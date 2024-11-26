Advertisement
Live

NFL news, injury updates: Ravens top Chargers in battle of the Harbaughs, Gardner Minshew out for the year with Raiders

yahoo sports staff

Week 12 of the NFL season is now complete, and while several of the league's top teams picked up big wins on Sunday — the Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, Packers and Vikings all kept winning — there were some big losses on the injury front, Two key veteran members of the Philadelphia defense left the Eagles' 37-20 Sunday Night Football win — also known as The Saquon Barkley Show — with one of them saying he's done for the year. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders will need some help in their quarterback room after their starting QB was lost for the remainder of the season.

And on Monday Night Football (also known as the HarBowl), John Harbaugh's Ravens took down Jim's Chargers in a 30-23 win, with QB Lamar Jackson throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. John is now 3-0 against his brother in the NFL matchups.

The 14-year veteran defensive end was having a great game against the Rams when he exited after having moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time sack list. After the game he said he'd been dealing with some tendonitis in his left triceps, and confirmed the tear. He'll miss the rest of the season — one that could be his last, after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this past offseason. He's one of just three players on the team, alongside tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott, who won Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season.

Also on the Eagles' defense, cornerback Darius Slay Jr. suffered a concussion and did not return to the game.

The Raiders' signal caller suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 29-19 loss to the Broncos. He finishes the season with 2,013 passing yards and nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions in 10 games played. Desmond Ridder finished the game in his place. The Raiders have a short week and take on the Chiefs on Black Friday, and could welcome back Aidan O'Connell — he's been on IR since October with a fractured thumb, and could be activated this week.

As far as other potential options, rookie quarterback Carter Bradley is on the Raiders practice squad and outside of the organization, ex-Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was released on Friday and is a free agent, is "excited for the next opportunity" and said "there's a lot of good football" left in his future.

Live15 updates
  • Liz Roscher

    Brandon Graham gets emotional about his season-ending injury

    Brandon Graham isn't afraid to share his deep emotions about his torn triceps with reporters or fans. In an interview with 94.1 WIP, the 15-year Eagles veteran openly cried when discussing the injury, but his resolve to get healthy — and be of service to his teammates for the rest of the season — is undeniable.

  • Liz Roscher

    Retired LB Shaq Barrett applies for reinstatement, wants to play again

    It looks like retirement may not have been the best fit for Shaq Barrett. The former linebacker, who hung up his cleats at the end of last season, has reportedly applied for reinstatement. He wants back in the NFL.

  • Jason Owens

    QB Aidan O'Connell returns to Raiders practice

    A day after Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury, his quarterback counterpart Aidan O'Connell is back at practice.

    The Raiders announced that O'Connell returned to practice Monday after missing four weeks with a fractured thumb. There's a chance he returns from injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his status for the game remains unclear. The Raiders could be in the market for a quarterback either way.

    For all the latest on the Raiders quarterback situation, read here.

  • Ryan Young

    Jets not planning to shut down Aaron Rodgers yet despite injuries, will start vs. Seahawks

    Aaron Rodgers, at least for now, is still the New York Jets’ starting quarterback.

    Rodgers, despite the Jets’ struggles and his apparent injuries in recent weeks, will "absolutely" be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday in their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers is the healthiest he’s been in the past month coming off their bye week, and the team isn’t yet considering shutting him down for the rest of the season.

    Ulbrich also denied knowing anything about reports that Rodgers has been resisting medical scans offered by the Jets. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Rodgers didn’t want to “reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field,” which is why he apparently has denied the medical scans.

    While Ulbrich didn’t say the report was inaccurate, he insisted he knew nothing about it.

    "News to me," Ulbrich said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The latest on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

  • Ryan Young

    Daniel Jones clears waivers

    Daniel Jones is now officially a free agent.

  • Ryan Young

    Panthers scoop CB Akayleb Evans

  • Ryan Young

    Austin Ekeler in concussion protocol

    Though he was briefly hospitalized after a scary hit on Sunday in their loss to the Cowboys, Austin Ekeler is in a good place on Monday. The Commanders running back in in concussion protocol. It's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Titans this weekend.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans' Jalen Pitre out multiple weeks with partial pectoral tear: Report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    With Gardner Minshew out for the season, will Aidan O'Connell be able to step in?

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Trevor Lawrence back at practice after missing two games with shoulder injury

  • Liz Roscher

    Tommy DeVito to start Thursday vs. Cowboys 'if healthy'

    Tommy DeVito doesn't appear to have an injury, though he did leave the Giants' Sunday loss to the Bucs for one play near the end of the game. DeVito said he just had the wind knocked out of him.

    Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he hadn't talked to the trainers yet, but DeVito would start Thursday "if healthy."

  • Liz Roscher

    The Giants are getting their lunch money taken by the New York media

    The Giants were awful yesterday, and the New York media took no prisoners with their Monday morning covers and back pages. "Baked Cutlets" is 100% hilarious.

  • Liz Roscher

    Dave Canales still won't commit to Bryce Young long term

    After the Panthers' excellent showing against the Chiefs in a 30-27 loss on Sunday, head coach Dave Canales was asked whether he'll take the week-to-week label off starting QB Bryce Young.

    Canales didn't say no, but he also didn't say yes. He did at least commit to starting Young against the Buccaneers in Week 13.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bucs S Jordan Whitehead may. have torn his pec vs. Giants

    Sunday was an unlucky day for pectoral muscles. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead may have torn his pec against the Giants, which would end his season.