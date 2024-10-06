Advertisement
Live

NFL scores, live updates: Ravens, Bengals face off in tense AFC North matchup

Week 5 of the NFL season is underway

yahoo sports staff

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are two AFC North teams in various stages of righting the ship. The Ravens have won two straight after a disappointing 0-2 start and have been steamrolling opposing defenses on the ground. Baltimore is averaging 220.3 rushing yards per game. That's nearly 45 yards clear of the Packers, the No. 2-ranked rushing team at 174.5 yards per game. The Bengals, on the other hand, are 1-3 and got their first win of the season just last week at Carolina. The connection between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who missed all of the preseason due to a contract dispute, is still a work in progress.

The Ravens have more to gain by winning, but the Bengals have more to lose by losing. Who will come out on top?

Here's a look at Sunday’s Week 5 schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Live66 updates