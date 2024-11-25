Eagles vs. Rams score, live updates: Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia into Los Angeles to face off against Matthew Stafford

The Eagles have been on a tear, winning their last six games, while the Rams have won four of their last five

The 8-2 Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the NFL's hottest teams over the past month and a half, winning their last six games after starting the season 2-2. While it was the lightest part of their schedule — with five of the six teams well out of playoff contention — the Eagles did knock off the Commanders last week to take control of the NFC East, and now head west to take on a 5-5 Los Angeles Rams squad that is fighting for its playoff life in the tightest division in football.

Saquon Barkley's electric first season in Philadelphia continued last week with a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 198-total-yard performance in that 26-18 win. Heading into Week 12, he's second in the NFL in rushing yards, while QB Jalen Hurts enters the week second in the league in rushing touchdowns. Couple that with the Eagles having the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and it could be a tall task for the Rams to keep up.

But Matthew Stafford leads a top-10 passing attack that, after getting Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp healthy, has been flying in recent weeks. The Rams have won four of their last five and both Kupp and Nakua had more than 100 receiving yards and found the end zone in last week's 28-22 win over the Patriots in New England.