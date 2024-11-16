Darshan Desai
Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith live updates: Round-by-round results, ring walks, full fight card for cruiserweight title match
Uncrowned has Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for the Ramirez vs. Billam-Smith fight card on Saturday at The Venue Riyadh Season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ramirez and Billam-Smith fight for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles in the main event.
Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) has held the WBA cruiserweight championship since beating Arsen Goulamirian on points this past March. The 33-year-old from Mexico is a two-division champion, having previously captured the WBO super middleweight title from 2016-19. The sole loss of his professional career came in a 2022 decision against Dmitry Bivol.
Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) attempts to make the third defense of his WBO cruiserweight title since winning the belt with a majority decision over Lawrence Okolie in March 2023. A 34-year-old veteran from England, Billam-Smith stopped Mateusz Masternak in the eighth round then took a decision over Richard Riakporhe this past June in his first two title defense.
Also on the card, WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (25-0, 9 KOs) in a title unification bout.
The Ramirez vs. Billam-Smith fight card kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on DAZN. The main event rings walks are expected to start around 5:30 p.m. ET.
Fight Card (12 p.m. ET, DAZN)
WBA/WBO cruiserweight titles: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith
Super Lightweight: Jose Ramirez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
WBA/WBO minimumweight titles: Oscar Collazo vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong
Lightweight: William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer
Super lightweight: Oscar Duarte vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov
Welterweight: Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Juan Garcia ends in majority draw (58-56, 57-57, 57-57)
