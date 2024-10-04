Advertisement
Live

MLB playoffs: Pete Alonso's 3-run homer leads Mets to comeback win over Brewers in NL wild-card Game 3

The Mets' bats were quiet until they surged to life in the ninth inning

yahoo sports staff

The New York Mets scored 11 runs in the first two games of their National League wild-card playoff series against the Milwaukee Brewers. But their bats were quiet for eight innings in the winner-take-all Game 3.

However, the lineup came to life against Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth. Williams walked Francisco Lindor to lead off the inning. Lindor advanced to third on a single from Brandon Nimmo. Then Williams hung an 86 mph changeup to Pete Alonso, who did not miss his pitch.

Williams continued his miserable ninth by hitting Jesse Winker with a pitch. Winker then stole second base to put himself in scoring position, and Starling Marte brought him home with a double to add another run, giving the Mets a 4–2 lead.

As he should have been, Winker was extremely pumped to score his run. In fact, he might have broken his batting helmet by spiking it after he crossed home plate.

With their 4–2 win, the Mets advance to the NL division series to face the Philadelphia Phillies.

David Peterson closed out the victory for the Mets, getting Brice Turang to ground into a game-ending double play after giving up a leadoff single to Sal Frelick. Appropriately, the double play was turned by Lindor, who was the Mets' only offense Thursday until Nimmo and Alonso became ninth-inning heroes.

Milwaukee’s bats didn’t make much noise through six innings either, but they finally turned up the volume in the seventh.

Jake Bauers led off the inning with a pinch-hit home run off Mets reliever José Buttó, crushing an 89 mph changeup into the right-field seats.

On the very next pitch, Frelick crushed a 96 mph fastball low and inside to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Tobias Myers had an outstanding start for Milwaukee, allowing no runs and two hits (both by Lindor) over five innings. He struck out five Mets with no walks in 66 pitches.

Combined with a relief appearance Saturday, Myers threw nine scoreless innings against the Mets, with only three hits allowed and 10 strikeouts.

The Mets' lineup had nothing for the Brewers' bullpen, either. Three Milwaukee relievers — including Game 1 starter Freddy Peralta, who threw 68 pitches in the series opener — allowed no runs and no hits over the next three innings.

Veteran Jose Quintana pitched nearly as well for the Mets, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 94 pitches and ended the sixth inning with authority, striking out Willy Adames and Gary Sánchez.

Edwin Díaz and Peterson gave the Mets a chance to rally, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings after Butto gave up two runs. Diaz had two walks in his 1 2/3 frames but struck out three batters.

Game 1 of the NLDS is set for Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. The Mets went 6–7 against the Phillies during the regular season. But before pointing to that record, consider that New York went 1–5 versus the Brewers in the regular season.

Here is how the thrilling Game 3 of the NL wild-card playoff series — the only Game 3 of the wild-card round — played out on Yahoo Sports' live blog following the action.

Live31 updates
  • Ian Casselberry

    Howie Rose's radio call of Pete Alonso's home run

    Sorry, Brewers fans - you probably don't want to hear this. But Mets fans who missed it will surely enjoy Howie Rose's call of Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer on WCBS 880-AM.

  • Ian Casselberry

    The Empire State Building is lit up for the Mets

    It's blue and orange on the Empire State Building to celebrate the Mets' playoff series win.

  • Jack Baer

    FINAL: Mets 4, Brewers 2

    Brice Turang grounds into a double play, and that will end it. The Mets win a thriller via three-run homer from Pete Alonso. They'll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

  • Jack Baer

    Sal Frelick leads off with single

    Frelick had to watch Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer clear the fence over him, but he opens the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff single. The American Family Field crowd is amped again. Ryne Stanek now warming for the Mets.

  • Jack Baer

    David Peterson enters for Mets with 2-run lead

    The Brewers finally end the top of the ninth and will need two runs in the bottom of the ninth. In comes David Peterson to close it out, after Edwin Diaz threw 39 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

  • Jack Baer

    Mets add another run in the top of the ninth

    It gets worse for the Brewers. Jesse Winker reached base on a HBP, stole second and then scored an insurance run on a Starling Marte single. Winker was so pumped up at home plate that he spiked his helmet and broke it.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Pete Alonso gives the Mets the lead!

    For eight innings, the Mets' bats were quiet. But against Brewers closer Devin Williams, they came to life. After Williams walked Francisco Lindor and gave up a single to Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso put the Mets on top with a three-run homer.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Mets can't answer in the 8th

    The Mets needed to answer in the top of the 8th after giving up two runs. But Freddy Peralta set them down 1-2-3, retiring Starling Marte, Tyrone Taylor and Francisco Alvarez in 13 pitches.

    Peralta threw 68 pitches in starting Game 1, by the way.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Edwin Diaz comes in to hold the Brewers in check

    Mets manager Carlos Mendoza brought in closer Edwin Diaz in the 7th after Jose Butto served up back-to-back home runs. With how poorly the Mets are hitting, Mendoza knew he couldn't afford to give up more runs.

    Diaz walked Brice Turang to begin his outing. And Turang reached second on a stolen base, threatening more runs for the Brewers. Diaz got Jackson Chourio out before walking Blake Perkins, who then stole second while Turang stole third. But the Mets' closer struck out William Contreras to keep Milwaukee at two runs for the inning.

    Brewers 2, Mets 0 going to the 8th inning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Back-to-back homers for the Brewers

    Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers leads off the 7th inning with a home run off reliever Jose Butto. And Sal Frelick follows up with a home run of his own on the next pitch to give Milwaukee a 2–0 lead.

    Butto had an outstanding regular season for the Mets, striking out 79 batters in 74 innings. But he served up two home runs at the worst time.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Nick Mears pitches a 1-2-3 7th inning

    The Mets' bats continue to stay quiet. Nick Mears retired all three batters he faced, striking out Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker in the 7th inning.

    New York has two hits in the game thus far.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jose Quintana throws 6 scoreless innings

    Jose Quintana finishes off the 6th inning 1-2-3, striking out Willy Adames and Gary Sanchez. The veteran was pumped after getting Sanchez to swing and miss to end the inning.

    Nick Mears is on for the Brewers to pitch the 7th inning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Polish Sausage wins the Sausage Race at American Family Field

    Judging by how the Brewers excitedly cheered on the sausages, they're a loose bunch going to the bottom of the 6th inning in Milwaukee.

  • Ian Casselberry

    After 5 innings: Mets 0, Brewers 0

    Jackson Chourio drew a two-out walk in the 5th inning and moved into scoring position on a stolen base. But he was stranded when Blake Perkins grounded out to shortstop.

    We are still scoreless in Milwaukee after 5 innings.

    Trevor Magill (2.72 ERA, 50 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings) is in to pitch for the Brewers.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Tobias Myers, done for the night

    Handshakes and hugs in the Brewers' dugout indicate Tobias Myers is finished for Game 3.

    He had an outstanding effort, allowing only 2 hits over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts and no walks. Myers threw 66 pitches, which might raise an eyebrow among Brewers fans wondering why manager Pat Murphy is taking him out.

    Trevor Megill warming up in the Milwaukee bullpen.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Tobias Myers, 5 scoreless innings for Brewers

    Tobias Myers continues to handcuff the Mets' lineup. Only Francisco Lindor has gotten a hit against him. And after he hit Jesse Winker to lead off the 5th, Myers struck out Starling Marte and Tyrone Taylor before getting Francisco Alvarez to pop out to first base to end the top of the inning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    No more trash talk between Jesse Winker and Willy Adames - for now

    Jesse Winker gets hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the 5th. Will he and Willy Adames exchange words again while he's on the bases, as happened in Game 1?

  • Ian Casselberry

    Still scoreless after 4 innings

    Milwaukee got a runner into scoring position with Willy Adames leading off the 4th with a single. He got to second on a stolen base. However, Jose Quintana retired Gary Sanchez, Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick to keep the Brewers scoreless.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Only Francisco Lindor has a hit off Tobias Myers

    Through 4 innings, Tobias Myers has held every Mets batter hitless except for Francisco Lindor, who has two hits. Myers has three strikeouts, as well.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jose Iglesias' glove work

    Jose Quintana is getting help from his defense, including this nice play by Jose Iglesias at second base.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Francisco Lindor, 2-for-2

    Francisco Lindor gets his second hit of the game, hitting a two-out single and getting to second on a wild pitch. But Mark Vientos can't drive him in, flying out to right field to end the top of the 3rd inning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Brewers threaten but do not score

    Gary Sanchez led off the 2nd inning with a double, but was stranded after Jose Quintana struck out Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick. Joey Ortiz ended the inning with a pop out to second base.

    We're 0-0 after two innings in Milwaukee.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Brewers scoreless in 1st

    After Jackson Chourio's leadoff single, Jose Quintana retired Blake Perkins, WIlliam Contreras and Willy Adames to get out of the first inning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jackson Chourio leads off with a single

    Jackson Chourio, the second-youngest player (20 years old) in postseason history to start at leadoff in an elimination game, leads off with a single for Milwauee.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jose Quintana starts for Mets

    Jose Quintana, 35, starts on the mound for the Mets. The 13-year veteran compiled a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts, striking out 135 batters in 170 1/3 innings.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Mets threaten but do not score

    After Francisco Lindor's leadoff double, Tobias Myers struck out Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo. The Mets' end the top of the 1st inning with Pete Alonso flying out to center field.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Francisco Lindor leads off with a double

    Mets get their leadoff man on base with Francisco Lindor stretching out a double. He's in scoring position with no outs.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Tobias Myers starts for Brewers

    Tobias Myers, 26, gets the starting nod for Milwaukee. During the regular season, he posted a 3.00 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 138 innings, making 27 appearances (25 starts).

  • Ian Casselberry

    Young Brewers sensation Jackson Chourio

    Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio's performance belies his age. Only one player has accomplished what he already has in the postseason at a younger age, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Brewers starting lineup

  • Ian Casselberry

    Mets starting lineup