NFL scores: Eagles bully Ravens to get to 10th win of the season, Rams take down Saints to keep pace in NFC West

Saquon Barkley continued his run at an NFL MVP award

yahoo sports staff
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
After spotting the Ravens a two-score lead early in the first quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles stormed back for a 24-19 win in Baltimore. Saquon Barkley went over the century mark again — rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown — while the Eagles' defense stood tall, holding the NFL's No. 1 offense well below their season average of better than 426 yards per game coming in. Philadelphia is 10-2, even with the Vikings and just one game back of the Lions for the best record in the NFC.

In New Orleans, the Rams got a 21-14 win over the Saints. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes in the win to get Los Angeles to 6-6, and keep pace in the NFC West, just a game back of Seattle.

(No byes this week)

    Eagles close the deal to move to 10-2

    Barkley goes over 100 yards

    Its his eighth 100-yard game of the season, and he's salting the game away with big runs on a drive to try to close the deal. The MVP conversation is still a race, but Saquon Barkley is front and center.

    Eagles get HUGE 4th down stop, and Philly takes over in plus-territory

    John Harbaugh gambled with just over six minutes to go, needing two scores, and the Eagles take over at the Ravens' 42.

    Saquon Barkley rips off a big one for a touchdown

    The TD run was 25 yards, and he had a 14-yarder on the drive as well. After this TD, make that 15 carries for 90 yards and the score for Barkley, who's continuing to make MVP-type moments in huge games.

    Hurts to Goedert for a big 3rd down conversion

    A 3rd and 7 conversion with 9:20 to go gets it to midfield and allows the Eagles to keep moving the ball and start to bleed the clock on their way to scoring position

    Tucker misses AGAIN

    This time from 53-yards, and an abysmal day continues for a man who spent years as the No. 1 most accurate kicker in NFL history. The Ravens would be up 19-14, if not for his three misses today, and they're in an unfamiliar place, with questions at the kicker position.

    Ravens getting back on the move

    Derrick Henry has been the second half focal point, as the Ravens are back in Eagles territory late in the 3rd quarter. They'll have to be thinking touchdown with Justin Tucker being shaky today.

    Zach with the Sack and Baun forces 4th down and another Justin Tucker field goal try

    Tucker MISSES from 47, and the Eagles hold on to the lead after the sack. Tucker has now missed a PAT and field goal in this game, and the once-automatic Tucker's struggles continue to hurt the Ravens in big spots.

    Mark Andrews climbing the ladder for the 23-yard gainer

    Lamar Jackson opens the second half with a first down scramble for 12

    Derrick Henry followed that up with an eight yard run and the Ravens are getting some rhythm going with a couple of first downs on the ground to start the third quarter.

    Halftime: Eagles 14, Ravens 12

    The first half was a bit uneven for both teams, with them not trading scores, but trading big momentum swings. The Ravens looked great on both sides of the ball over their first couple of series, and the script was completely flipped with the Eagles controlling much of the second quarter. Baltimore won the toss and deferred to open the game, so they'll have a chance to double-up after that field goal when the second half opens up.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Justin Tucker connects from 50 yards

    And the Ravens now trail 14-12 with three seconds left in the first half.

    Snow flurries have started in Baltimore

    Its not expected to last much longer than the third quarter, so no snow globe situation to break out.

    Jalen Hurts punches it in from the 1-yard-line

    Tush Push, as usual, and Jalen Hurts is all alone in second in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns on the season. The Eagles offense has come alive and they're ahead 14-9 at the two-minute warning.

    AJ Brown is doing his THING in the first half

    Jalen Hurts is finding his top target in single coverage with Baltimore loading the box to slow down the ground game. Brown has five catches for 67 yards already.

    Philly forces a punt, grabs some momentum.

    The Eagles are starting to get into a good lather on both sides of the ball, and downing that punt at the 1-yard-line seemed to get both the offense and defense going. On this drive Zach Baun slashed through the line to stop Derick Henry on a 3rd down run, and the Eagles are back on the move.

