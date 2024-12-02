NFL scores: Eagles bully Ravens to get to 10th win of the season, Rams take down Saints to keep pace in NFC West

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After spotting the Ravens a two-score lead early in the first quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles stormed back for a 24-19 win in Baltimore. Saquon Barkley went over the century mark again — rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown — while the Eagles' defense stood tall, holding the NFL's No. 1 offense well below their season average of better than 426 yards per game coming in. Philadelphia is 10-2, even with the Vikings and just one game back of the Lions for the best record in the NFC.

In New Orleans, the Rams got a 21-14 win over the Saints. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes in the win to get Los Angeles to 6-6, and keep pace in the NFC West, just a game back of Seattle.

