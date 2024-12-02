Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL scores: Eagles bully Ravens to get to 10th win of the season, Rams take down Saints to keep pace in NFC West
Saquon Barkley continued his run at an NFL MVP award
After spotting the Ravens a two-score lead early in the first quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles stormed back for a 24-19 win in Baltimore. Saquon Barkley went over the century mark again — rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown — while the Eagles' defense stood tall, holding the NFL's No. 1 offense well below their season average of better than 426 yards per game coming in. Philadelphia is 10-2, even with the Vikings and just one game back of the Lions for the best record in the NFC.
In New Orleans, the Rams got a 21-14 win over the Saints. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes in the win to get Los Angeles to 6-6, and keep pace in the NFC West, just a game back of Seattle.
Week 13 NFL Sunday schedule
(No byes this week)
Early window
Late window
Sunday Night Football
49ers vs. Bills — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
Eagles close the deal to move to 10-2
Feeling Thankful 😮💨@betmgm | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Yw7SeaOpHx
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 2, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Barkley goes over 100 yards
Its his eighth 100-yard game of the season, and he's salting the game away with big runs on a drive to try to close the deal. The MVP conversation is still a race, but Saquon Barkley is front and center.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles get HUGE 4th down stop, and Philly takes over in plus-territory
John Harbaugh gambled with just over six minutes to go, needing two scores, and the Eagles take over at the Ravens' 42.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Saquon Barkley rips off a big one for a touchdown
The TD run was 25 yards, and he had a 14-yarder on the drive as well. After this TD, make that 15 carries for 90 yards and the score for Barkley, who's continuing to make MVP-type moments in huge games.
It's not Thanksgiving anymore, but Saquon is still eating today 😮💨@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iN0zg8Tnei
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 2, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Hurts to Goedert for a big 3rd down conversion
A 3rd and 7 conversion with 9:20 to go gets it to midfield and allows the Eagles to keep moving the ball and start to bleed the clock on their way to scoring position
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Tucker misses AGAIN
This time from 53-yards, and an abysmal day continues for a man who spent years as the No. 1 most accurate kicker in NFL history. The Ravens would be up 19-14, if not for his three misses today, and they're in an unfamiliar place, with questions at the kicker position.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ravens getting back on the move
Derrick Henry has been the second half focal point, as the Ravens are back in Eagles territory late in the 3rd quarter. They'll have to be thinking touchdown with Justin Tucker being shaky today.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Zach with the Sack and Baun forces 4th down and another Justin Tucker field goal try
Tucker MISSES from 47, and the Eagles hold on to the lead after the sack. Tucker has now missed a PAT and field goal in this game, and the once-automatic Tucker's struggles continue to hurt the Ravens in big spots.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Mark Andrews climbing the ladder for the 23-yard gainer
Another leaping grab from @Mandrews_81 ❗
Tune in on CBS/@paramountplus pic.twitter.com/reOGOPlds1
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Lamar Jackson opens the second half with a first down scramble for 12
Derrick Henry followed that up with an eight yard run and the Ravens are getting some rhythm going with a couple of first downs on the ground to start the third quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Eagles 14, Ravens 12
The first half was a bit uneven for both teams, with them not trading scores, but trading big momentum swings. The Ravens looked great on both sides of the ball over their first couple of series, and the script was completely flipped with the Eagles controlling much of the second quarter. Baltimore won the toss and deferred to open the game, so they'll have a chance to double-up after that field goal when the second half opens up.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Justin Tucker connects from 50 yards
And the Ravens now trail 14-12 with three seconds left in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Snow flurries have started in Baltimore
Its not expected to last much longer than the third quarter, so no snow globe situation to break out.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jalen Hurts punches it in from the 1-yard-line
Tush Push, as usual, and Jalen Hurts is all alone in second in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns on the season. The Eagles offense has come alive and they're ahead 14-9 at the two-minute warning.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
AJ Brown is doing his THING in the first half
Jalen Hurts is finding his top target in single coverage with Baltimore loading the box to slow down the ground game. Brown has five catches for 67 yards already.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Philly forces a punt, grabs some momentum.
The Eagles are starting to get into a good lather on both sides of the ball, and downing that punt at the 1-yard-line seemed to get both the offense and defense going. On this drive Zach Baun slashed through the line to stop Derick Henry on a 3rd down run, and the Eagles are back on the move.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dallas Goedert finds the end zone
Jake Elliott makes the PAT after the Jalen Hurts touchdown pass, and the Eagles are on the board with 49-yard touchdown drive. Saquon Barkley and Hurts both had big runs on the drive where Philadelphia looked like they had found a play calling and execution rhythm for the first time in the game.
DALLASSSSSSS [GOEDERT] TD IN BALTIMORE 😤@goedert33 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zEv1PQwwPq
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles force 3-and-out
Now with the field flipped, Philly will take over at the Ravens' 49-yard-line, for their first snap in plus-territory.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Mike Evans keeping the chains moving for the Bucs
He's already got a touchdown vs. Carolina today, and he's moving the Buccaneers down the field again. Certainly a good start to the day if he's on your Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football roster. (He is on mine!)
Mayfield. Evans. 27 yards.
📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/LiSPcZU06v
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ravens get 3rd and 1 stop
Saquon Barkley couldn't pick it up on the ground, but Braden Mann came up with the best play on an Eagles' snap on the game — a punt that rolled dead and was downed at the 1-yard-line, and now the Ravens will take over in the shadow of their own goal pos
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles finally get a stop
After what felt like big play after big play, the Ravens got behind the sticks after a fumble and will have to punt on the first play of the second quarter, facing a 4th-and-long deep in their own end. The Eagles had just one first down in the opening quarter — it came on the first play of the game — and punter Braden Mann has been busy.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Bryce Young gives the Panthers the lead on the ground
Bryce Young takes off for the touchdown!
📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/kUZSV0PD6O
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kyle Hamilton has cleared concussion protocol and is back on the field
A huge lift for the Ravens that will no-doubt, only help as they look to protect an early lead
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Mark Andrews in a crowd for the score
This is great coverage, but even better protection. Lamar Jackson is going to throw darts all afternoon with this much time, and its 9-0 Ravens in the first quarter, after a missed PAT.
Mark Andrews! Strong hands.
📺: #PHIvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/8cTELJgPry
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Derrick Henry with a chunk run and the Ravens are back in the red zone
That's a 19-yard carry for @KingHenry_2 and we have it first-and-goal!! pic.twitter.com/nr4K93ZNWm
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jackson to Flowers for another big one
Baltimore's offense is humming early.
These two 🔥🔥
Tune in on CBS/@paramountplus pic.twitter.com/gNcTBqMOu0
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ravens injury update
This would be a huge loss for Baltimore.
Safety Kyle Hamiton is in concussion protocol.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2024
Here's the play where it happened:
A look at Kyle Hamilton’s injury pic.twitter.com/rFpkNPkiz2
— Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles second drive is 3-and-out
Outside of that first run by Saquon Barkley, the Eagles haven't moved the ball on their first two possessions. They have gone away from Barkley after first down runs both times — with the Ravens stacking the box and boasting the NFL's No. 2 ranked rushing defense.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ravens open scoring with short field goal
Justin Tucker connects from 34 yards to put Baltimore up 3-0 after the big play by Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Seriously, how is anyone supposed to stop this?
You could call this a video game play, but it would make the game almost feel like it was cheating if you could do this on Madden. It really is the LJ_Era8.
.@Lj_era8 ➡️ @ZayFlowers 🤯🤯
Tune in on CBS/@paramountplus pic.twitter.com/GUUFE2WoTf
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Taysom Hill might be the most fun player in the NFL
He's back at it doing everything for the Saints. First Down.
Taysom Hill receives the pass and rumbles into the red zone!
📺: #LARvsNO on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/O0Wokv8OMA
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Hang it in the Louvre.
are you kidding, @MikeEvans13_? pic.twitter.com/8fAmPQM6JZ
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles punt on first series
After a 12-yard Saquon Barkley run on the first play — his only carry of the series — the Eagles' first drive was stymied, and the Ravens' offense will get their first crack at it today. Baltimore has the No. 1 offense in the NFL, leading Detroit by more than 30 yards per game coming into Week 13, and they're the only team averaging more than 400 yards (426.7) yards per game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We are under way in Baltimore and the League's top-two running backs will look to put on a show
Get your popcorn ready Sunday 🍿
Derrick Henry vs Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/SbCHnbO3ja
— Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Saints strike first vs. Rams
Alvin Kamara had 23 rushing yards on the opening series that led to a field goal. At 4-7 New Orleans isn't entirely out of the chase in the NFC South, but they'll need to go on a run, starting now, having split with the Falcons and with a game still to play against the Bucs.
Grupe boots a 54-yd FG to put the #Saints on the board first
Saints up 3-0 with 8:48 left in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/N6EblpTUd8
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Matthew Stafford keeping it short and sweet to fire up his team in New Orleans
FIRE US UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dXMIYZDsY5
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Baker Mayfield has been the NFL's Touchdown king over the last couple of seasons
Tampa Bay is trying to keep pace with Atlanta in the NFC South, and another big day throwing the ball from Mayfield today against the struggling Panthers could go a long way toward that goal.
He's been bakin' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nfmgHMuuuk
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This has the potential to be one of the Games of the Year
Hurts. Jackson. Let's go 🍿
📺: #PHIvsBAL -- 4:25pm ET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/8Y2sIUeyPz
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
Eagles-Ravens Inactives
Today's Inactives#PHIvsBAL pic.twitter.com/aB4OkVW5eG
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2024
Inactives vs. Eagles pic.twitter.com/X2Qu6XbsSz
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives
Inactives for #TBvsCAR ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KGMwv4fMXq
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 1, 2024
Week 13 Inactives vs. Tampa Bayhttps://t.co/NSgL4b08Or
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
Rams-Saints Inactives
OLB Brennan Jackson, OL Warren McClendon Jr. + more among inactives for Week 13. ⤵️
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 1, 2024
Week 13 Inactives:
QB Spencer Rattler (designated third QB)
RB Jordan Mims
LB Jaylan Ford
G Lucas Patrick
C Erik McCoy
WR Mason Tipton
DT Khristian Boyd#Saints | @LaMachinery https://t.co/O3Ts6CUcBk
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2024