    Dallas Goedert finds the end zone

    Jake Elliott makes the PAT after the Jalen Hurts touchdown pass, and the Eagles are on the board with 49-yard touchdown drive. Saquon Barkley and Hurts both had big runs on the drive where Philadelphia looked like they had found a play calling and execution rhythm for the first time in the game.

    Eagles force 3-and-out

    Now with the field flipped, Philly will take over at the Ravens' 49-yard-line, for their first snap in plus-territory.

    Mike Evans keeping the chains moving for the Bucs

    He's already got a touchdown vs. Carolina today, and he's moving the Buccaneers down the field again. Certainly a good start to the day if he's on your Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football roster. (He is on mine!)

    Ravens get 3rd and 1 stop

    Saquon Barkley couldn't pick it up on the ground, but Braden Mann came up with the best play on an Eagles' snap on the game — a punt that rolled dead and was downed at the 1-yard-line, and now the Ravens will take over in the shadow of their own goal pos

    Eagles finally get a stop

    After what felt like big play after big play, the Ravens got behind the sticks after a fumble and will have to punt on the first play of the second quarter, facing a 4th-and-long deep in their own end. The Eagles had just one first down in the opening quarter — it came on the first play of the game — and punter Braden Mann has been busy.

    Bryce Young gives the Panthers the lead on the ground

    Kyle Hamilton has cleared concussion protocol and is back on the field

    A huge lift for the Ravens that will no-doubt, only help as they look to protect an early lead

    Mark Andrews in a crowd for the score

    This is great coverage, but even better protection. Lamar Jackson is going to throw darts all afternoon with this much time, and its 9-0 Ravens in the first quarter, after a missed PAT.

    Derrick Henry with a chunk run and the Ravens are back in the red zone

    Jackson to Flowers for another big one

    Baltimore's offense is humming early.

    Ravens injury update

    This would be a huge loss for Baltimore.

    Here's the play where it happened:

    Eagles second drive is 3-and-out

    Outside of that first run by Saquon Barkley, the Eagles haven't moved the ball on their first two possessions. They have gone away from Barkley after first down runs both times — with the Ravens stacking the box and boasting the NFL's No. 2 ranked rushing defense.

    Ravens open scoring with short field goal

    Justin Tucker connects from 34 yards to put Baltimore up 3-0 after the big play by Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers

    Seriously, how is anyone supposed to stop this?

    You could call this a video game play, but it would make the game almost feel like it was cheating if you could do this on Madden. It really is the LJ_Era8.

    Taysom Hill might be the most fun player in the NFL

    He's back at it doing everything for the Saints. First Down.

    Hang it in the Louvre.

    Eagles punt on first series

    After a 12-yard Saquon Barkley run on the first play — his only carry of the series — the Eagles' first drive was stymied, and the Ravens' offense will get their first crack at it today. Baltimore has the No. 1 offense in the NFL, leading Detroit by more than 30 yards per game coming into Week 13, and they're the only team averaging more than 400 yards (426.7) yards per game.

    We are under way in Baltimore and the League's top-two running backs will look to put on a show

    Saints strike first vs. Rams

    Alvin Kamara had 23 rushing yards on the opening series that led to a field goal. At 4-7 New Orleans isn't entirely out of the chase in the NFC South, but they'll need to go on a run, starting now, having split with the Falcons and with a game still to play against the Bucs.

    Matthew Stafford keeping it short and sweet to fire up his team in New Orleans

    Baker Mayfield has been the NFL's Touchdown king over the last couple of seasons

    Tampa Bay is trying to keep pace with Atlanta in the NFC South, and another big day throwing the ball from Mayfield today against the struggling Panthers could go a long way toward that goal.

    This has the potential to be one of the Games of the Year

    Eagles-Ravens Inactives

    Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives

    Rams-Saints Inactives