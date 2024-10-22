NBA Opening Night scores, live updates: Celtics hang 18th banner vs. Knicks, Bronny and LeBron could suit up together for the Lakers

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have combined to win nearly half (35 of 78) of the NBA championships since the league's inception, and the two premier franchises will take center stage Tuesday night on the NBA's Opening Night.

In Boston, the Celtics will hang an 18th championship banner — one more than the Lakers for the most in NBA history. With a loaded roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown returning, the Celtics have an eye on repeating as champions, something that hasn't happened in Boston since 1968 and 1969. They'll host the New York Knicks, who won 50 games for the first time since the 2012-13 season and are looking to make a big jump, with Jalen Brunson leading the way for a new-look New York squad that added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges over the offseason.

The Lakers may have one of the most anticipated debuts for a second-round pick in NBA history as Bronny James suits up for his first regular-season game, and may take the floor with his legendary father as L.A. hosts Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James has talked often throughout the years about wanting to play with his son, and the two did share the floor in the preseason. A father-son duo has never played together in the NBA, but Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. were the first to do so in Major League Baseball and will be in attendance tonight.

Yahoo Sports has you covered with previews of all 30 teams, hot takes, breakout candidates and much more. Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of NBA Opening Night 2024 below.