NFL scores, live updates: Eagles battle Ravens in clash of MVP favorites in Baltimore

Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson could bring home some individual hardware and lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season

Last week, a couple of East Coast Super Bowl hopefuls went to Tinseltown to collect wins heading into a massive Week 13 showdown. Saquon Barkley turned in an all-timer of a rushing performance in the Eagles' 37-20 win over the Rams last Sunday night, while Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers in the "HarBowl" on Monday night.

Now, these two high-flying offenses will face off in Baltimore in front of a national audience on CBS, in what could wind up being a Super Bowl teaser and go a long way toward deciding the 2024 NFL MVP. Barkley put himself firmly in the conversation with his 255-yard outing last week, which put him on a current pace to break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record. Jackson, the 2023 MVP, is on pace to pass for more than 4,300 yards, rush for nearly 900 yards and throw 38 touchdown passes — all of which would easily eclipse his totals from last year.

Get your popcorn ready.

    Ravens open scoring with shorts field goal

    Justin Tucker connects from 34 yards to put Baltimore up 3-0 after the big play by Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers

    Seriously, how is anyone supposed to stop this?

    You could call this a video game play, but it would make the game almost feel like it was cheating if you could do this on Madden. It really is the LJ_Era8.

    Taysom Hill might be the most fun player in the NFL

    He's back at it doing everything for the Saints. First Down.

    Hang it in the Louvre.

    Eagles punt on first series

    After a 12-yard Saquon Barkley run on the first play — his only carry of the series — the Eagles' first drive was stymied, and the Ravens' offense will get their first crack at it today. Baltimore has the No. 1 offense in the NFL, leading Detroit by more than 30 yards per game coming into Week 13, and they're the only team averaging more than 400 yards (426.7) yards per game.

    We are under way in Baltimore and the League's top-two running backs will look to put on a show

    Saints strike first vs. Rams

    Alvin Kamara had 23 rushing yards on the opening series that led to a field goal. At 4-7 New Orleans isn't entirely out of the chase in the NFC South, but they'll need to go on a run, starting now, having split with the Falcons and with a game still to play against the Bucs.

    Matthew Stafford keeping it short and sweet to fire up his team in New Orleans

    Baker Mayfield has been the NFL's Touchdown king over the last couple of seasons

    Tampa Bay is trying to keep pace with Atlanta in the NFC South, and another big day throwing the ball from Mayfield today against the struggling Panthers could go a long way toward that goal.

    This has the potential to be one of the Games of the Year

    Eagles-Ravens Inactives

  • Ryan Young

    Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives

    Rams-Saints Inactives