Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith live updates: Round-by-round results, ring walks, full fight card for cruiserweight title match

shaheen al-shatti · darshan desai
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 15: Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith face off during the weigh in for the WBO World Cruiserweight title fight as part of the Riyadh Season at BLVD World-Mexico on November 15, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith face off Saturday for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith results, live round-by-round updates, start time, and highlights for the Ramirez vs. Billam-Smith fight card on Saturday at The Venue Riyadh Season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ramirez and Billam-Smith fight for the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles in the main event.

Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) has held the WBA cruiserweight championship since beating Arsen Goulamirian on points this past March. The 33-year-old from Mexico is a two-division champion, having previously captured the WBO super middleweight title from 2016-19. The sole loss of his professional career came in a 2022 decision against Dmitry Bivol.

Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) attempts to make the third defense of his WBO cruiserweight title since winning the belt with a majority decision over Lawrence Okolie in March 2023. A 34-year-old veteran from England, Billam-Smith stopped Mateusz Masternak in the eighth round then took a decision over Richard Riakporhe this past June in his first two title defense.

Also on the card, WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (25-0, 9 KOs) in a title unification bout.

The Ramirez vs. Billam-Smith fight card kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on DAZN. The main event rings walks are expected to start around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Follow along with all the action with Uncrowned's live Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith results and live blog below.

WBA/WBO cruiserweight titles: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith

Super Lightweight: Jose Ramirez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

WBA/WBO minimumweight titles: Oscar Collazo vs. Thammanoon Niyomtrong

Lightweight: William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer

Super lightweight: Oscar Duarte vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov

Welterweight: Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Juan Garcia ends in majority draw (58-56, 57-57, 57-57)

  • Darshan Desai

    Duarte beats Akhmedov via UD

    Oscar Duarte edges a controversial unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94) over Batyr Akhmedov in their ten-round super lightweight contest.

  • Darshan Desai

    Recap

    In the first fight of the night, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0) and Juan Garcia (5-6) fought to a majority decision draw (58-56, 57-57, 57-57).

    Oscar Duarte and Batyr Akhmedov are in the final stages of their super lightweight contest at the moment.

    Uncrowned will have round-by-round coverage from the next fight.