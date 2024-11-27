NFL news, injury updates: Week 13 playoff clinching scenarios, Chargers' J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain

Week 12 of the NFL season is now complete, and while several of the league's top teams picked up big wins on Sunday — the Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, Packers and Vikings all kept winning — there were some big losses on the injury front, Two key veteran members of the Philadelphia defense left the Eagles' 37-20 Sunday Night Football win — also known as The Saquon Barkley Show — with one of them saying he's done for the year. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders will need some help in their quarterback room after their starting QB was lost for the remainder of the season.

And on Monday Night Football (also known as the HarBowl), John Harbaugh's Ravens took down Jim's Chargers in a 30-23 win, with QB Lamar Jackson throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. John is now 3-0 against his brother in the NFL matchups.

Brandon Graham out for the year with torn tricep, Darius Slay exits with concussion

The 14-year veteran defensive end was having a great game against the Rams when he exited after having moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time sack list. After the game he said he'd been dealing with some tendonitis in his left triceps, and confirmed the tear. He'll miss the rest of the season — one that could be his last, after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this past offseason. He's one of just three players on the team, alongside tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott, who won Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season.

Also on the Eagles' defense, cornerback Darius Slay Jr. suffered a concussion and did not return to the game.

Week 13 playoff clinching scenarios

AFC

Buffalo Bills (9-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-6); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

BUF win + MIA loss

Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9); Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

KC win + MIA loss or tie KC win + DEN loss KC win + LAC loss + DEN tie KC tie + MIA loss

NFC

Detroit Lions (10-1) vs. Chicago Bears (4-7); Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

Note: There are additional scenarios in which Detroit can clinch a playoff spot with a tie and other outcomes that involve the Lions clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker.

Chargers' RB J.K. Dobbins to miss time with knee sprain

Dobbins suffered a knee sprain during Monday night's 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury is expected to keep him out for some time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dobbins will definitely miss this week against the Atlanta Falcons. His status beyond that is to be determined. Gus Edwards will likely step into the No. 1 role.

In 11 games this season, Dobbins has 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.