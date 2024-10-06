Liz Roscher
NFL scores, live updates: Ravens, Bengals face off in tense AFC North matchup
Week 5 of the NFL season is underway
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are two AFC North teams in various stages of righting the ship. The Ravens have won two straight after a disappointing 0-2 start and have been steamrolling opposing defenses on the ground. Baltimore is averaging 220.3 rushing yards per game. That's nearly 45 yards clear of the Packers, the No. 2-ranked rushing team at 174.5 yards per game. The Bengals, on the other hand, are 1-3 and got their first win of the season just last week at Carolina. The connection between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who missed all of the preseason due to a contract dispute, is still a work in progress.
The Ravens have more to gain by winning, but the Bengals have more to lose by losing. Who will come out on top?
Here's a look at Sunday’s Week 5 schedule:
Early window
(All times Eastern)
Panthers at Bears — 1 p.m ET | Fox
Ravens at Bengals — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Dolphins at Patriots — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Browns at Commanders — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Colts at Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Bills at Texans — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Late window
Raiders at Broncos — 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
Cardinals at 49ers — 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
Packers at Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Giants at Seahawks — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Sunday Night Football
Cowboys vs. Steelers — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
Live66 updates
Texans defeat Bills with walk-off Kaʻimi Fairbairn FG!
THE KICK IS GOOD. TEXANS IMPROVE TO 4-1! #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/4282BlhX4J
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Ravens, Bengals tied at 38 thanks to Justin Tucker's leg
JUSTIN TUCKER TIES IT WITH 1:35 LEFT.
WHAT A GAME.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/LTxhpdAGjN
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Trevor Lawrence, Jags win; no more winless teams in the NFL
It took nearly a year, but Trevor Lawrence got it done 😅 pic.twitter.com/PC9E0jCXuF
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jags take lead back from Colts on FG
Kickin' Little gives the @Jaguars the lead with 17 seconds!
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/MkG9p3QITy
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Ravens making a late push, pick off Joe Burrow
MARLON HUMPHREY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/EC31ozHF1a
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Panthers bringing in an old friend at QB
As the Panthers play out the final minutes of their blowout defeat against the Bears, they've brought in an old friend at quarterback to replace (former?) savior Andy Dalton.
Bryce Young is in at quarterback for the Panthers.
— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Something to think about...
The Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns are just a few of the teams that told Joe Flacco they were not interested in him this off-season.
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Joe Flacco? Yeah he's still throwing touchdowns.
What else do you say at this point? Flacco is destroying the Jaguars. Period.
FLACCO TO PIERCE FOR A 65-YARD TD TO TIE IT.
JOE FLACCO MAGIC.
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/8Ce2qHZYMw
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Holy crap Lamar Jackson
Watch this.
ONLY LAMAR. WOW.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/KenO7criwG
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Joe Flacco, Colts savior?
Tale as old as time, Flacco dropping dimes.
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/saHavL7nOB
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Josh Allen down after big hit, walks off on his own
Josh Allen got crushed on the Bills' last play, his helmet appeared to bounce off the turf. He hopped back up under his own power, but we don't know what happens now. Stay tuned for updates
- Liz Roscher
Jax in control with big Tank Bigsby run
TANK! TANK! TANK!
TANK BIGSBY STIFF ARMS HIS WAY TO A 65-YARD TD.
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/oVugPI0X5s
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Pay Ja'Marr Chase already, BENGALS
Holy crap Ja'Marr Chase. He's just so good.
JA'MARR CHASE 70-YARD TD.
FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES FOR JOE BURROW.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/XJKCC0bWOb
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bills storming back with INT vs. C.J. Stroud!
TB INT‼️
📺: @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/ZChrXcwPpF
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Joe Flacco's old legs make a long run
39-year-old Joe Flacco ladies and gentlemen
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/24i4jU8e5r
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Lamar Jackson's still got the magic
Lamar to his right tackle: "run faster" 😂 pic.twitter.com/dTVEYWZLth
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jaguars get a little breathing room with 4th quarter TD
Strange thingssssss
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/9ieSUYEAz4
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bengals continue surging ahead with Chase Brown TD
Chase Brown's TD extends the @Bengals lead to 31-21.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Cv1trH4sBw
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Joe Flacco breathes life back into the Colts
Flacco to Mo Alie-Cox on 3rd and 15!
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/LhfHCea6gD
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
These Commanders are going to be trouble in the NFC East
Jeremy McNichols has his 3rd TD in 2 games!
📺: #CLEvsWAS on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/kEnKTFIJIb
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bills FINALLY make a big play to make it a one-possession game!
