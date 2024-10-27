NFL scores, live updates: Caleb Williams, Bears take on Commanders; Chiefs, Raiders clash in Las Vegas

Caleb Williams leads the 4-2 Chicago Bears — authors of a current three-game winning streak — into Washington to take on the 5-2 Commanders, who will be with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels after all. Daniels was knocked out of last week's blowout win over the Panthers with a rib injury, and was a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.
Daniels' presence would have been sorely missed as he's completing nearly 76% of his passes for the season and ranks second among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 372 coming into Week 8. Williams has been hot over the Bears' current three-game winning streak, too, completing 74% of his passes for 687 yards and seven touchdown passes with just one interception.
Elsewhere in the late afternoon window, Kansas City looks to stay unbeaten on the road against Las Vegas as DeAndre Hopkins makes his Chiefs debut, Buffalo will try to add to its AFC East lead at Seattle, the Panthers are in Denver to square off against the Broncos and New Orleans heads to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.
Washington has been inside the 10-yard-line three times and has just three field goals to show for it. Also, the Commanders out gained the Bears 267 to 90 in the first half and have been in complete control of the game on both sides of the ball, with their struggles in the low red zone being the only thing that's got Chicago still connected in this game.
Yahoo Sports Staff
The Bills are looking to blow things wide open in Seattle
Josh Allen is already up over 225 passing yards early in the second half, and Buffalo is on the move in rainy Seattle.
