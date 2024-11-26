NFL news, injury updates: Ravens top Chargers in battle of the Harbaughs, Gardner Minshew out for the year with Raiders

Week 12 of the NFL season is now complete, and while several of the league's top teams picked up big wins on Sunday — the Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, Packers and Vikings all kept winning — there were some big losses on the injury front, Two key veteran members of the Philadelphia defense left the Eagles' 37-20 Sunday Night Football win — also known as The Saquon Barkley Show— with one of them saying he's done for the year. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders will need some help in their quarterback room after their starting QB was lost for the remainder of the season.
Brandon Graham out for the year with torn tricep, Darius Slay exits with concussion
The 14-year veteran defensive end was having a great game against the Rams when he exited after having moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time sack list. After the game he said he'd been dealing with some tendonitis in his left triceps, and confirmed the tear. He'll miss the rest of the season — one that could be his last, after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this past offseason. He's one of just three players on the team, alongside tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott, who won Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season.
Brandon Graham gets emotional about his season-ending injury
Brandon Graham isn't afraid to share his deep emotions about his torn triceps with reporters or fans. In an interview with 94.1 WIP, the 15-year Eagles veteran openly cried when discussing the injury, but his resolve to get healthy — and be of service to his teammates for the rest of the season — is undeniable.
Philadelphia #Eagles DE Brandon Graham breaks down discussing his season ending injury:
Retired LB Shaq Barrett applies for reinstatement, wants to play again
It looks like retirement may not have been the best fit for Shaq Barrett. The former linebacker, who hung up his cleats at the end of last season, has reportedly applied for reinstatement. He wants back in the NFL.
Former Pro Bowl pass-rusher Shaq Barrett had applied for reinstatement after announcing his retirement this summer, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. He’s under contract with the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/DP53uvG2y0
A day after Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury, his quarterback counterpart Aidan O'Connell is back at practice.
The Raiders announced that O'Connell returned to practice Monday after missing four weeks with a fractured thumb. There's a chance he returns from injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his status for the game remains unclear. The Raiders could be in the market for a quarterback either way.
Ryan Young
Jets not planning to shut down Aaron Rodgers yet despite injuries, will start vs. Seahawks
Aaron Rodgers, at least for now, is still the New York Jets’ starting quarterback.
Rodgers, despite the Jets’ struggles and his apparent injuries in recent weeks, will "absolutely" be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday in their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers is the healthiest he’s been in the past month coming off their bye week, and the team isn’t yet considering shutting him down for the rest of the season.
Ulbrich also denied knowing anything about reports that Rodgers has been resisting medical scans offered by the Jets. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Rodgers didn’t want to “reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field,” which is why he apparently has denied the medical scans.
While Ulbrich didn’t say the report was inaccurate, he insisted he knew nothing about it.
Though he was briefly hospitalized after a scary hit on Sunday in their loss to the Cowboys, Austin Ekeler is in a good place on Monday. The Commanders running back in in concussion protocol. It's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Titans this weekend.
Dan Quinn said he met with Austin Ekeler today. His scans were good, Quinn said, but he is in the concussion protocol.
Trevor Lawrence back at practice after missing two games with shoulder injury
Jaguars QBTrevor Lawrence will practice today with the left shoulder injury that prevented him from playing the team’s past two games, and then Jacksonville will see if he’s well enough to play Sunday vs. the Texans.
#Giants coach Brian Daboll says he’s “hopeful” QB Tommy DeVito will be able to play against the #Cowboys Thursday. Says he hasn’t spoken to the training staff this morning but anticipates DeVito will be ready to go. FWIW I’m told DeVito has told others he’s good to go.
