Dolphins vs. Packers score, live updates: Green Bay hosts Miami at the 'Frozen Tundra' in Thanksgiving nightcap

It's time for dessert (and not just the pumpkin pie and cheesecake) as the Miami Dolphins are in Green Bay to take on the Packers in this year's NFL Thanksgiving Night game. For as cold as it'll feel in Green Bay Thursday, the 8-3 Packers head into Thanksgiving night as one of the league's hottest teams, having won six of their last seven games. The only loss in that span was to the Lions, who have staked their claim as the league's best team. Not bad for the Packers, who've dealt with injuries to starting quarterback Jordan Love in his second year at the helm after the Aaron Rodgers show moved to New York.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have also been on a run — one that's coincided with the return of QB Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is 4-3 in games he's started this season and has won three straight, with the offense looking like it did last season as he's gotten settled back in. Tagovailoa has thrown for 605 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions over the Dolphins' last two games, and he'll need to be sharp again if the 5-6 Dolphins want to stay connected in the the AFC wild-card picture.

As for the weather, temperatures will be in the upper 20s at kickoff and throughout the night. With winds around 15 miles per hour and gusts nearing 25 miles per hour, the feels-like temps will be in the mid-teens. The last time this Dolphins group played in frosty conditions they posted a dud in a 26-7 playoff loss in Kansas City this past January in sub-zero temperatures.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Packers on Thanksgiving night

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wis.

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo