MLB playoffs: Pete Alonso's 3-run homer leads Mets to comeback win over Brewers in NL wild-card Game 3

The Mets' bats were quiet until they surged to life in the ninth inning

The New York Mets scored 11 runs in the first two games of their National League wild-card playoff series against the Milwaukee Brewers. But their bats were quiet for eight innings in the winner-take-all Game 3.

However, the lineup came to life against Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth. Williams walked Francisco Lindor to lead off the inning. Lindor advanced to third on a single from Brandon Nimmo. Then Williams hung an 86 mph changeup to Pete Alonso, who did not miss his pitch.

Williams continued his miserable ninth by hitting Jesse Winker with a pitch. Winker then stole second base to put himself in scoring position, and Starling Marte brought him home with a double to add another run, giving the Mets a 4–2 lead.

As he should have been, Winker was extremely pumped to score his run. In fact, he might have broken his batting helmet by spiking it after he crossed home plate.

With their 4–2 win, the Mets advance to the NL division series to face the Philadelphia Phillies.

David Peterson closed out the victory for the Mets, getting Brice Turang to ground into a game-ending double play after giving up a leadoff single to Sal Frelick. Appropriately, the double play was turned by Lindor, who was the Mets' only offense Thursday until Nimmo and Alonso became ninth-inning heroes.

Fantastic double play from Lindor and we'll get Mets - Phillies pic.twitter.com/1Vfd27c1eh — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 4, 2024

Milwaukee’s bats didn’t make much noise through six innings either, but they finally turned up the volume in the seventh.

Jake Bauers led off the inning with a pinch-hit home run off Mets reliever José Buttó, crushing an 89 mph changeup into the right-field seats.

On the very next pitch, Frelick crushed a 96 mph fastball low and inside to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Tobias Myers had an outstanding start for Milwaukee, allowing no runs and two hits (both by Lindor) over five innings. He struck out five Mets with no walks in 66 pitches.

Combined with a relief appearance Saturday, Myers threw nine scoreless innings against the Mets, with only three hits allowed and 10 strikeouts.

The Mets' lineup had nothing for the Brewers' bullpen, either. Three Milwaukee relievers — including Game 1 starter Freddy Peralta, who threw 68 pitches in the series opener — allowed no runs and no hits over the next three innings.

Pat Murphy going to Freddy Peralta two days after a start in an elimination game is a great reminder that Murphy is, at the heart of it all, a college baseball coach — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 4, 2024

Veteran Jose Quintana pitched nearly as well for the Mets, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 94 pitches and ended the sixth inning with authority, striking out Willy Adames and Gary Sánchez.

Edwin Díaz and Peterson gave the Mets a chance to rally, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings after Butto gave up two runs. Diaz had two walks in his 1 2/3 frames but struck out three batters.

Game 1 of the NLDS is set for Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. The Mets went 6–7 against the Phillies during the regular season. But before pointing to that record, consider that New York went 1–5 versus the Brewers in the regular season.

Here is how the thrilling Game 3 of the NL wild-card playoff series — the only Game 3 of the wild-card round — played out on Yahoo Sports' live blog following the action.