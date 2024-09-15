NFL Week 2 live updates: Chiefs-Bengals rivalry renewed in Kansas City, Justin Fields starts again for Steelers vs. Broncos

The Chiefs and Bengals have had some epic clashes in the Mahomes vs. Burrow era

Justin Fields will get another shot to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fields, who lost the starting job coming out of training camp, helped guide the Steelers to an 18-10 win in Atlanta last week to start the season after Russell Wilson sustained a calf injury ahead of their season opener. Now, with Wilson inactive again on Sunday in Denver, Fields will lead the Steelers once again against the Broncos. Denver is coming off a loss last week in Seattle in what was quarterback Bo Nix's first start.

One of the premier matchups in the NFL over the past few seasons has been the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC heavyweights are the only two teams to represent the conference in the Super Bowl over the past five seasons, and the superstar quarterbacks are a big reason why.

In Week 1, Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and a touchdown in a win over Baltimore while Joe Burrow struggled with just 164 yards passing and no scores in a season-opening loss to New England. Kansas City won the regular season matchup between the two teams, 25-17, last season.

Rounding out the late window is the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals, where both NFC West squads looking for their first win of the season.

Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games:

Early window

Late window

Bears at Texans | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Falcons at Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

