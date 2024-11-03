Liz Roscher
Live
NFL scores, live updates: Cowboys look to stay in NFC playoff chase at Falcons, Ravens host Broncos
Denver is off to a 5-3 start behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix
The Dallas Cowboys have had a an uneven start to the season, getting destroyed at home multiple times, but finding success away from AT&T Stadium — until a 30-24 loss at San Francisco last week. Now, trailing several teams in the NFC wild-card chase, Dallas will have a chance to make up some ground against an Atlanta Falcons team that is right in the thick of it in Kirk Cousins' first year at the helm. Atlanta has won four of its last five — including sweeping Tampa Bay during that span — and is eyeing its first playoff berth since 2017.
After a surprising loss at the Cleveland Browns, the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens enter Week 9 hosting a Denver Broncos team that has made some strides in Year 2 under Sean Payton and with rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm. He was just named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month after throwing for 870 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes in October, while leading the Broncos to a 3-1 record in the month.
Week 9 Sunday schedule
(Byes: Steelers, 49ers)
Early window
Cowboys vs. Falcons — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Dolphins vs. Bills — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Raiders vs. Bengals — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers vs. Browns — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Patriots vs. Titans — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Commanders vs. Giants — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Saints vs. Panthers — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Broncos vs. Ravens — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Late window
Jaguars vs. Eagles — 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
Bears vs. Cardinals — 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
Lions vs. Packers — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Rams vs. Seahawks — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Sunday Night Football
Colts vs. Vikings — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
Live26 updates
Bengals WR Jermaine Burton inactive after no-show at Saturday walkthrough: Report
Receiver Jermaine Burton was a surprise addition to the Bengals’ inactive list for Week 9. The decision was made after the rookie was a “no-call, no-show” to Saturday’s walkthrough, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
#Bengals WR Jermaine Burton is INACTIVE today.
This is a healthy scratch. It will be addressed publicly after the game, according to a team source.
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 3, 2024
Burton, Cincinnati’s third-round pick (No. 80 overall) out of Georgia, has two receptions for 88 yards this season. But he was expected to have a larger role versus the Raiders with Tee Higgins out due to a quad injury.