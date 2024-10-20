Mets vs. Dodgers score, live updates: Back at home, Los Angeles looks to advance to World Series in NLCS Game 6

After the Mets forced a Game 6 with their 12-6 Game 5 win over the Dodgers at Citi Field on Friday, the National League Championship Series moves back to Los Angeles on Sunday, with the home team looking to put an end to any hopes for an all-New York World Series.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound, and the lefty has been strong for New York this postseason (2-0, 2.65 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 17 innings). For the Dodgers, it'll be righty Michael Kopech, who was traded to Los Angeles from the White Sox in July. The reliever hasn't yet opened a game this October, but in 4.1 innings, he's surrendered just one hit and zero runs, striking out six hitters.

The winner of Sunday night's Game 6 will face the New York Yankees, who closed out the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings in Game 5 on Saturday, in the World Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday.

How to watch Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 6 (LA leads 3-2)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: YouTube TV, MLB TV

Follow along for live updates, highlights and more from Yahoo Sports: