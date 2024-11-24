F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live updates: George Russell starts from pole as Max Verstappen can clinch 4th title
The race for the constructor's championship between McLaren and Ferrari is heating up
Formula 1 has taken over Las Vegas for the second straight year as the 22nd round of its world championship will be staged on and around the iconic strip.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen can clinch his fourth straight world drivers' championship by simply finishing in front of McLaren's Lando Norris, who trails the Red Bull ace by 62 points with three race weekends remaining. The two line up alongside each other in Row 3 of the starting grid with Verstappen qualifying fifth and Norris sixth time. Mercedes' George Russell will start from the pole position, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won last year's event, the first on the Las Vegas strip circuit and first in the city in more than 41 years.
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas strip circuit (17-turn, 3.85-mile street track)
12:55 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid
George Russell, Mercedes
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Pierre Gasly, Alpine-Renault
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT
Lando Norris, McLaren-Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda, RB-RBPT
Oscar Piastri, McLaren-Mercedes
Nico Hülkenberg, Haas-Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Esteban Ocon, Alpine-Renault
Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Liam Lawson, RB-RBPT
Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin-Mercedes
Alex Albon, Williams-Mercedes
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin-Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Franco Colapinto, Williams-Mercedes
Follow live updates right here: