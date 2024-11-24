Advertisement

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live updates: George Russell starts from pole as Max Verstappen can clinch 4th title

The race for the constructor's championship between McLaren and Ferrari is heating up

yahoo sports staff
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives the course during qualifying for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
If Max Verstappen takes the checkered flag ahead of Lando Norris in Las Vegas, he'll have won his fourth F1 championship in as many years. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Formula 1 has taken over Las Vegas for the second straight year as the 22nd round of its world championship will be staged on and around the iconic strip.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen can clinch his fourth straight world drivers' championship by simply finishing in front of McLaren's Lando Norris, who trails the Red Bull ace by 62 points with three race weekends remaining. The two line up alongside each other in Row 3 of the starting grid with Verstappen qualifying fifth and Norris sixth time. Mercedes' George Russell will start from the pole position, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won last year's event, the first on the Las Vegas strip circuit and first in the city in more than 41 years.

Las Vegas strip circuit (17-turn, 3.85-mile street track)
12:55 a.m. ET (ESPN)

  1. George Russell, Mercedes

  2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

  3. Pierre Gasly, Alpine-Renault

  4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

  5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

  6. Lando Norris, McLaren-Mercedes

  7. Yuki Tsunoda, RB-RBPT

  8. Oscar Piastri, McLaren-Mercedes

  9. Nico Hülkenberg, Haas-Ferrari

  10. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  11. Esteban Ocon, Alpine-Renault

  12. Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari

  13. Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber-Ferrari

  14. Liam Lawson, RB-RBPT

  15. Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT

  16. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin-Mercedes

  17. Alex Albon, Williams-Mercedes

  18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin-Mercedes

  19. Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber-Ferrari

  20. Franco Colapinto, Williams-Mercedes

Follow live updates right here: