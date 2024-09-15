NFL Week 2 scores: Chiefs survive Bengals on field goal as time expired, Cardinals destroy Rams

Kansas City and Cincinnati add another thrilling chapter to their rivalry.

The Kansas City Chiefs know how to just find a way. After a 4th and 16 pass interference penalty gave the Chiefs life in the final minute, kicker Harrison Butker split the uprights as the clock hit zeros to lift Kansas City to a 26-25 win over the Bengals. Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns but also two interceptions as K.C. turned the ball over three times on the day. Cincinnati also had a costly turnover, a fumble that was returned 38 yards for a score by Chamarri Conner.

The Arizona Cardinals also had a huge win, although with a little less stress at the end, in a 41-10 blowout win over the Rams. Kyler Murray had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and threw three touchdown passes in the win. The Rams may have lost more than the game though — All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp les the game early and was seen in a walking boot after h did not return.

In Denver, the Pittsburgh Steelers flexed their muscle on defense once again in a 13-6 win over the Broncos. Justin Fields threw for just 117 yards, but didn't turn the ball over and Pittsburgh ran for 141 yards in the win. The Steelers defense has allowed just 16 points in the team's two games this season.

