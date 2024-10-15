Guardians at Yankees score, live updates: Cleveland looks to avoid 0-2 deficit in ALCS Game 2

The New York Yankees sprinted out to a 1-0 lead in the ALCS with a 5-2 Game 1 win in the Bronx, powered by homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Juan Soto and a stellar outing from Carlos Rodón.

New York will look to get a tighter grip on the series in Game 2 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. Cole started twice in the ALDS against the Royals — with the Yankees winning both games — and enters Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at 1-0 this postseason, with a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings pitched with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Cleveland will counter with Tanner Bibee. He has logged 8 2/3 innings in two starts in these playoffs — both were Guardians wins over the Tigers in their ALDS — and struck out nine while walking three. Brayan Rocchio had two of Cleveland's six hits in Game 1, including a solo home run in the sixth inning, but he'll need more help from the middle of the Cleveland lineup. José Ramírez, Lane Thomas and Josh Naylor — Cleveland's 3-4-5 hitters — combined to go 0-for-11 with a walk and five strikeouts in Game 1.

How to watch Guardians at Yankees ALCS Game 2 (NYY leads 1-0)

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

TV channel: TBS/truTV

Streaming: Max, Fubo