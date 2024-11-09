PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 8: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian face off during the weigh in ahead of their November 9th IBF World Welterweight title fight at 2300 Arena on November 8, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 2 and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for the Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian 2 fight card on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In a blockbuster championship double-header, pound-for-pound stars Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez put their respective titles on the line against Karen Chukhadzhian and Pedro Guevara.

Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) is one of boxing's top rising American stars. The 27-year-old continues his pursuit to unify the welterweight titles with a rematch Saturday against Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) to defend his IBF welterweight strap. Ennis defeated Chukhadzhian in a rout in January 2023.

In the co-headliner, Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) looks to defend his WBC super flyweight title and pound-for-pound standing against another tough test in Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs).

The Davis vs. Lemos start time kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on DAZN. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Follow along with all the action with Uncrowned's live Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 2 and and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara results and live blog below.

Fight Card (7 p.m. ET, DAZN)

IBF welterweight title: Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

WBC super flyweight title: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara

Super featherweight: Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez

Light heavyweight: Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos

Super lightweight: Ernesto "Tito" Mercado vs. Jesus Saracho

Undercard (4:30 p.m. ET, DAZN)

Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido

Welterweight: Ismail Muhammad vs. Nelson Morales

Super bantamweight: Dennis Thompson vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses vs. Michael Ruiz