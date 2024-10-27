NFL scores, live updates: Tua Tagovailoa returns as Dolphins face Cardinals, Ravens look for sixth straight win

Tagovailoa has been out since a Week 2 concussion vs. the Buffalo Bills

Tua Tagovailoa, much to the delight of his teammates, is set to return to the lineup for the Miami Dolphins this week after suffering a concussion that has caused him to miss the team's past four games. Miami has fallen on hard times without its franchise quarterback, averaging just 10 points per game in his absence and sitting at the bottom of the AFC East at 2-4. Tagovailoa has said he will not wear a Guardian Cap in his return as Miami looks to get a win and stay connected in the AFC playoff race.

In Cleveland, the Ravens' buzz saw looks to keep spinning as Baltimore enters as a big favorite over the Browns, who'll start Jameis Winston in place of an injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Watson is out for the year with a torn Achilles. The Ravens have a couple of MVP candidates in the backfield in Lamar Jackson (1,810 passing yards, 15 TD, 2 INT, 455 rushing yards) and Derrick Henry (873 rushing yards, 8 TD), leading an offensive juggernaut that has won five straight games.

Week 8 Sunday schedule

(No byes in Week 8)

Early window

Late window