Giants vs. Cowboys score, live updates: Dallas looks for first home win of season on Thanksgiving Day

For all of the hoopla surrounding Dallas' awful home performances this year, the Cowboys have won four games on the road

When a team benches — and then cuts — its starting quarterback in the middle of a season, any opponent would normally be licking their chops. The Dallas Cowboys, who have wins at both Washington and Pittsburgh as part of one of the best road records in the league at 4-2, are hungry — not just for the post-game turkey legs and mac and cheese, but to be facing a new starting quarterback on a short week. The narratives surrounding the Cowboys' 0-5 home record — and massive blowouts on their home field — could change this week as the 2-9 New York Giants head to Texas for a holiday visit with yet another new face under center.

Daniel Jones is reportedly on his way to Minnesota, and Tommy DeVito got his first start of the season on Sunday in a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers. But DeVito is officially inactive with a forearm injury, and Drew Lock is starting for the Giants. Dallas has won its last two Thanksgiving Day games, including a 28-20 win over the Giants in 2022.

How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo