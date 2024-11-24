F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live updates: George Russell starts from pole as Max Verstappen can clinch 4th title

The race for the constructor's championship between McLaren and Ferrari is heating up

If Max Verstappen takes the checkered flag ahead of Lando Norris in Las Vegas, he'll have won his fourth F1 championship in as many years. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Formula 1 has taken over Las Vegas for the second straight year as the 22nd round of its world championship will be staged on and around the iconic strip.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen can clinch his fourth straight world drivers' championship by simply finishing in front of McLaren's Lando Norris, who trails the Red Bull ace by 62 points with three race weekends remaining. The two line up alongside each other in Row 3 of the starting grid with Verstappen qualifying fifth and Norris sixth time. Mercedes' George Russell will start from the pole position, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won last year's event, the first on the Las Vegas strip circuit and first in the city in more than 41 years.

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas strip circuit (17-turn, 3.85-mile street track)

12:55 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid

George Russell, Mercedes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Pierre Gasly, Alpine-Renault Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT Lando Norris, McLaren-Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda, RB-RBPT Oscar Piastri, McLaren-Mercedes Nico Hülkenberg, Haas-Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Esteban Ocon, Alpine-Renault Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber-Ferrari Liam Lawson, RB-RBPT Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin-Mercedes Alex Albon, Williams-Mercedes Lance Stroll, Aston Martin-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber-Ferrari Franco Colapinto, Williams-Mercedes

Follow live updates right here: