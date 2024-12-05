Ryan Young
NFL news, injury updates: Christian McCaffrey, Trevor Lawrence likely done for season, Azeez Al-Shaair suspended 3 games
It’s another massive blow to the 49ers in an injury-plagued year
Injuries continue to mount around the NFL, and with Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror — and playoff berths already clinched — the push is on to get healthy for the stretch run. But a couple of teams that were thought to be among the playoff contenders at the start of the year have had their seasons derailed by trips to the trainer's table.
The 49ers — who were already without Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir — saw Christian McCaffrey leave their blowout Sunday night loss to Buffalo early after a non-contact injury that didn't look good. He didn't return, and now the fear is his season — which was already shortened because of Achilles tendonitis in both legs — may be over. Also, in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are bracing for more news about franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who took an ugly, illegal hit on Sunday which led to him being carted off the field and Azeez Al-Shaair being ejected.
Christian McCaffrey suffers PCL injury that likely ends his season
Christian McCaffrey's 2024 season could be over almost as quickly as it started. He checked himself out of his team's Sunday Night Football loss to the Bills — a game he was putting up big numbers in, with seven rushes for 53 yards in the early going — with what wound up being a PCL injury, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. On Monday, the 49ers put McCaffrey back on IR, and with five games left in the season, we've likely seen the last of the running back this year.
McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season with tendonitis in both Achilles. All of the 49ers’ key skill players on offense — Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk (who is on IR), Brock Purdy, George Kittle and McCaffrey — have missed time on the injured list this season, in addition to All-Pro tackle Trent Williams and key stars on defense being out right now. San Francisco will now need a minor miracle, at 5-7 and 1-3 in the NFC West, to sneak into the playoffs after appearing in the last three NFC championship games.
Azeez Al-Shaair suspended 3 games, will appeal
The ugly hit on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sure to be talked about at length this week, and on Tuesday, the league announced a three-game suspension for Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. He will appeal. On Monday morning, Al-Shaair apologized to Lawrence in a post on social media. But the 2-10 Jaguars — who were 9-8 last year and have underperformed expectations in 2024 — had to finish up without their franchise signal caller.
Lawrence, who is in the first year of a five-year, $275 million extension, didn't return to the game after displaying the fencing response on the field after the hit — although after the game, he posted on social media that he was feeling better and resting at home. With the Jags going nowhere fast this season and now Lawrence's season is likely over after he was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.
NFL upholds Al-Shaair's suspension
Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair's suspension stands. The NFL upheld its decision on Wednesday night after his appeal.
Click the photo to read more about Al-Shaair's suspension after the hit that concussed Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence set for season-ending surgery
And just like that, a few hours after he landed on IR, Trevor Lawrence's season is over.
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to have surgery to repair his significant AC joint injury in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, sources say. His season is over.
Lawrence will make a full recovery for 2025.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024
Thursday Night Football: Packers, Lions injury report
The Packers have ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee)
#GBvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2024
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence heading to IR
Lawrence's season looks to be over after suffering a concussion following a hit by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during Sunday's game.
Al-Shaair has since been suspended three games by the NFL, but is appealing.
We have placed QB Trevor Lawrence on the Reserve/Injured list.
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 4, 2024
Ravens suspending WR Diontae Johnson for 1 game after he refused to enter loss to Eagles
The Baltimore Ravens have suspended wide receiver Diontae Johnson for one game due to “conduct detrimental to the team,” the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson will serve the suspension during their game against the New York Giants on Dec. 15, which comes after their bye week this week. He'll be eligible to return for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21.
The issue, the team said in a statement, came after Johnson refused to enter their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Read the full story here.
QB Drew Lock will start again for Giants vs. Saints
The Giants plan to start Drew Lock at quarterback on Sunday against the Saints, per coach Brian Daboll.
Tommy DeVito (forearm) will be limited at practice.
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2024
Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to practice squad
Micah Hyde originally signed with the Bills back in 2017 and played with them through 2023. He's now back on the team after signing with the practice squad.
Signed S Micah Hyde to the practice squad and released WR Deon Cain.
More info on the return of Micah
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 4, 2024
QB Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol
Lawrence is in concussion protocol after Sunday's ugly hit by the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair, who received a three-game suspension on Tuesday.
#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson tells reporters that QB Trevor Lawrence is in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice today.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Week 14 playoff clinching scenarios
From the NFL:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills (10-2) - AFC East division title
Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) - playoff berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
KC win
NFC
CLINCHED: None
DETROIT LIONS (11-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
DET win or tie
ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win
ATL loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win
ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + PHI win + DET clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over PHI
TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
TB loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win
TB loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (6-6); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
MIN win + SEA-ARI tie
MIN win + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
MIN tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss
MIN tie + TB loss + ARI tie + LAR loss + PHI win or tie
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with:
PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie
PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie
PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie
PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie
PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie
PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie
Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads not guilty to DUI charges
Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges in a Los Angeles County court on Tuesday, according to the The Minnesota Star Tribune.
Addison was charged for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content after police say they found him asleep at the wheel of his car near the Los Angeles International Airport in August.
Addison has played this season without discipline from the NFL amid the pending charges. In 10 games, Addison has tallied 36 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns for the 10-2 Vikings.
#Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty today in LA County court to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from his July 12 arrest. A pre-trial conference hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.
— Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 3, 2024
Titans rookie Julius Wood suspended 6 games for substance violation
The NFL has suspended rookie Titans safety Julius Wood six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.
The NFL announced the discipline on Tuesday. Details of the violation are unclear. The ban will sideline Wood for the remainder of the season through the first game of next season.
An undrafted rookie, Wood has seen limited action in nine games this season. He's played 115 snaps on special teams and five on defense with two total tackles.
Dak Prescott shares his hope for Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys future
Five guaranteed games remain on Mike McCarthy’s contract.
Dak Prescott hopes the Dallas Cowboys keep his coach for more.
The Cowboys quarterback can’t meaningfully impact his team’s performance as he recovers from season-ending surgery to repair his hamstring tear. That bothers him.
“Your coach seems like he's playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports during a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call. “Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”
Read the full story here.
Alex Highsmith expected back for Steelers' game vs. Browns
Highsmith has been out since Oct. 28 with an ankle injury.
Mike Tomlin said today OLB Alex Highsmith should be available for the Browns on Sunday.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 3, 2024
Packers WR Romeo Doubs remains in concussion protocol
The Packers visit the Lions on Thursday. Doubs has not played since Nov. 24.
LaFleur said Romeo Doubs is still in the protocol and "we'll see" about his availability for Thursday night.
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 3, 2024
NFL suspends Titans DB Julius Wood
.@Titans DB Julius Wood has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, the league announced today.
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 3, 2024
Nick Caserio had some strong words for the league about Azeez Al-Shaair's suspension
Texans GM Nick Caserio was HOT over Azeez Al-Shaair's suspension 😡
(via @HoustonTexans / YT)
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 3, 2024
Mike Holmgren, Sterling Sharpe among finalists for 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for 2025:
Coach Mike Holmgren
Seniors:
Sterling Sharpe
Maxie Baughan
Jim Tyrer
Contributor:
NFL Co-Founder Ralph Hay (as I previously reported, Robert Kraft was snubbed)
3 of 5 who get 80 percent or more votes will be inducted
— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) December 3, 2024
These finalists will be considered for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 alongside 15 modern-era players.
Voting will take place in January and the class will be inducted in August.
- Liz Roscher
Al-Shaair reportedly appealing his three-game suspension
Source: Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair is appealing his three-game suspension by the NFL.
His appeal will be heard by one of the appeals officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA: Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae or Jordy Nelson.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2024
Azeez Al-Shaair suspended 3 games for hit that concussed Trevor Lawrence
The NFL has announced that Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for the hit that concussed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday and the subsequent brawl he sparked and engaged in.
NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan, who knows a thing or or two about illegal plays, issued the suspension.
“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”
- Jason Owens
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson confirms that he confronted Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving loss to Lions
Details continue to trickle out from Chicago's disastrous Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions and the aftermath that ultimately led to the dismissal of Bears coach Matt Eberflus.
On Monday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson confirmed previous reports that he confronted Eberflus in the postgame locker room. Fox's Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Johnson interrupted Eberflus' postgame talk to the team and used "colorful language" in a 10-plus minute speech of his own that overrode Eberflus'. The next day, Eberflus was fired.
Johnson told reporters on Monday that he'd got to the point of being "fed up."
"It hasn't been a lack of talent, especially this year," Johnson said, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser. ... It got to a point with me where I was fed up.
"I don't really give a damn about too much of it. At some point, enough is enough. .... I was not some major part of him getting fired. That's not on me. But there was frustration and words that I expressed just from losing.
"Hearing certain things and seeing things these past few weeks — you could say 'last few weeks,' but for me it's the last five years of my career. I'm used to winning, and I haven't done that since I've been in a Bears uniform."
Christian McCaffrey out at least 6 weeks; Jordan Mason also to injured reserve
Just four weeks after returning to the field, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is out again.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that McCaffrey suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and will be placed on injured reserve as result. McCaffrey's recovery is expected to be six weeks, meaning that the rest of his season is in jeopardy.
Additionally, Jordan Mason — who took over as RB1 after McCaffrey left Sunday night's game — is going on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain.
- Jason Owens
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey "working through" knee injury, status unclear for Week 14
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey "is working through a couple things" after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His status for practice this week and Week 14 against Chiefs is unclear.
"We'll see," Harbaugh said.
McConkey, a second-round pick out of Georgia, has emerged as the Chargers' unquestioned No. 1 receiving option as a rookie. He has 58 catches for 815 yards with four touchdowns in 12 games this season. Josh Palmer is the Chargers' next-leading receiver with 24 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown.
McConkey tallied nine catches for 117 yards on Sunday before leaving with the knee injury.
Jim Harbaugh said that Ladd McConkey (knee) is “working through a couple things” and that the team will evaluate where he’s at as the week progresses.
When asked about the possibility of McConkey practicing this week Harbaugh said, “We’ll see.”
— Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 2, 2024
Rams reportedly claim former Commanders 1st-round CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. off waivers
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. off waivers, according to multiple reports. The Washington Commanders waived Forbes on Saturday.
A first-round draft pick (No. 16) in 2023, Forbes fell out of the Commanders' starting lineup after starting six games in 14 appearances as a rookie. Forbes made one start in six appearances this season and is still seeking his first NFL interception. In 20 games, Forbes has tallied 45 tackles and 12 passes defended.
Forbes was the latest in a purge of high-profile Commanders picks from the Ron Rivera era (2020-23) and beyond. The Commanders have now either released or traded each of their first-round selections from 2019-23.
The Commanders have now cut or traded away all six first-round picks from 2019-2023.
2023, CB Emmanuel Forbes - cut
2022, WR Jahan Dotson - traded
2021, LB Jamin Davis - cut
2020, DE Chase Young - traded
2019, QB Dwayne Haskins - cut
2019, DE Montez Sweat - traded
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2024
- Jason Owens
Giants place Pro Bowl DL Dexter Lawrence on season-ending injured reserve
Dexter Lawrence's season is officially done. The Giants placed their defensive line anchor and rookie tight end Theo Johnson on season-ending injured reserve Monday.
Lawrence suffered a dislocated left elbow in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys and didn't finish the game. Lawrence has made the Pro Bowl after each of the last two seasons. He ends an outstanding 2024 season with a career-high nine sacks alongside 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.
Johnson suffered a foot injury in the loss to the Cowboys. The precise nature of the injury isn't clear, but it will end his season. A fourth-round pick in April, Johnson started 11 games as a rookie, tallying 29 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown.
Bears explain Matt Eberflus' awkward presser that took place hours before his firing
The Chicago Bears emerged from the Thanksgiving long weekend without a permanent head coach following Matt Eberflus' firing last Friday. On Monday, they faced the media armed with explanations, promises, and a few coaching changes for good measure.
The main explanation the Bears offered on Monday afternoon was about the confusing few hours before Eberflus' firing on Friday. The morning after the Bears' 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, during which Eberflus' poor decision-making and play-calling demonstrably harmed the team yet again, Eberflus met with the media.
It was an awkward presser, made even more awkward a few hours later when the Bears fired Eberflus, dismissing a head coach during the season for the first time since World War II.
Read the full story here.
Bears leadership speaks on upcoming coaching search
Notes from #Bears President Kevin Warren today:
-- GM Ryan Poles is staying and will run the search with Warren.
-- "This will be the most coveted job in the National Football League this year."
-- Asked who will have final say, Warren said Poles will, but added that they'll do…
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024
Baker Mayfield's status up in the air
Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield has a sore leg. He thinks Mayfield will be comfortable by Sunday’s game but isn’t yet sure about his practice status this week.
— Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 2, 2024
Saints TE Taysom Hill out for season
Taysom Hill is out for the year after suffering a knee injury and being carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Hill has a torn ACL and "additional damage."
Read more here.
Taysom Hill does, in fact, have a torn ACL and additional damage, source said. A serious injury for the 35-year-old-to-be to recover from.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024
Bears' DJ Moore says the writing was on the wall with Matt Eberflus
After the Bears fired Matt Eberflus on Friday following the embarrassing Thanksgiving loss, DJ Moore was the first member of the team to speak publicly during a regular radio appearance. He said Thursday's loss to the Lions felt like "the last straw."
Bears president Kevin Warren and GM Ryan Poles will meet the media in Chicago Monday morning.
DJ Moore to @mullyhaugh on the Bears' firing of Matt Eberflus: "As the season was going, you just kind of figured that was going to happen. Thursday at the end of the game was the last straw, I feel like. They did it. Now we got (Thomas Brown) as the interim head coach, and we're…
— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 2, 2024
In case there was any doubt...
#Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters today that QB Aaron Rodgers will continue to start for the team, giving them the best chance to win.
"He’s our quarterback."
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024
Azeez Al-Shaair apologizes for hit on Trevor Lawrence
Al-Shaair said he "genuinely didn't see (Lawrence) sliding until it was too late" during the ugly play in Sunday's game. Lawrence left the field on a cart but later tweeted that he was home and "feeling better." Al-Shaair could face discipline for the hit.
All Praise to Allah🤲🏾
— Azeez Al-shaair (@A_train2_) December 2, 2024
Seriously: Josh Allen throws and catches his own TD
The Bills blew out the 49ers in Week 13's snowy Sunday Night Football game, and the highlight (for the Bills and their fans, at least) was Josh Allen throwing and catching his own touchdown.
Get the full breakdown of the play here.
Geno Smith celebrates Seahawks' win over Jets
Geno Smith was drafted by the Jets in 2013, spending his final two years in New York as a backup. Now the starting QB for the Seahawks, Sunday's game against the Jets was a sort of homecoming for Smith. At the very least, he may have felt he had something to prove.
Led by Smith, the Seahawks pulled off a fantastic 26-21 comeback win against the Jets, securing the Jets' ninth-straight losing season. After the game, Geno posted the perfect meme on X.
— Geno (@GenoSmith3) December 1, 2024