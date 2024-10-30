Dodgers vs. Yankees score, live updates: New York looks for more World Series magic in Game 5 as Los Angeles tries to win the title

The Dodgers have another shot at the title, while the Yankees are looking to force a Game 6

Grand slams are fun, aren't they? The momentum in this 2024 World Series has been dictated by a pair of them. Freddie Freeman's walk-off in Game 1 set the tone for what would become a 3-0 series lead for the Dodgers, and Anthony Volpe's Game 4 grand slam helped the Yankees avoid a sweep, but can New York keep riding that wave?

That'll be the question the Yankees and Gerrit Cole have to answer on Wednesday in Game 5. The New York ace (1-0, 2.82 ERA, 22 1/3 IP, 16 K, 6 BB) was lights-out in Game 1, when he allowed just four hits and one run in six innings. Another stellar night from Cole could help the Yankees send the series back to Los Angeles and put the pressure on the Dodgers. Jack Flaherty (1-2, 6.10 ERA, 20 2/3 IP, 14 K, 8 BB) gets the ball for Los Angeles. He was also solid in Game 1, scattering five hits over 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two runs.

A Dodgers win in Game 5 would deliver an eighth World Series title for the franchise, while a Yankees win — which would come without the two fans who were banned after Game 4's incident with Mookie Betts — would mean a Game 6 set for Friday in Los Angeles.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Yankees, World Series Game 5 (LAD leads 3-1)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium | New York

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo