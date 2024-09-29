NFL scores, live updates: Vikings and Packers square off in NFC North battle, Bucs, Eagles clash in playoff rematch

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday. The unbeaten Vikings, led by surprise starter Sam Darnold, head to Green Bay to take on the 2-1 Packers, who are trying to hold the early part of the season together with Jordan Love out of the lineup and Malik Willis in the driver's seat. Willis got his first win in Green Bay last week, but with Seattle the only other unbeaten team remaining in the NFC, the Vikings are in line to take a big early step in the division and, perhaps, the NFC playoff picture.
Also in the early window is a playoff rematch from last season with the Eagles at the Buccaneers. After a late-season collapse took Philadelphia from a near-lock for the No. 1 seed to a road game in the wild card round, the Eagles' season fizzled out in a 32-9 blowout loss in Tampa. The Bucs are looking for a repeat result to keep pace in the NFC South, with a clash with the Saints coming in two weeks.
Tom Brady the NFL color commentator makes his return to Tampa to call the Buccaneers-Eagles game. TB12 won his final Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, and lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles. Expect to hear more about that first one today and less about the second.
This is linebacker T.J. Watt of the Steelers, a man who loves life and football and shirts with no sleeves that barely qualify as shirts. Is it possible for a shirt to have negative sleeves? Because that's what he's wearing.
Aaron Rodgers isn't just that sarcastic guy you see on Pat McAfee. He's also the starting quarterback for the Jets! Today before his game against the Broncos, Rodgers interacted with several children. The children were left unscathed and were perhaps even delighted by having contact with him. More on this situation as it develops.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.