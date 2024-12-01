Liz Roscher
Live
NFL scores, live updates: Steelers aim to bounce back vs. Bengals, Vikings host Cardinals
Minnesota could become the third team in the NFL this season to reach 10 wins
The Pittsburgh Steelers hit a snag last week, after rolling to a five-game win streak that included wins over both Washington and Baltimore. They were tripped up on a visit to Ohio — a snowy one, in a loss to Cleveland on a Thursday night — but after the mini-bye, they're back in the Buckeye state, and this time trying to avoid getting tagged again, this time by the Bengals. Cincinnati is a great passing team, leading the league in yards per game, but they're in dire straits with five one-score losses to teams that would be in the playoffs today. They may need to win out to have a shot at the playoffs, but in any single game, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase can make a massive difference.
In the NFC, the Cardinals are in Minnesota to face the quietly 9-2 Vikings. Arizona is tied for the NFC West lead, but the Vikings have been as steady as they come at the top of the NFC this year. Yes, they play in maybe the toughest division in football — the NFC North has three of the league's nine eight-win teams heading into Week 13 — but they can take another step toward securing a playoff spot with a win over a division contender at home.
Week 13 NFL Sunday schedule
(No byes this week)
Early window
Steelers vs. Bengals — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Cardinals vs. Vikings — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers vs. Falcons — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Colts vs. Patriots — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Seahawks vs. Jets — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Titans vs. Commanders — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Texans vs. Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Late window
Rams vs Saints — 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
Buccaneers vs. Panthers — 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
Eagles vs. Ravens — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Sunday Night Football
49ers vs. Bills — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
