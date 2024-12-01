NFL scores, live updates: Eagles battle Ravens in clash of MVP favorites in Baltimore

Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson could bring home some individual hardware and lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season

Last week, a couple of East Coast Super Bowl hopefuls went to Tinseltown to collect wins heading into a massive Week 13 showdown. Saquon Barkley turned in an all-timer of a rushing performance in the Eagles' 37-20 win over the Rams last Sunday night, while Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers in the "HarBowl" on Monday night.

Now, these two high-flying offenses will face off in Baltimore in front of a national audience on CBS, in what could wind up being a Super Bowl teaser and go a long way toward deciding the 2024 NFL MVP. Barkley put himself firmly in the conversation with his 255-yard outing last week, which put him on a current pace to break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record. Jackson, the 2023 MVP, is on pace to pass for more than 4,300 yards, rush for nearly 900 yards and throw 38 touchdown passes — all of which would easily eclipse his totals from last year.

Get your popcorn ready.

