NFL scores, live updates: Vikings and Packers square off in NFC North battle, Bucs, Eagles clash in playoff rematch

Also, the unbeaten Steelers are on the road at the Colts

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday. The unbeaten Vikings, led by surprise starter Sam Darnold, head to Green Bay to take on the 2-1 Packers, who are trying to hold the early part of the season together with Jordan Love out of the lineup and Malik Willis in the driver's seat. Willis got his first win in Green Bay last week, but with Seattle the only other unbeaten team remaining in the NFC, the Vikings are in line to take a big early step in the division and, perhaps, the NFC playoff picture.

Also in the early window is a playoff rematch from last season with the Eagles at the Buccaneers. After a late-season collapse took Philadelphia from a near-lock for the No. 1 seed to a road game in the wild card round, the Eagles' season fizzled out in a 32-9 blowout loss in Tampa. The Bucs are looking for a repeat result to keep pace in the NFC South, with a clash with the Saints coming in two weeks.

