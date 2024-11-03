NFL scores, live updates: Cowboys look to stay in NFC playoff chase at Falcons, Ravens host Broncos

Denver is off to a 5-3 start behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix

The Dallas Cowboys have had a an uneven start to the season, getting destroyed at home multiple times, but finding success away from AT&T Stadium — until a 30-24 loss at San Francisco last week. Now, trailing several teams in the NFC wild-card chase, Dallas will have a chance to make up some ground against an Atlanta Falcons team that is right in the thick of it in Kirk Cousins' first year at the helm. Atlanta has won four of its last five — including sweeping Tampa Bay during that span — and is eyeing its first playoff berth since 2017.

After a surprising loss at the Cleveland Browns, the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens enter Week 9 hosting a Denver Broncos team that has made some strides in Year 2 under Sean Payton and with rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm. He was just named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month after throwing for 870 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes in October, while leading the Broncos to a 3-1 record in the month.

