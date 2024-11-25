Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles vs. Rams score, live updates: Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia into Los Angeles to face off against Matthew Stafford
The Eagles have been on a tear, winning their last six games, while the Rams have won four of their last five
The 8-2 Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the NFL's hottest teams over the past month and a half, winning their last six games after starting the season 2-2. While it was the lightest part of their schedule — with five of the six teams well out of playoff contention — the Eagles did knock off the Commanders last week to take control of the NFC East, and now head west to take on a 5-5 Los Angeles Rams squad that is fighting for its playoff life in the tightest division in football.
Saquon Barkley's electric first season in Philadelphia continued last week with a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 198-total-yard performance in that 26-18 win. Heading into Week 12, he's second in the NFL in rushing yards, while QB Jalen Hurts enters the week second in the league in rushing touchdowns. Couple that with the Eagles having the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and it could be a tall task for the Rams to keep up.
But Matthew Stafford leads a top-10 passing attack that, after getting Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp healthy, has been flying in recent weeks. The Rams have won four of their last five and both Kupp and Nakua had more than 100 receiving yards and found the end zone in last week's 28-22 win over the Patriots in New England.
How to watch Eagles vs. Rams Sunday Night Football
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo
Live33 updates
Joshua Karty misses from 47 yards
The Rams come up empty after they had a 2nd and 1 at the 12-yard-line. A holding penalty and sack killed the drive and the Eagles mantaint their 13-point lead. The Eagles have gotten touchdowns on three of their last four drives and their offensive line — along with Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell — have been controlling the game.
Milton Williams comes up with a sack to force 4th and long
4th sack for the @Eagles D tonight 😤



Puka comes up big on 4th and 1
Stafford picks on Isaiah Rodgers again, this time on a 4th and 1 for a pickup of 29 to keep the Rams drive alive.
PUUUUUUUKA



Rams injury update
Rams injury update: CB Cobie Durant (cramps) questionable to return.
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 25, 2024
Eagles injury update
Injury Report: CB Darius Slay (concussion) is out.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024
Kenneth Gainwell finds the end zone after big gainer on Saquon Barkley screen pass
It was 3rd down when Saquon Barkley got closer to 200 total yards for the game with a 31-yard pickup to get Philly into scoring position, and when the star needed a break, Gainwell was able to close the deal with the 13-yard run.
Gainwell takes it to the 🏠 for the @Eagles!



Stafford finds Demarcus Robinson for the score
Isaiah Rodgers is in the game for an injured Darius Slay, and Matthew Stafford picked on the reserve DB, finding Robinson to answer the Saquon Barkley touchdown run. That last Drive looked like the opening couple of Rams' series where they seemingly effortlessly marched down the field.
Stafford finds Demarcus Robinson in the end zone 🙌



Matthew Stafford is 36-years-old...and still making throws like THIS
This would be an outrageous throw for anyone, but for a veteran that's been in the NFL as long as Stafford this is a work of art.
This throw by Stafford 🎯



How's THAT for a start to the Second Half?
Philly scoring drive. One Play. 70 Yards. Saquon Barkley.
Like this if you love Saquon Barkley.
RT this if you love Saquon Barkley.


Saquon Barkley is pretty good at football.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024
Eagles lead, 13-7 at the half
Philly went over on downs near midfield with two seconds left in the half, and Josh Sweat was able to sack Matthew Stafford on the Hail Mary attempt so send the game to the halftime with Philadelphia leading 13-7.
☑️☑️▫️▫️@TickPick | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QMtJhkHF3G
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024
A pass interference penalty gets the ball to midfield with 21 seconds left
The Eagles can use the whole field with the timeouts still in their pocket
Eagles force another punt, and get the ball back with two timeouts
Philly needs just 30-35 yards to get into field goal range with 26 seconds left in the half
AJ Brown finds the end zone to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead
This one went to review, after it was originally called an incomplete pass, but officials determined Brown had control, and got three steps in in the end zone for the score. Four receptions for 69 yards in the first half for Brown who's been doing the heavy lifting with DeVonta Smith out. He's got four receptions in 11 completed passes by Philadelphia, and Jahan Dotson — who has one catch — is the only other reciever with a target.
TD @Eagles! 6️⃣ for @1kalwaysopen_



Saquon Barkley is having a big first half
He's up to 12 carries for 72 yards at the two-minute warning, and averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He hasn't found the end zone yet. On this current drive, he's got runs of eight, nine and 11 yards, and the Eagles are gashing the Rams' front on first and second downs.
Brandon Graham STILL has it!
The 36-year-old pass rusher can still bring it, and the Eagles force another Rams punt.
.@brandongraham55 comes in HOT for the sack 💪



