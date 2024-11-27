NFL news, injury updates: Daniel Jones to sign with Vikings, Week 13 playoff clinching scenarios and more

Week 12 of the NFL season is now complete, and America's attention now turns to Thanksgiving — and football. Ahead of Thursday's three-game slate and Friday's Raiders-Chiefs matchup, the biggest news of the week features a player who won't even be on the field.
Brandon Graham out for the year with torn tricep, Darius Slay exits with concussion
The 14-year veteran defensive end was having a great game against the Rams when he exited after having moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time sack list. After the game he said he'd been dealing with some tendonitis in his left triceps, and confirmed the tear. He'll miss the rest of the season — one that could be his last, after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this past offseason. He's one of just three players on the team, alongside tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott, who won Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season.
Dobbins will definitely miss this week against the Atlanta Falcons. His status beyond that is to be determined. Gus Edwards will likely step into the No. 1 role.
In 11 games this season, Dobbins has 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Daniel Jones will reportedly sign with Vikings after release from Giants
Daniel Jones has found his new team.
The former New York Giants quarterback is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network. The move came shortly after Jones requested his release from the Giants after losing his starting job earlier this month. According to ESPN, the Vikings will pay him $375,000 for the rest of the season while the Giants will pay him $11.8 million.
Jones will reportedly sign with Minnesota's practice squad, which would give him the opportunity to work with a non-Giants NFL coaching staff for the very first time in his career. And considering starting QB Sam Darnold's impressive turnaround with the Vikings this season, there may not be a better place for a struggling quarterback to land.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returning to practice on Wednesday
Lawrence last played on Nov. 3 and has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Surgery was reportedly an option the Jaguars quarterback was considering, but getting back on the field this week is an encouraging sign for his status for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) will practice today, HC Doug Pederson said. Will get majority of first-team reps. Encouraging sign of him playing Sunday, Pederson said.
Commanders place K Austin Seibert on injured reserve
The Commanders have placed Seibert on IR and will likely bring up Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Seibert missed two extra points during their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Prior to Week 12 he had been perfect on extra points this season — 22 for 22.
He has already missed two games this season with a hip injury.
We have made the following roster moves: -- Signed RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. -- Placed K Austin Seibert on the Reserve/Injured List -- Signed DT Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad -- Released G Marquis Hayes from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/G73QnCLy0P
Vikings sign LB, former Commanders 1st-round pick Jamin Davis
The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they have signed ex-Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis to their 53-man roster.
Davis was a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL draft. The Commanders released Davis in October. Davis played 50 games including 36 starts in Washington in three-plus seasons.
Davis tallied 282 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and seven sacks during his tenure with the team. He saw limited action in five games off the bench this season while posting 13 tackles and zero sacks.
Giants placing pass rusher Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve
The New York Giants are placing pass rusher Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve with a toe injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The injury will not require surgery but is expected to take multiple weeks to heal, per the report.
Details of the injury and a return date aren't clear. Ojulari will miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve. Ojulari has six sacks and 10 quarterback hits this season in 11 games including five starts.
The #Giants are placing pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve because of his toe injury, source said. No surgery is required and not major, but the injury will take a few weeks to heal.
Giants QB Tommy DeVito 'not 100%' to play on Thanksgiving vs. Cowboys
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is dealing with forearm soreness on his throwing arm that could sideline him for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys.
This is according to head coach Brian Daboll, who told reporters on Tuesday that he's "hopeful" that DeVito will be able to play, but that it's "not 100%" that he will. Backup Drew Lock will get reps at practice with Giants starters on Tuesday.
Buc S Jordan Whitehead to be sidelined with pec injury
Starting Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead has a torn pec from Sunday's win over the New York Giants that will cost him multiple weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The injury won't require surgery and isn't necessarily season-ending, per the report. There's a chance he could return this season or for a potential run in the playoffs.
#Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead is going to miss time with a pec injury suffered Sunday, though there’s a chance he could return this season, sources say. It’ll depend on the healing and if TB makes a playoff run. But no surgery scheduled and not definitively out for the year. pic.twitter.com/Q4sGRppLGu
Brandon Graham gets emotional about his season-ending injury
Brandon Graham isn't afraid to share his deep emotions about his torn triceps with reporters or fans. In an interview with 94.1 WIP, the 15-year Eagles veteran openly cried when discussing the injury, but his resolve to get healthy — and be of service to his teammates for the rest of the season — is undeniable.
Philadelphia #Eagles DE Brandon Graham breaks down discussing his season ending injury:
Retired LB Shaq Barrett applies for reinstatement, wants to play again
It looks like retirement may not have been the best fit for Shaq Barrett. The former linebacker, who hung up his cleats at the end of last season, has reportedly applied for reinstatement. He wants back in the NFL.
Former Pro Bowl pass-rusher Shaq Barrett had applied for reinstatement after announcing his retirement this summer, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. He’s under contract with the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/DP53uvG2y0
A day after Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury, his quarterback counterpart Aidan O'Connell is back at practice.
The Raiders announced that O'Connell returned to practice Monday after missing four weeks with a fractured thumb. There's a chance he returns from injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his status for the game remains unclear. The Raiders could be in the market for a quarterback either way.
Jets not planning to shut down Aaron Rodgers yet despite injuries, will start vs. Seahawks
Aaron Rodgers, at least for now, is still the New York Jets’ starting quarterback.
Rodgers, despite the Jets’ struggles and his apparent injuries in recent weeks, will "absolutely" be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday in their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers is the healthiest he’s been in the past month coming off their bye week, and the team isn’t yet considering shutting him down for the rest of the season.
Ulbrich also denied knowing anything about reports that Rodgers has been resisting medical scans offered by the Jets. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Rodgers didn’t want to “reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field,” which is why he apparently has denied the medical scans.
While Ulbrich didn’t say the report was inaccurate, he insisted he knew nothing about it.
Though he was briefly hospitalized after a scary hit on Sunday in their loss to the Cowboys, Austin Ekeler is in a good place on Monday. The Commanders running back in in concussion protocol. It's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Titans this weekend.
Dan Quinn said he met with Austin Ekeler today. His scans were good, Quinn said, but he is in the concussion protocol.
Trevor Lawrence back at practice after missing two games with shoulder injury
Jaguars QBTrevor Lawrence will practice today with the left shoulder injury that prevented him from playing the team’s past two games, and then Jacksonville will see if he’s well enough to play Sunday vs. the Texans.
#Giants coach Brian Daboll says he’s “hopeful” QB Tommy DeVito will be able to play against the #Cowboys Thursday. Says he hasn’t spoken to the training staff this morning but anticipates DeVito will be ready to go. FWIW I’m told DeVito has told others he’s good to go.