KEON COLEMAN DOWN THE SIDELINE. ONE-SCORE GAME IN HOUSTON.
📺: #BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/1E6b8fegEc
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
And just like that, the Ravens are back in business against the Bengals
Isaiah Likely snags the TD! @Ravens back within 3.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/fu1SnViyyX
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Lamar Jackson can really throw
HUGE PLAY CHARLIE KOLAR!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/CHFDzDV4gg
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bears getting it done on both sides of the ball
WHAT A PICK!!! 🙌
(via @ChicagoBears)pic.twitter.com/xnnBptx2Xn
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bengals increase lead on Bengals with Tee Higgins TD
Tee Higgins has his second TD today!
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Wzg6szjPGY
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Trevor Lawrence throws second INT of season
Lawrence threw the ball into triple coverage. Not much more to say than: yikes.
Crossed him up.
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/NPNMX0JmPh
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Nico Collins out
Nico Collins has been declared OUT for the remainder of the game. https://t.co/epgcUuC8TQ
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
My goodness Jayden Daniels
JAYDEN DANIELS IS THE REAL DEALpic.twitter.com/bUC1BoF4eZ
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Joe Burrow connects with Ja'Marr Chase for 41-yard touchdown
BURROW TO CHASE. 41-YARD TD.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/7ZRVX14NHN
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jayden Daniels is the first player in @nfl history with 1,000+ pass yards and 250+ rush yards in his first 5 career games.#RaiseHail @Commanders @NFLPlus
— Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Caleb Williams, Bears crushing the Panthers
Caleb Williams drops a dime to DJ Moore for their 2nd TD connection of the day!
📺: #CARvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/qs0eDxrFrf
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Commanders lead Browns 17-3 after Brian Robinson Jr. TD
EASY 6️⃣
📺 #CLEvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/sXSx41xDdK
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
This Jayden Daniels guy is pretty good
Have you heard about this Jayden Daniels guy? This quarterback? Looks like he might be pretty good!
QB1!!!!!!!
📺 #CLEvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/Tle1nugEpw
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jags have life late in 2nd quarter vs. Colts
Travon Walker STRIP SACK. Josh Hines-Allen recovers.
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/kcUtAxGyUA
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bears extend lead on Panthers
.@DAndreSwift hits pay dirt 💰
📺: #CARvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/eFEAqNqIvX
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Sam Hubbard gets safety for Ravens
Derrick Henry may be the king, but not on this play.
Sam Hubbard stuffs Derrick Henry for the safety!
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/So4CpaQCMx
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bears secure the Panthers turnover
.@JaquanBrisker knocks it loose and #DaBears take it away!
📺: #CARvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/nHG3SzrjTG
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Tommy Tremble got smacked on that fumble. Both lowered their heads. Tremble is down. #Panthers
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Trickery meets truckery. 😳
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/7sh6VztHkF
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
And now the Ravens take the lead!
Lamar to Rashod Bateman, @Ravens re-take the lead!
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/kzNBjpmpHg
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Derrick Henry can't stop making history
That's 10,000 career rushing yards.
ANOTHER milestone for Derrick Henry! pic.twitter.com/tezoMrZTds
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jacksonville takes 10-7 lead on Miami
BRIAN THOMAS, JR. 85-YARD TD
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/bfK2p2TlaB
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
De'Von Achane out with concussion
Injury Update | De'Von Achane has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/Jr0MavESN4
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bears take lead on Roschon Johnson TD
Roschon Johnson finishes the drive! #DaBears
📺: #CARvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/SCz7umfXox
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Texans lengthen lead on Bills with Stroud-Collins TD
Teams playing the Texans may want to consider covering Nico Collins in the future. Just a suggestion.
C.J. STROUD DIME TO NICO COLLINS FOR 67 YARDS 🤯
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/dl50dwuxLk
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Bengals tie it 7-7 with Ravens
Burrow to Higgins!
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/TqWcM0rx2Y
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Dolphins RB De'Von Achane evaluated for concussion
Injury Update | RB De'Von Achane is being evaluated pursuant to the concussion protocol and is questionable to return.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Commanders make up for INT with TD
In goes @BrianR_4 for a @Commanders TD
📺: #CLEvsWAS on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/AshTdKcKgd
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
.@GervonDexter & @livinglegend_44 meet at the QB for the SACK 💥
📺: #CARvsCHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/mYqqCI0Ucz
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Rhamondre Stevenson gets benched and then immediately DOES THIS?!pic.twitter.com/RRggcwTa2t
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 6, 2024