Dodgers vs. Yankees score, live updates: New York looks for more World Series magic in Game 5 as Los Angeles tries to win the title

The Dodgers have another shot at the title, while the Yankees are looking to force a Game 6

yahoo sports staff

Grand slams are fun, aren't they? The momentum in this 2024 World Series has been dictated by a pair of them. Freddie Freeman's walk-off in Game 1 set the tone for what would become a 3-0 series lead for the Dodgers, and Anthony Volpe's Game 4 grand slam helped the Yankees avoid a sweep, but can New York keep riding that wave?

That'll be the question the Yankees and Gerrit Cole have to answer on Wednesday in Game 5. The New York ace (1-0, 2.82 ERA, 22 1/3 IP, 16 K, 6 BB) was lights-out in Game 1, when he allowed just four hits and one run in six innings. Another stellar night from Cole could help the Yankees send the series back to Los Angeles and put the pressure on the Dodgers. Jack Flaherty (1-2, 6.10 ERA, 20 2/3 IP, 14 K, 8 BB) gets the ball for Los Angeles. He was also solid in Game 1, scattering five hits over 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two runs.

A Dodgers win in Game 5 would deliver an eighth World Series title for the franchise, while a Yankees win — which would come without the two fans who were banned after Game 4's incident with Mookie Betts — would mean a Game 6 set for Friday in Los Angeles.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Yankees, World Series Game 5 (LAD leads 3-1)

  • Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

  • Location: Yankee Stadium | New York

  • TV Channel: Fox

  • Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo

    Should the Dodgers be worried after Game 4 loss?

    Most Dodgers fans would be lying if they said the Game 4 loss didn’t make them a little nervous, but let’s remember the Dodgers have been punched in the mouth before in these playoffs.

    In Game 3 of the NLDS, the Dodgers allowed a six-run inning that would eventually lead to them facing two must-win games. They responded by throwing 24 straight scoreless innings to close out the San Diego Padres.

    In Game 5 of the NLCS, the Dodgers were on the verge of advancing when they opted for a bullpen game and ended up getting blown out (sound familiar?). They responded by with a 10-5 win in Game 6 to close out the New York Mets.

    The Dodgers could still lose this series. They are still in the better position and have responded well to stumbles in the past.

    Vegas likes the Yankees tonight

    The Yankees can make history tonight

    The Yankees still have bigger goals in mind, but they can make history just by sending the World Series back to Los Angeles tonight.

    24 teams have fallen behind 3-0 in the World Series. 21 of those teams lost in Game 4 and got swept. The other three lost in Game 5. No team has ever forced a Game 6, which the Yankees can do by winning a Gerrit Cole start tonight. This series can still get interesting.

    Game 5 starting lineups

    Jack Flaherty vs. Gerrit Cole will be tonight's pitching matchup.