Texans being here isn't much of a surprise. The same can't be said for the Vikings. Sam Darnold has been very good over the first two weeks of a season he was expected to start on the bench behind J.J. McCarthy, who was lost for the year to a knee injury in the preseason.
Here's a look at today's slate of games
Early Window Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT — Fox Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — Fox Bears at Colts, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — CBS Texans at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — CBS Eagles at Saints, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — Fox Broncos at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — Fox Late Window Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox 49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — NBC Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT — ESPN Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT — ABC Live 41 updates Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:51 p.m. EDT The Packers are all over the Titans Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:48 p.m. EDT Saints stop Eagles on 4th down again, and these Birds fans are not happy
The Eagles cannot handle the Saints defense.
These Eagles fans at the Superdome were not happy about it!
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. EDT More proof Malik Nabers is very good Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:34 p.m. EDT Caleb Williams' hail mary falls just short
The Bears almost had a hail mary TD to end the first half vs. the Colts, but almost doesn't count.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:28 p.m. EDT The Giants might be bad, but Malik Nabers is very good Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:24 p.m. EDT Guess what happens when the Eagles don't use the Brotherly Shove Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:23 p.m. EDT Colts goal line stand denies Bears
The Bears called four straight runs but the Colts were not interested in allowing the Bears to score.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:21 p.m. EDT Bucs finally score some points vs Broncos Sun, September 22, 2024 at 2:07 p.m. EDT Malik Nabers creates a reception for the Giants
The Giants didn't look all that smart on the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks" a few months ago, but drafting Malik Nabers is one thing they got 100% right.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:52 p.m. EDT Anthony Richardson throws legendarily awful interception
You have to see this to believe it.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:45 p.m. EDT The Steelers scored an offensive touchdown!?
Quarterback Justin Fields scored a rushing touchdown for the Steelers, which is just their second offensive touchdown of the entire season.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:42 p.m. EDT Eagles drive wiped out by Jalen Hurts end zone interception
Tyrann Mathieu picks off Jalen Hurts in the end zone.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. EDT Jaire Alexander pick-six!
Titans QB Will Levis loves to turn the football over.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:37 p.m. EDT How did the Broncos score here? Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:31 p.m. EDT Packers QB Malik Willis is a scramblin' man
He's trying to make a living and doing the best he can...
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:29 p.m. EDT Baker hurls interception
Bucs QB Baker Mayfield throws a rare INT against the Broncos.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:27 p.m. EDT More great defense in Eagles-Saints Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:23 p.m. EDT The Browns have a drumline celly
The Browns' drumline celebration is excellent.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:21 p.m. EDT
Eagles second-year DT Jalen Carter gets right to the quarterback against the Saints.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:17 p.m. EDT Justin Jefferson looking good for the Vikings
Sam Darnold connects with Justin Jefferson for the Vikings' first TD of the day.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:15 p.m. EDT Bo Nix scores six for the Broncos Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:14 p.m. EDT The touchdowns are rolling in...
After all the field goals in Week 2, the 1pm games have been touchdown heavy so far.
Here's Malik Willis scoring 6 for Green Bay.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:10 p.m. EDT Interception for Kamu Grugier-Hill! Sun, September 22, 2024 at 1:08 p.m. EDT The Giants are bad, guys. Really, really bad.
The Giants, who are winless, turned the ball over within the first five seconds of the game. Then they allowed the Browns to score. Yikes.
