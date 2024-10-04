MLB playoffs: Pete Alonso's 3-run homer leads Mets to comeback win over Brewers in NL wild-card Game 3

The New York Mets scored 11 runs in the first two games of their National League wild-card playoff series against the Milwaukee Brewers. But their bats were quiet for eight innings in the winner-take-all Game 3.
However, the lineup came to life against Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth. Williams walked Francisco Lindor to lead off the inning. Lindor advanced to third on a single from Brandon Nimmo. Then Williams hung an 86 mph changeup to Pete Alonso, who did not miss his pitch.
Williams continued his miserable ninth by hitting Jesse Winker with a pitch. Winker then stole second base to put himself in scoring position, and Starling Marte brought him home with a double to add another run, giving the Mets a 4–2 lead.
As he should have been, Winker was extremely pumped to score his run. In fact, he might have broken his batting helmet by spiking it after he crossed home plate.
David Peterson closed out the victory for the Mets, getting Brice Turang to ground into a game-ending double play after giving up a leadoff single to Sal Frelick. Appropriately, the double play was turned by Lindor, who was the Mets' only offense Thursday until Nimmo and Alonso became ninth-inning heroes.
Combined with a relief appearance Saturday, Myers threw nine scoreless innings against the Mets, with only three hits allowed and 10 strikeouts.
The Mets' lineup had nothing for the Brewers' bullpen, either. Three Milwaukee relievers — including Game 1 starter Freddy Peralta, who threw 68 pitches in the series opener — allowed no runs and no hits over the next three innings.
Pat Murphy going to Freddy Peralta two days after a start in an elimination game is a great reminder that Murphy is, at the heart of it all, a college baseball coach
Veteran Jose Quintana pitched nearly as well for the Mets, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 94 pitches and ended the sixth inning with authority, striking out Willy Adames and Gary Sánchez.
Edwin Díaz and Peterson gave the Mets a chance to rally, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings after Butto gave up two runs. Diaz had two walks in his 1 2/3 frames but struck out three batters.
Game 1 of the NLDS is set for Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. The Mets went 6–7 against the Phillies during the regular season. But before pointing to that record, consider that New York went 1–5 versus the Brewers in the regular season.
Here is how the thrilling Game 3 of the NL wild-card playoff series — the only Game 3 of the wild-card round — played out on Yahoo Sports' live blog following the action.
Ian Casselberry
Howie Rose's radio call of Pete Alonso's home run
Sorry, Brewers fans - you probably don't want to hear this. But Mets fans who missed it will surely enjoy Howie Rose's call of Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer on WCBS 880-AM.
Brice Turang grounds into a double play, and that will end it. The Mets win a thriller via three-run homer from Pete Alonso. They'll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.
Jack Baer
Sal Frelick leads off with single
Frelick had to watch Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer clear the fence over him, but he opens the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff single. The American Family Field crowd is amped again. Ryne Stanek now warming for the Mets.
Jack Baer
David Peterson enters for Mets with 2-run lead
The Brewers finally end the top of the ninth and will need two runs in the bottom of the ninth. In comes David Peterson to close it out, after Edwin Diaz threw 39 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.
Jack Baer
Mets add another run in the top of the ninth
It gets worse for the Brewers. Jesse Winker reached base on a HBP, stole second and then scored an insurance run on a Starling Marte single. Winker was so pumped up at home plate that he spiked his helmet and broke it.
For eight innings, the Mets' bats were quiet. But against Brewers closer Devin Williams, they came to life. After Williams walked Francisco Lindor and gave up a single to Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso put the Mets on top with a three-run homer.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza brought in closer Edwin Diaz in the 7th after Jose Butto served up back-to-back home runs. With how poorly the Mets are hitting, Mendoza knew he couldn't afford to give up more runs.
Diaz walked Brice Turang to begin his outing. And Turang reached second on a stolen base, threatening more runs for the Brewers. Diaz got Jackson Chourio out before walking Blake Perkins, who then stole second while Turang stole third. But the Mets' closer struck out William Contreras to keep Milwaukee at two runs for the inning.
Butto had an outstanding regular season for the Mets, striking out 79 batters in 74 innings. But he served up two home runs at the worst time.
Ian Casselberry
Nick Mears pitches a 1-2-3 7th inning
The Mets' bats continue to stay quiet. Nick Mears retired all three batters he faced, striking out Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker in the 7th inning.
New York has two hits in the game thus far.
Ian Casselberry
Jose Quintana throws 6 scoreless innings
Jose Quintana finishes off the 6th inning 1-2-3, striking out Willy Adames and Gary Sanchez. The veteran was pumped after getting Sanchez to swing and miss to end the inning.
Huge credit to Carlos Mendoza for trusting his gut and squeezing another inning out of Jose Quintana. He would have been skewered if it hadn't worked out. Mendoza did it anyway, and it worked perfectly.
Quintana has gotten the Mets into the seventh inning of a scoreless game.
Jackson Chourio drew a two-out walk in the 5th inning and moved into scoring position on a stolen base. But he was stranded when Blake Perkins grounded out to shortstop.
We are still scoreless in Milwaukee after 5 innings.
Trevor Magill (2.72 ERA, 50 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings) is in to pitch for the Brewers.
Ian Casselberry
Tobias Myers, done for the night
Handshakes and hugs in the Brewers' dugout indicate Tobias Myers is finished for Game 3.
He had an outstanding effort, allowing only 2 hits over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts and no walks. Myers threw 66 pitches, which might raise an eyebrow among Brewers fans wondering why manager Pat Murphy is taking him out.
Trevor Megill warming up in the Milwaukee bullpen.
Ian Casselberry
Tobias Myers, 5 scoreless innings for Brewers
Tobias Myers continues to handcuff the Mets' lineup. Only Francisco Lindor has gotten a hit against him. And after he hit Jesse Winker to lead off the 5th, Myers struck out Starling Marte and Tyrone Taylor before getting Francisco Alvarez to pop out to first base to end the top of the inning.
Ian Casselberry
No more trash talk between Jesse Winker and Willy Adames - for now
Jesse Winker gets hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the 5th. Will he and Willy Adames exchange words again while he's on the bases, as happened in Game 1?
Milwaukee got a runner into scoring position with Willy Adames leading off the 4th with a single. He got to second on a stolen base. However, Jose Quintana retired Gary Sanchez, Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick to keep the Brewers scoreless.
Ian Casselberry
Only Francisco Lindor has a hit off Tobias Myers
Through 4 innings, Tobias Myers has held every Mets batter hitless except for Francisco Lindor, who has two hits. Myers has three strikeouts, as well.
Francisco Lindor gets his second hit of the game, hitting a two-out single and getting to second on a wild pitch. But Mark Vientos can't drive him in, flying out to right field to end the top of the 3rd inning.
Francisco Lindor is 2-for-2 off Tobias Myers. The rest of the Mets are 0-for-9.