Another Eagles' drive stalls in the red zone and Jake Elliott makes it 7-6
Its still low scoring thus far, but it feels like the two offenses are in control. A Couple of red zone field goals for the Eagles and a turnover by the Rams have kept the scoreboard operators from being too busy, but both teams are running it and throwing it well, and both offensive lines have been up to the task as well.
A.J. Brown. Circle button.
This is one of those highlight where if you made this play in Madden you'd save it and share it with your network. Brown is now up to three catches and 63 yards in the second quarter.
27 yards and 3 broken tackles 💪 @1kalwaysopen_



Braden Fiske forces a punt with sack
The big 3rd down sack forced the Eagles to give it back to the Rams offense which has looked tremendous thus far, averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt and 8.7 yards per rush attempt.
Put 'em in a spin cycle! 🔄


Rams 7, Eagles 3: Kyren Williams makes up for earlier fumble with TD rush
Williams has nine TDs this season on the ground and is among the league leaders, and the Rams are averaging nearly nine yards per play with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Kyren Williams was psyched about this one 🔥 @RamsNFL take the lead!



The Rams' offense has been excellent out of the gate
The Kyren Williams fumble has been the only rough play so far. As Matthew Stafford has hit Puka Nacua three times for 39 yards in the early going to get to a 1st and Goal.
Rams' guard Kevin Dotson is a regular Corey Hart on SNF
Kevin Dotson primetime ready 😎😅



Eagles 3, Rams 0
Eagles march down the field after the Kyren Williams fumble and the drive stalls in the low red zone. Jake Elliott cleaned things up with a short field goal to open the scoring, as both offenses have come out looking good and moving the ball with rhythm.
Eagles injury update
Safety Reed Blankenship was shaken up on the opening drive.
Injury Update: S Reed Blankenship (shoulder) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024
Eagles on the move on first drive
The Eagles are knocking on the door, and are averaging nearly 10 yards per play on this opening drive. AJ Brown has a couple of catches for 36 yards, and Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts are have been very effective running the ball.
Jalen Hurts connects with AJ Brown for early big gain
Brown picks up 18 on his first catch, and he'll need to be a big factor in the passing game tonight with DeVonta Smith out with a hamstring injury.
Kyren Williams coughs it up, and the Eagles recover
Philly takes over after a promising, early Rams drive.
ISAIAH RODGERS 🤝 NAKOBE DEAN


Matthew Stafford flashing the wheels?!?!?
He had minus-7 yards heading into this game for the SEASON on the ground.
That's dual-threat QB Matthew Stafford to you.


Jalen Hurts is fired up!
Philly has won six-straight games, and Hurts has the team primed to get back to the Super Bowl heights they reached two seasons ago.
AS A TEAM, TOGETHER ‼️

- Ian Casselberry
LeBron also in attendance at SoFi Stadium
LeBron James is in the house tonight. He sent Saquon Barkley a pair of his new Monopoly sneakers this week. pic.twitter.com/YuKzfzO3ej
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 25, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Dodgers and World Series trophy in the house
The Rams are three seasons removed from winning a Super Bowl championship. But they got a look at a more recent trophy with the Dodgers' Anthony Banda and Landon Knack bringing the World Series trophy to SoFi Stadium before tonight's game.
CHAMPS ARE HERE! @dodgers 🤝 #RamsHouse

- Ian Casselberry
Eagles fans road show
As usual, SoFi Stadium fills up with fans of the road team. The Eagles contingent looks large tonight.
Let the takeover begin 💚😏

- Ian Casselberry
Who needs this game more?
With the Cardinals' 16–6 loss to the Seahawks, the Rams need a win for a three-way first-place tie in the NFC West.
Meanwhile, the Eagles can put more distance between them and the Commanders atop the NFC East after Washington's 34–26 defeat to Dallas.
- Ian Casselberry
Eagles, Rams inactives for Sunday night, Week 12
Eagles inactives vs. Rams:
WR DeVonta Smith
QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)
CB Eli Ricks
OL Nick Gates
OL Darian Kinnard
G Trevor Keegan
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 24, 2024
Los Angeles Rams Inactives:
Stetson Bennett
Rob Havenstein
Brennan Jackson
Desjuan Johnson
Cody Schrader
Charles Woods
#RamsHouse #NFL #NFLTwitter
— Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) November 25, 2024