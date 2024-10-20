Advertisement
Mets vs. Dodgers score, live updates: Back at home, Los Angeles looks to advance to World Series in NLCS Game 6

yahoo sports staff

After the Mets forced a Game 6 with their 12-6 Game 5 win over the Dodgers at Citi Field on Friday, the National League Championship Series moves back to Los Angeles on Sunday, with the home team looking to put an end to any hopes for an all-New York World Series.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound, and the lefty has been strong for New York this postseason (2-0, 2.65 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 17 innings). For the Dodgers, it'll be righty Michael Kopech, who was traded to Los Angeles from the White Sox in July. The reliever hasn't yet opened a game this October, but in 4.1 innings, he's surrendered just one hit and zero runs, striking out six hitters.

The winner of Sunday night's Game 6 will face the New York Yankees, who closed out the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings in Game 5 on Saturday, in the World Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday.

  • Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

  • Location: Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles

  • TV channel: FS1

  • Streaming: YouTube TV, MLB TV

Follow along for live updates, highlights and more from Yahoo Sports:

  • Ian Casselberry

    Sprained ankle affecting Freddie Freeman's swing mechanics

    Fox's Tom Verducci explained how Freddie Freeman's sprained right ankle is affecting his swing, which is why Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took him out of the Game 6 lineup.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Mets lineup, Game 6

    The Mets are rolling with the same lineup that scored 12 runs in Game 5.

    Left-hander Sean Manaea gets the start. In Game 2, he allowed two runs over five innings with seven strikeouts and four walks.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Dodgers lineup, Game 6: Michael Kopech opening, Freddie Freeman sitting

    Reliever Michael Kopech will open a bullpen game for the Dodgers. He has not allowed a run in five postseason appearances.

    First baseman Freddie Freeman will sit out against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea and rest his sprained ankle. He'll be available to pinch-hit.

    Who starts Game 7, if necessary? The Dodgers hope it doesn't come to that.