NFL scores, live updates: Caleb Williams, Bears take on Commanders; Chiefs, Raiders clash in Las Vegas

Chicago and Washington are off to good starts behind Heisman-winning rookie QBs

Caleb Williams leads the 4-2 Chicago Bears — authors of a current three-game winning streak — into Washington to take on the 5-2 Commanders, who will be with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels after all. Daniels was knocked out of last week's blowout win over the Panthers with a rib injury, and was a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.

Daniels' presence would have been sorely missed as he's completing nearly 76% of his passes for the season and ranks second among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 372 coming into Week 8. Williams has been hot over the Bears' current three-game winning streak, too, completing 74% of his passes for 687 yards and seven touchdown passes with just one interception.

Elsewhere in the late afternoon window, Kansas City looks to stay unbeaten on the road against Las Vegas as DeAndre Hopkins makes his Chiefs debut, Buffalo will try to add to its AFC East lead at Seattle, the Panthers are in Denver to square off against the Broncos and New Orleans heads to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

