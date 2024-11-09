Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 2 live results: Round-by-round updates, start time, fight card for title double-header
Uncrowned has Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 2 and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for the Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian 2 fight card on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In a blockbuster championship double-header, pound-for-pound stars Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez put their respective titles on the line against Karen Chukhadzhian and Pedro Guevara.
Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) is one of boxing's top rising American stars. The 27-year-old continues his pursuit to unify the welterweight titles with a rematch Saturday against Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) to defend his IBF welterweight strap. Ennis defeated Chukhadzhian in a rout in January 2023.
In the co-headliner, Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) looks to defend his WBC super flyweight title and pound-for-pound standing against another tough test in Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs).
The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Follow along with all the action with Uncrowned's live Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 2 and and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara results and live blog below.
Fight Card (7 p.m. ET, DAZN)
IBF welterweight title: Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian
WBC super flyweight title: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara
Super featherweight: Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez
Light heavyweight: Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos
Super lightweight: Ernesto "Tito" Mercado vs. Jesus Saracho
Undercard (4:30 p.m. ET, DAZN)
Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido
Welterweight: Ismail Muhammad vs. Nelson Morales
Super bantamweight: Dennis Thompson vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.
Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses vs. Michael Ruiz