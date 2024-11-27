Advertisement
NFL news, injury updates: Week 13 playoff clinching scenarios, Chargers' J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain

yahoo sports staff

Week 12 of the NFL season is now complete, and while several of the league's top teams picked up big wins on Sunday — the Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, Packers and Vikings all kept winning — there were some big losses on the injury front, Two key veteran members of the Philadelphia defense left the Eagles' 37-20 Sunday Night Football win — also known as The Saquon Barkley Show — with one of them saying he's done for the year. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders will need some help in their quarterback room after their starting QB was lost for the remainder of the season.

And on Monday Night Football (also known as the HarBowl), John Harbaugh's Ravens took down Jim's Chargers in a 30-23 win, with QB Lamar Jackson throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. John is now 3-0 against his brother in the NFL matchups.

The 14-year veteran defensive end was having a great game against the Rams when he exited after having moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time sack list. After the game he said he'd been dealing with some tendonitis in his left triceps, and confirmed the tear. He'll miss the rest of the season — one that could be his last, after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this past offseason. He's one of just three players on the team, alongside tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott, who won Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season.

Also on the Eagles' defense, cornerback Darius Slay Jr. suffered a concussion and did not return to the game.

AFC

Buffalo Bills (9-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-6); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win + MIA loss

Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9); Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. KC win + MIA loss or tie

  2. KC win + DEN loss

  3. KC win + LAC loss + DEN tie

  4. KC tie + MIA loss

NFC

Detroit Lions (10-1) vs. Chicago Bears (4-7); Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie

  2. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie

  3. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss

  4. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie

  5. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss

  6. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

Note: There are additional scenarios in which Detroit can clinch a playoff spot with a tie and other outcomes that involve the Lions clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker.

Dobbins suffered a knee sprain during Monday night's 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury is expected to keep him out for some time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dobbins will definitely miss this week against the Atlanta Falcons. His status beyond that is to be determined. Gus Edwards will likely step into the No. 1 role.

In 11 games this season, Dobbins has 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

  • Sean Leahy

    Commanders place K Austin Seibert on injured reserve

    The Commanders have placed Seibert on IR and will likely bring up Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

    Seibert missed two extra points during their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Prior to Week 12 he had been perfect on extra points this season — 22 for 22.

    He has already missed two games this season with a hip injury.

  • Jason Owens

    Vikings sign LB, former Commanders 1st-round pick Jamin Davis

    The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they have signed ex-Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis to their 53-man roster.

    Davis was a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL draft. The Commanders released Davis in October. Davis played 50 games including 36 starts in Washington in three-plus seasons.

    Davis tallied 282 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and seven sacks during his tenure with the team. He saw limited action in five games off the bench this season while posting 13 tackles and zero sacks.

    Davis initially signed with the Packers practice squad following his release before the Vikings signed him to their active roster on Tuesday.

  • Jason Owens

    Giants placing pass rusher Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve

    The New York Giants are placing pass rusher Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve with a toe injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The injury will not require surgery but is expected to take multiple weeks to heal, per the report.

    Details of the injury and a return date aren't clear. Ojulari will miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve. Ojulari has six sacks and 10 quarterback hits this season in 11 games including five starts.

  • Jason Owens

    Giants QB Tommy DeVito 'not 100%' to play on Thanksgiving vs. Cowboys

    New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is dealing with forearm soreness on his throwing arm that could sideline him for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    This is according to head coach Brian Daboll, who told reporters on Tuesday that he's "hopeful" that DeVito will be able to play, but that it's "not 100%" that he will. Backup Drew Lock will get reps at practice with Giants starters on Tuesday.

    Full details are here.

  • Jason Owens

    Buc S Jordan Whitehead to be sidelined with pec injury

    Starting Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead has a torn pec from Sunday's win over the New York Giants that will cost him multiple weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The injury won't require surgery and isn't necessarily season-ending, per the report. There's a chance he could return this season or for a potential run in the playoffs.

  • Liz Roscher

    Brandon Graham gets emotional about his season-ending injury

    Brandon Graham isn't afraid to share his deep emotions about his torn triceps with reporters or fans. In an interview with 94.1 WIP, the 15-year Eagles veteran openly cried when discussing the injury, but his resolve to get healthy — and be of service to his teammates for the rest of the season — is undeniable.

  • Liz Roscher

    Retired LB Shaq Barrett applies for reinstatement, wants to play again

    It looks like retirement may not have been the best fit for Shaq Barrett. The former linebacker, who hung up his cleats at the end of last season, has reportedly applied for reinstatement. He wants back in the NFL.

  • Jason Owens

    QB Aidan O'Connell returns to Raiders practice

    A day after Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury, his quarterback counterpart Aidan O'Connell is back at practice.

    The Raiders announced that O'Connell returned to practice Monday after missing four weeks with a fractured thumb. There's a chance he returns from injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his status for the game remains unclear. The Raiders could be in the market for a quarterback either way.

    For all the latest on the Raiders quarterback situation, read here.

  • Ryan Young

    Jets not planning to shut down Aaron Rodgers yet despite injuries, will start vs. Seahawks

    Aaron Rodgers, at least for now, is still the New York Jets’ starting quarterback.

    Rodgers, despite the Jets’ struggles and his apparent injuries in recent weeks, will "absolutely" be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday in their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers is the healthiest he’s been in the past month coming off their bye week, and the team isn’t yet considering shutting him down for the rest of the season.

    Ulbrich also denied knowing anything about reports that Rodgers has been resisting medical scans offered by the Jets. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Rodgers didn’t want to “reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field,” which is why he apparently has denied the medical scans.

    While Ulbrich didn’t say the report was inaccurate, he insisted he knew nothing about it.

    "News to me," Ulbrich said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The latest on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

  • Ryan Young

    Daniel Jones clears waivers

    Daniel Jones is now officially a free agent.

  • Ryan Young

    Panthers scoop CB Akayleb Evans

  • Ryan Young

    Austin Ekeler in concussion protocol

    Though he was briefly hospitalized after a scary hit on Sunday in their loss to the Cowboys, Austin Ekeler is in a good place on Monday. The Commanders running back in in concussion protocol. It's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Titans this weekend.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans' Jalen Pitre out multiple weeks with partial pectoral tear: Report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    With Gardner Minshew out for the season, will Aidan O'Connell be able to step in?

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Trevor Lawrence back at practice after missing two games with shoulder injury

  • Liz Roscher

    Tommy DeVito to start Thursday vs. Cowboys 'if healthy'

    Tommy DeVito doesn't appear to have an injury, though he did leave the Giants' Sunday loss to the Bucs for one play near the end of the game. DeVito said he just had the wind knocked out of him.

    Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he hadn't talked to the trainers yet, but DeVito would start Thursday "if healthy."

  • Liz Roscher

    The Giants are getting their lunch money taken by the New York media

    The Giants were awful yesterday, and the New York media took no prisoners with their Monday morning covers and back pages. "Baked Cutlets" is 100% hilarious.

  • Liz Roscher

    Dave Canales still won't commit to Bryce Young long term

    After the Panthers' excellent showing against the Chiefs in a 30-27 loss on Sunday, head coach Dave Canales was asked whether he'll take the week-to-week label off starting QB Bryce Young.

    Canales didn't say no, but he also didn't say yes. He did at least commit to starting Young against the Buccaneers in Week 13.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bucs S Jordan Whitehead may. have torn his pec vs. Giants

    Sunday was an unlucky day for pectoral muscles. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead may have torn his pec against the Giants, which would end his season.